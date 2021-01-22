GIRLS HOOPS: Jens returns from injury, scores 1,00th career point in Beaver Dam's win over Wausau West

The advantage changed hands six times before Paige Hodgson scored in the post to give the Golden Beavers a 16-15 lead over West (10-1) with 6:30 to play in the half.

Hodgson then followed that up with a 3 from the left wing to make it 19-15 before Jens’ historic created a little more cushion.

The 6-foot-3 Hodgson, who’s headed to NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky University, scored all 13 of her points in the game prior to halftime — eight of them coming on baskets in the post, another two on a baby hook and the other three on the aforementioned 3-pointer.

Her play over the first 18 minutes was big for Beaver Dam, but it was senior Paige Yagodinski’s 3 from the left wing with 46 seconds remaining that made it 27-19, the same score the Golden Beavers led by at the break.

“This is the way seniors play. Seniors know it’s kind of coming down to the end, and every opportunity, you’ve got to the make the most of it. And I think that’s what we’re seeing a lot of from our seniors right now,” Chase said of not only Jens but Hodgson, Yagodinski and Avery Stonewall as well.