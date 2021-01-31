 Skip to main content
HOOPS ROUND-UP: Central Wis. Christian girls beat Fall River on Saturday; Mayville edges Omro on Friday
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP

Shelby Buwalda

Central Wisconsin Christian's Shelby Buwalda, pictured in a 57-26 win over Horicon on Dec. 17, had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a 46-36 win over Fall River on Saturday afternoon. 

Shelby Buwalda posted a double-double, and Elise Ritzema and Jolie Schouten both scored in double figures, leading the Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls basketball team to a 46-36 victory over Fall River on Saturday afternoon.

Buwalda had 15 points and 10 rebounds while Ritzema scored a dozen points and Schouten had 10. Schouten also had three assists and three steals while Ritzema had five rebounds.

Ava Smies had only two points but impacted the game in the paint in a big way, collecting five rebounds and blocking five shots.

Kaitlyn Vander Werff had four points and five rebounds for CWC, which is now 11-5 on the year.

Anna Doolittle had 12 points and Becca Tramburg added nine to pace Fall River, which dropped to 6-15 with the loss.

Cardinals cage Foxes

Mayville’s prep boys basketball team won a close one Friday night, getting a combined 49 points from Braedon Vollmer, Hunter Travor and Aaron Anderson in a 60-57 victory over Omro.

Vollmer led the way with 17 points while Travor and Anderson had 16 apiece.

Mayville improved to 12-4 on the year and 7-3 in the Flyway Conference — second behind front-running Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (13-4, 10-1) — while Omro, which was led by Cade Stachura’s 18 points, dropped to 9-9 and 4-5.

