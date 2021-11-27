Harassing half-court defense, Brady Helbing boost Beaver Dam to double-digit win over Waupun

Once partners in crime, Tim Ladron and Brett Pickarts instead matched wits on Saturday afternoon.
The former, now in his 14th year as head coach of the Beaver Dam boys basketball team with a record of 190-123 entering the season, got bragging rights.
The Golden Beavers harassed Waupun the entire second half, holding the Warriors to only four points over the first 8-plus minutes after halftime to extend on a six-point lead and win 68-52, claiming the championship of the four-team Thanksgiving weekend holiday tournament they played host to.
“They had 31 points at half and that was too much,” Ladron said. “We needed to be better in the half-court, and we were.
“We locked down, did a nice job of fighting through screens, made them take some tough shots and rebounded a lot better than we did in the first half.”
Pickarts, in year three at Waupun with a 24-21 record coming into the season after spending the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons as an assistant for Ladron, agreed with the sentiments of his former boss.
“We did a pretty good job breaking their press, it’s just they’re really in your face,” he said. “Every single player on the floor for them is a really good defender.”
“And we didn’t shoot the ball very well from the outside,” he added of going 2-of-15 on 3-pointers. “If we don’t shoot outside shots very well and then they’re up in your face ball pressure-wise, it’s just tough. A lot of credit to coach Ladron and the Beaver Dam staff and the players — those kids have a lot of experience defending really good players.”
Waupun (1-1) did shoot it well overall, though, going 24-of-47 (51.1%). But unfortunately for the Warriors, so did Beaver Dam, with the Golden Beavers making 28 of 54 attempts (51.9%).
The Golden Beavers (2-0), thanks to their harrassing defense, also dominated in the turnover column, forcing 22 while committing only 11.
Beaver Dam clung to a tenuous 18-17 lead midway through the first half before Marshall Kuhl’s 3 from the right wing — he had 14 points in the game, eight of them in the first half — sparked a mini 7-1 run that gave the Golden Beavers a little cushion.
Later, Ty Bunkoske’s buzzer-beating basket — he had 22 points, 15 of them before the break — made it 37-31 at halftime.
And that’s as close as it would be the rest of the afternoon thanks to Beaver Dam putting the clamps down on defense and Brady Helbing getting going on offense.
The senior guard finished with 15 points, nine of them coming in the second half including a spinning basket in the lane that capped off a 13-4 run that made it 50-35 with 9 minutes, 32 seconds remaining.
“He struggled a little but in the first half and was a little frustrated with himself, but he got going and we found some things against their defense where Brady could take advantage of it,” Ladron said of Helbing, who had eight assists. “When he’s able to get to the lane like that, he’s pretty tough to stop.”
Added Helbing of his eight dimes, “It’s just all about trust because I trust all my teammates.”
For his part, though, Helbing agreed with Ladron that the biggest key in the second half wasn’t on offense but rather on defense.
“We just picked up our energy,” he said. “At halftime coach gave us a good talk about how they were playing harder than us. We knew we were the better team, so we just wanted to pick it up on the defensive end and the offensive end would come.”
Beaver Dam and Waupun, teams separated by a 10-mile stretch of Highway 151, haven’t played each other since a 58-44 win for Beaver Dam on Jan. 14, 2017.
“It was fun to play them again. It gives you a little bit of an early-season type playoff atmosphere because it means so much to the kids,” Ladron said of the fact so many of them knew each other growing up.
It meant something to Ladron and Pickarts, too, given their relationship—and also Pickarts’ relationship with the Beaver Dam community.
“I met my wife here,” he said. “I have a lot of friends here and Tim and I talk quite a bit about basketball. We try to do some of things that he does. We’re not there yet but we’ll hopefully get to their level at some point.”
Pickarts was a science teacher at Beaver Dam High School during his two years as an assistant and also during his first year as the head man in Waupun.
“A couple of kids in the student section said they remembered my science class, so it was kind of nice to come home,” he said.
He also coached the current Beaver Dam seniors — the ones who weren’t on varsity as freshman — when he was the JV coach during his time as Ladron’s assist.
“They’re all really great kids,” he said. “It stinks getting beat by your rival, but it makes it a little bit better because all those kids are great kids in the classroom and the community and have really good successful careers. I try to keep tabs on them.”
Ladron, too, is keeping tabs on Pickarts.
“It’s the first time I’ve coached against one of my former assistants. I’m really proud of what he’s doing at Waupun,” Ladron said. “He’s really building a solid culture over there, and he’s got his kids playing awfully hard.”
The youthful Warriors just couldn’t quite keep the more experienced Golden Beavers from pulling away in this contest, one they had to play without senior guard Alex Soto because of a minor foot injury he suffered in Friday night’s 81-55 semifinal win over Waterloo.
“It showed our depth a little bit today not having Alex,” Ladron said. “Alex is kind of the glue of our group. He does so many things for us on both ends of the floor and I was nervous when he wasn’t able to go, but our depth showed.
“Marshall stepped up in the starting line-up and did a really good job and our guys off the bench played really well. A lot of good things from a lot of guys, and that’s what we’re hoping for all year.”
All in all, it was a step forward ahead of next week’s conference opener at home against Portage.
“We were better today than we were last night, I think on both ends,” Ladron said referencing the lopsided but at times sloppy win over Waterloo. “Last night was a chance to get some guys in and take a look at some different line-ups and some different combinations and things like that, and today was time to dial it up and play.”
BEAVER DAM 68, WAUPUN 52
Waupun ............. 31 21 — 52
Beaver Dam ....... 37 31 — 68
WAUPUN — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Jaden Nowicki 4 0-0 8, Hunter Kamp 2 0-0 5, Hudson Farley 2 0-0 4, Zeke Ewardt 1 0-0 2, Deszion Zuehlke 2 0-0 4, Isaac Vande Kamp 5 0-0 11, Aiden Hawkinson 5 2-2 12, Aaron Hull 3 0-0 6. Totals: 24 2-2 52.
BEAVER DAM — Ty Bunkoske 9 1-3 22, Brady Helbing 7 0-0 15, JT Kaul 1 0-0 2, Marshall Kuhl 4 2-2 14, Evan Sharkey 0 0-1 1, Parker Stobbe 1 0-0 2, Simon Loomans 1 0-0 2, Camron Mendoza 3 0-0 6, Jack Jens 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 4-7 68.
3-pointers: Waupun 2 (Kamp 1, Vande Kamp 1), Beaver Dam 8 (Bunkoske 3, Helbing 1, Kuhl 4). Total fouls: Waupun 8, Beaver Dam 10. Fouled out: None.
