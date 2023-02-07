The Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team has plenty of different scoring threats that can go off on any given night.

More often than not though it's seniors Jared Nevar or Damian Funmaker. The tandem have been instrumental in Wisconsin Dells surging to the top of the South Central Conference again this winter.

A first-team all-league selection a year ago, Nevar averages a team-best 15.7 points per game. The 6-foot-5 forward does more than score though, adding 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Funmaker, a 6-1 guard, has been just as well rounded since returning to the floor after missing the season's first five games. He's averaging 12.7 points to go along with 2.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds while setting the pace for the Chiefs' ball-press defense.

Both have scored a season-high 30 points. Funmaker's night was fueled by six 3-pointers, highlighting a 79-57 win over Wautoma on Jan. 26. Just five days later, Nevar made seven triples while shooting 11 of 15 from the floor in an 89-54 win over rival Mauston.

The Chiefs, currently on an eight-game win streak, have already matched last year's win total as they're currently 15-3, and 6-0 in league play.

