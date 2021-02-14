HOOPS ROUND-UP: Randolph girls win regional title; Hustisford boys close out regular season with win

It turned out to be an opportunity to shine.

Seniors Dylan Kuehl (22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks), Alex Eggleston (12 points, 12 rebounds), Brody Thimm (eight points, four rebounds) and Dylan Kaemmerer (four rebounds, four assists, four steals) all filled up the stat sheet on Senior Night to lead Husty to a 62-42 win over Watertown Luther Prep.

“It was the perfect ending to an outstanding regular season,” said Husty coach Otto Hopfinger, whose squad is now 12-3 on the year and as the top seed in its regional will get a bye in Tuesday’s quarterfinals and face the winner of No. 4 Fall River and No. 5 Central Wisconsin Christian in Friday’s semifinals.

Junior Gavin Thimm had 15 points and fellow junior Blake Peplinski had four points and eight rebounds.

It was an all-around complete effort as Husty got balanced scoring across the board and also kept the Phoenix from rising up at any point, holding them to 15 points in the first half while taking a 24-15 lead at the break.

“Our stifling defense set the tone for the game,” Hopfinger said.

In the end, it all added up to a great momentum boost for the Falcons as they now will be idle for six days.