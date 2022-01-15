Here's how senior Gabriel McReynolds has become a critical player for Baraboo boys hoops

BARABOO – The season hasn’t gone the way members of the Baraboo High School boys basketball team has wanted it to go so far, only winning three games.

However, one constant has been senior Gabriel McReynolds.

“He’s been a varsity player since he was a sophomore and he’s put in the time,” Baraboo coach Tyler Fish said. “He’s rarely missed an offseason event. That speaks to the type of kid he is.”

McReynolds is averaging a double-double (10.6 points and 10.3 rebounds) for the Thunderbirds, who are 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the Badger West Conference.

“We have an emphasis to get him the basketball,” Fish said. “He’s worked really hard to put himself in this position. He deserves the touches on offense. He had a nice game (against Portage). He’s a tough player to stop. He’s a strong kid.”

The 6-foot-5 post player for the Thunderbirds put up 13 points in a 57-36 league loss to the Warriors Thursday night. He scored all but two points in the first half. At times, the Warriors had up to three players around McReynolds down low as well.