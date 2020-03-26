HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Trailways Conference adds crossover games for next season

“To me, Horicon makes sense because they will have a new gym they want to show off,” Fronheiser said. “That makes a lot of sense and we’re starting out with two schools that are fairly central in the conference. That works pretty well too.”

Fronheiser said the Trailways Crossover will be similar to the Badger Challenge that the Badger Conference holds each season, where teams from North and South divisions are paired by conference standings. There are some challenges the Trailways Conference will face, including that there are three divisions to pair teams up from, and that there is an odd number of boys teams (23) in the conference, compared to 24 teams for the girls.

Fronheiser said the conference is still in the planning process of figuring out how to make all games competitive for both boys and girls events, but didn’t want to release how they will be dividing up the teams as of now.

“We’re going to create a weekend of non-conference crossovers,” Fronheiser said. “Our goal is to create competitive crossovers that weekend, so that those at the top of the conference play schools that are at the top of the other divisions and so on.”