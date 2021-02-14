HOOPS ROUND-UP: Randolph girls win regional title; Hustisford boys close out regular season with win

By the time the first 18 minutes were up in Saturday night’s WIAA Division 4 girls basketball regional championship game between Randolph and Dodgeland, the host and top-seeded Rockets were on their way into orbit.
They led by 30 at halftime and never looked back, cruising to 67-29 win over the third-seeded Trojans to move on to sectionals.
With the sectionals re-seeded following the conclusion of regionals, Randolph (20-3) garned a No. 2 seed and will stay at home to face third-seeded Crandon (17-4) in Thursday night’s semifinals. The winner will face either top-seeded Mishicot (16-2) or fourth-seeded Neenah St. Mary Catholic (15-9) in Saturday’s championship game.
Jorey Buwalda had a monster game for Randolph in the win over Dodgeland, making 13-of-17 field goal attempts and 5-of-6 free throws for 31 points. She also had nine rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Presley Buwalda had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals while Maddie DeVries had five points and five rebounds and Brianne Baird had five points and four steals.
Falcons fly on Senior Night
One last tune-up for the upcoming postseason turned out to be about more than just tightening some bolts and twisting some screws for the Hustisford prep boys basketball team — the No. 1 ranked team in Division 5 according to the Associated Press as well the WisSports.net coaches poll.
It turned out to be an opportunity to shine.
Seniors Dylan Kuehl (22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks), Alex Eggleston (12 points, 12 rebounds), Brody Thimm (eight points, four rebounds) and Dylan Kaemmerer (four rebounds, four assists, four steals) all filled up the stat sheet on Senior Night to lead Husty to a 62-42 win over Watertown Luther Prep.
“It was the perfect ending to an outstanding regular season,” said Husty coach Otto Hopfinger, whose squad is now 12-3 on the year and as the top seed in its regional will get a bye in Tuesday’s quarterfinals and face the winner of No. 4 Fall River and No. 5 Central Wisconsin Christian in Friday’s semifinals.
Junior Gavin Thimm had 15 points and fellow junior Blake Peplinski had four points and eight rebounds.
It was an all-around complete effort as Husty got balanced scoring across the board and also kept the Phoenix from rising up at any point, holding them to 15 points in the first half while taking a 24-15 lead at the break.
“Our stifling defense set the tone for the game,” Hopfinger said.
In the end, it all added up to a great momentum boost for the Falcons as they now will be idle for six days.
“We had talked about raising the bar to a new level and playing our best game of the season so far and I feel we accomplished that goal,” Hopfinger added. “I am very proud of the way this team comes to play each and every day, led by our four amazing seniors.