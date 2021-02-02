HOOPS ROUND-UP: Randolph boys edge Cambrai-Friesland in match-up of ranked foes

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WAUPUN 46, KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 45

The Chargers very nearly pulled off the upset and put a blemish on Warrior’s perfect record in the East Central Conference, but Waupun had just enough in the tank to muster a 46-45 victory on Tuesday night.

KML led by three at halftime and didn’t fold over the final 18 minutes, but Waupun — led by 26 points from Abbie Aalsma and 10 points and eight rebounds from Kayl Peterson — eked out a 46-45 victory.

Gaby Matamoros, who had four points, also had eight rebounds for Waupun, the fifth-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll.

Waupun (16-3, 13-0 ECC) now needs only a victory at home against Plymouth on Saturday to finish off a perfect season in league play. KML dropped to 14-8 overall and 10-4 in the conference with Tuesday’s loss.

CENTRAL WIS. CHRISTIAN 61, JOHNSON CREEK 48

Jolie Schouten scored 21 points and Shelby Buwalda added 11 to pace the Crusaders past the Bluejays on Tuesday night.

Emma Hoffman chipped in with nine points and Elise Ritzema scored eight for the Crusaders, who improved to 13-5 on the year with the victory.

Abby Bartlett (six points), Kaitlyn Vander Werff (four) and Ada Smies (two) rounded out the scoring for CWC in the win over Creek, which fell to 3-16 with the loss.

