GIRLS HOOPS: Schraufnagel, Konrad give Mayville pair of all-conference honorees

Amber Schraufnagel wasn’t just a good scorer. She wasn’t just a good rebounder, either.

She was a good scorer and rebounder.

The senior point guard very nearly averaged a double-double at 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game despite being listed at 5-foot-8, numbers good enough to garner the rest of the league’s notice as she was unanimously chosen to the first team of the Flyway Conference’s postseason awards list.

“Amber was the most consistent player on our team,” Mayville coach Liz Cook said. “She is very unique in that she is a great shooter who gets to the free throw line, but as a guard she was our second leading rebounder and was fourth in conference in rebounding.

“Anytime we needed a basket Amber was always trying to get us a score, and she never gave up in any game.”

Schraufnagel, who finished with less than 10 points just seven times in Mayville’s 24 games overall and had a season-high of 27 in a hard-fought 67-64 loss to conference runner-up Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy, also averaged 1.7 steals on the year overall, according to WisSports.net.