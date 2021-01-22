GIRLS HOOPS: Jens returns from injury, scores 1,000th career point in Beaver Dam's win over Wausau West

WISCONSIN DELLS — Foremost on Natalie Jens’ mind Friday night was testing out her injured ankle and making sure that her recovery from the sprain she suffered a week earlier was on the right track.
Mission accomplished. The Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball team’s leading scorer (17.4 points per game) and best on-ball defender returned and everything checked out OK for her following the Golden Beavers’ 59-51, non-conference victory over Wausau West at JustAGame Fieldhouse.
That wasn’t necessarily the best news of the night for the senior, who played only a handful of minutes in her first game back after missing the second half of last Friday’s 51-27 win over Watertown and then Tuesday night’s 86-11 victory over Portage.
Jens’ only points of the game, a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the first half, put her over 1,000 for her career, landing her on 1,002 for the moment.
And that was news to her.
“I didn’t want to know,” she said of not being informed beforehand how close she was to reaching the milestone. “I just wanted to focus on the game and on getting a win.
“I knew it was close, but I didn’t want to know.”
Jens’ triple gave Beaver Dam (17-1), ranked fourth in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press state poll and sixth in D1 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, a 22-16 lead after the two sides had spent much of the first half trading the lead.
The advantage changed hands six times before Paige Hodgson scored in the post to give the Golden Beavers a 16-15 lead over West (10-1) with 6:30 to play in the half.
Hodgson then followed that up with a 3 from the left wing to make it 19-15 before Jens’ historic created a little more cushion.
The 6-foot-3 Hodgson, who’s headed to NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky University, scored all 13 of her points in the game prior to halftime — eight of them coming on baskets in the post, another two on a baby hook and the other three on the aforementioned 3-pointer.
Her play over the first 18 minutes was big for Beaver Dam, but it was senior Paige Yagodinski’s 3 from the left wing with 46 seconds remaining that made it 27-19, the same score the Golden Beavers led by at the break.
“This is the way seniors play. Seniors know it’s kind of coming down to the end, and every opportunity, you’ve got to the make the most of it. And I think that’s what we’re seeing a lot of from our seniors right now,” Chase said of not only Jens but Hodgson, Yagodinski and Avery Stonewall as well.
Yagodinski started the second half the same she ended the first, with a 3, this one from the right wing, to give Beaver Dam a 30-19 lead. And her triple with 15:40 left in the contest gave the Golden Beavers their biggest lead of the night to that point at 35-22.
West would then go on a 14-4 run, capped off Kenzie Deaton’s 3 with 9:43 remaining, to get within 39-36.
But freshman Anni Salettel scored Beaver Dam’s next six points, those coming on a pair of 3s, to make it 45-38 with 7:47 left. And the Golden Beavers methodically salted the game away from there.
“It’s a good team win for us — it’s a satisfying win. We’re beat up obviously a little bit right now,” said Chase, whose team lost Maty Wilke, a University of Wisconsin recruit, back in December in the eighth game of the year and is also still without freshman Gabby Wilke.
Those two were averaging a combined 30.2 points per game prior to getting hurt, and without Jens and Avery Stonewall, who also returned Friday after missing a couple of weeks with an injury, the Golden Beavers were short 54.4 points in total.
They’re starting to get healthy now — and at the right time, too, with the postseason inching ever closer.
But their depth was still on full display against West, a team that until this loss was undefeated on the year.
Sophomore Kylie Wittnebel, just like Hodgson, did a lot of damage in the post, scoring seven points before halftime and nine after the break for a team-high 16 on the night.
Wittnebel, Hodgson and Yagodinski, who finished with 12 points — all on 3s — had plenty of help, with Chase listing off the entire roster as contributing in some key facet or another.
But by and large, this night belong to Jens.
“She deserved that, and the win means even more because of her special occasion,” Hodgson said. “We worked hard for this game — we knew it was going to be tough and we pushed through.”
Jens agreed.
“It felt great. Basketball is something in my life that I love to do and have always done, so it’s just a great feeling,” the NCAA DII Minnesota State Morehead-bound senior said.
“But on to the next — the next game. Focus on getting better as a team.”
BEAVER DAM 59, WAUSAU WEST 51</&hspag3>
Wausau West 19 32 — 51
Beaver Dam 27 32 — 59
WAUSAU WEST (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Katie Meyer 0 2-2 2, Kiley Deaton 7 3-4 17, Kenzie Deaton 5 2-3 6, Lexie White 1 0-0 2, Grace Michalske 3 0-0 9, Maddie Hauer 1 0-0 2, Molly Anderson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 8-11 51.
BEAVER DAM — Natalie Jens 1 0-0 3, Anni Salettel 2 0-0 6, Kylie Wittnebel 7 2-2 16, Paige Hodgson 6 0-0 13, Maddie Kuenzi 0 2-3 2, Paige Yagodinski 4 0-0 12, Bella Oestreicher 0 2-2 2, Carlee Lapen 0 2-2 2, Riley Czarnecki 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 9-11 59.
3-pointers: WW 7 (Kenzie Deaton 4, Grace Michalske 3), BD 8 (Jens 1, Salettel 2, Hodgson 1, Yagodinski 4). Total fouls: WW 12, BD 11. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.