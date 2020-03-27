GIRLS HOOPS: Schraufnagel, Konrad give Mayville pair of all-conference honorees

Amber Schraufnagel wasn’t just a good scorer. She wasn’t just a good rebounder, either.
She was a good scorer and rebounder.
The senior point guard very nearly averaged a double-double at 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game despite being listed at 5-foot-8, numbers good enough to garner the rest of the league’s notice as she was unanimously chosen to the first team of the Flyway Conference’s postseason awards list.
“Amber was the most consistent player on our team,” Mayville coach Liz Cook said. “She is very unique in that she is a great shooter who gets to the free throw line, but as a guard she was our second leading rebounder and was fourth in conference in rebounding.
“Anytime we needed a basket Amber was always trying to get us a score, and she never gave up in any game.”
You have free articles remaining.
Schraufnagel, who finished with less than 10 points just seven times in Mayville’s 24 games overall and had a season-high of 27 in a hard-fought 67-64 loss to conference runner-up Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy, also averaged 1.7 steals on the year overall, according to WisSports.net.
Joining her on the all-conference team as a second team pick was Cardinals’ 6-foot junior post Makayla Konrad, who also averaged 12.8 points in Mayville’s 12 league games, but did put up a double-double with a rebounding average of 11.4 per contest.
Konrad averaged 10.3 points and 9.6 rebounds overall, improving as the year went along to ultimately post better numbers in Flyway play than in the 24 total contests.
“There were a lot of good post players this year,” Cook said of why it was hard for Konrad to crack the first team. “She grew a lot and took on a huge role to fill after (NCAA Division I Portland State recruit) Syd Schultz graduated last year.
“Next year I expect her to dominate in conference.”
Mayville finished the year fifth in the seven-team Flyway at 5-7 and was 8-16 overall following a 63-28 loss to defending Division 3 state champion Marshall in the regional semifinals on Feb. 28. Mayville defeated Omro 68-47 in the regional quarterfinals on Feb. 25.
The Player of the Year in the conference is WLA combo guard Geneva Hewitt, a junior who averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game in conference play.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!