Helbing, Bunkoske boost Beaver Dam boys basketball team by Sauk Prairie

Brady Helbing scored 14 points in the first half to help the Beaver Dam boys basketball team to a 10-point lead at the break, and the Golden Beavers would only add to the advantage in the second half, winning 55-37 over Sauk Prairie on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in conference play.

The Golden Beavers, from the Badger East, improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in league play, sweeping all four contests against their fellow North Division foes from the West — Sauk Prairie (1-5, 0-4), Reedsburg, Portage and Baraboo.

Helbing finished with a game-high 22 points and also had six assists. Ty Bunkose had 14 points for Beaver Dam while Alex Soto led in rebounds with seven and Cam Mendoza had four boards.

Beaver Dam soundly won the turnover battle, committing just nine compared with 20 by the Eagles, and was 22-of-46 (47.8%) from the floor compared with 12-of-38 (31.6%) for Sauk.

The Golden Beavers also were sharp from beyond the arc, going 11-of-24 (45.8%) led by four apiece from Helbing and Bunkoske.