HOOPS ROUND-UP: Randolph boys edge Cambrai-Friesland in match-up of ranked foes

Travis Alvin (24) and Brayden Haffele (16) combined to score 40 points to help the Randolph prep boys basketball team escape a talented Cambria-Friesland assault, 58-51, in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
Sam Grieger chipped in with eight points for the Rockets (16-3), the ninth-ranked team in Division 4 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, while Jordan Tietz had six.
Cambria-Friesland’s Griffin Hart led the Hilltoppers (15-5) with 22 points while Kobe Smit finished with 11. Both Cade Burmania and Gavin Winchell had six points apiece.
The Hilltoppers, who are ranked fifth in Div. 5, led the Rockets 31-28 at halftime.
The Rockets will host Rio while the Hilltoppers will travel to Montello.
HUSTISFORD 68, HORICON 28
Dylan Kuehl finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists as he led the Falcons (10-1), the top ranked team in Div. 5, to a blowout victory over the Marshmen (4-9).
Husty's Brody Thimm finished with 14 points while his brother Gavin finished with 13 points, five assists and three steals. Alex Eggelston only had four points, but his worth came off seven boards and 10 blocks. Blake Peplinski finished with five points, four steals and eight rebounds. Dylan Kaemmerer added six points, four assists and four steals.
Horicon's Aidan Westimayer led his team with 14 points while no one else scored more than four points.
OSHKOSH LOURDES 72, DODGELAND 28
Sy Otte led with 17 points, but no one else on the Trojans scored more than three points as they were crushed by the Knights.
The Knights (16-4), who are ranked fifth in Div. 4, had three players score in double figures. Preston Ruedinger led with 13, Josh Bauer had 12 and Nate Slaytor added 10. Jack McKullops (9) and Jack Huizenger (8) came close to scoring in double figures as well.
The Trojans (4-12) will travel to Oakfield on Friday.
MAYVILLE 71, LACONIA 64
Hunter Traver led all scored with 26 points, and his teammate Aaron Anderson added 12 more, to help the Cardinals hold off the Spartans in Tuesday's Flyway Conference game.
Braedon Vollmer, Adison Mittelstadt and Alex Borkenhagen each added eight points apiece to help the Cardinals (13-4, 8-3 Flyway).
Jaeden Grade's 16 points led Laconia (6-12, 4-6) while Jack Walters had 14. Carter Farrell put up 13 and Eli Leonard finished with 10.
The Cardinals will travel to Winnebago Lutheran on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WAUPUN 46, KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 45
The Chargers very nearly pulled off the upset and put a blemish on Warrior’s perfect record in the East Central Conference, but Waupun had just enough in the tank to muster a 46-45 victory on Tuesday night.
KML led by three at halftime and didn’t fold over the final 18 minutes, but Waupun — led by 26 points from Abbie Aalsma and 10 points and eight rebounds from Kayl Peterson — eked out a 46-45 victory.
Gaby Matamoros, who had four points, also had eight rebounds for Waupun, the fifth-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll.
Waupun (16-3, 13-0 ECC) now needs only a victory at home against Plymouth on Saturday to finish off a perfect season in league play. KML dropped to 14-8 overall and 10-4 in the conference with Tuesday’s loss.
CENTRAL WIS. CHRISTIAN 61, JOHNSON CREEK 48
Jolie Schouten scored 21 points and Shelby Buwalda added 11 to pace the Crusaders past the Bluejays on Tuesday night.
Emma Hoffman chipped in with nine points and Elise Ritzema scored eight for the Crusaders, who improved to 13-5 on the year with the victory.
Abby Bartlett (six points), Kaitlyn Vander Werff (four) and Ada Smies (two) rounded out the scoring for CWC in the win over Creek, which fell to 3-16 with the loss.