Harassing half-court defense, Brady Helbing boost Beaver Dam to double-digit win over Waupun

Added Helbing of his eight dimes, “It’s just all about trust because I trust all my teammates.”

For his part, though, Helbing agreed with Ladron that the biggest key in the second half wasn’t on offense but rather on defense.

“We just picked up our energy,” he said. “At halftime coach gave us a good talk about how they were playing harder than us. We knew we were the better team, so we just wanted to pick it up on the defensive end and the offensive end would come.”

Beaver Dam and Waupun, teams separated by a 10-mile stretch of Highway 151, haven’t played each other since a 58-44 win for Beaver Dam on Jan. 14, 2017.

“It was fun to play them again. It gives you a little bit of an early-season type playoff atmosphere because it means so much to the kids,” Ladron said of the fact so many of them knew each other growing up.

It meant something to Ladron and Pickarts, too, given their relationship—and also Pickarts’ relationship with the Beaver Dam community.

“I met my wife here,” he said. “I have a lot of friends here and Tim and I talk quite a bit about basketball. We try to do some of things that he does. We’re not there yet but we’ll hopefully get to their level at some point.”