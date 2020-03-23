HOUSLET COLUMN: Wisconsin Dells goes on wild simulated tournament run

But before Chiefs fans could head out to State Street to start celebrating the victory, things started to get interesting in the second half. Wrightstown slowly started to chip away at the lead, and with just under 1:00 to play, a layup by Wrightstown junior Sam Haese tied the game at 68.

Wisconsin Dells would try to hold the ball for the game’s final possession, but Millard would be called for a traveling violation with 12 seconds remaining when he slipped and fell to the floor after blowing out the bottom of his right sneaker. Millard had to be helped off the floor with an injury, and now it was Wrightstown that had a shot at the game-winning bucket.

The Tigers got the ball to Haese, who had already scored 32 points to lead the huge comeback, but as he was crossing half court, Funmaker picked his pocket and stole the ball. Funmaker raced down the floor and just before the buzzer sounded, dropped the ball through the hoop, sending the Chiefs onto Saturday’s championship game with a heart-stopping 70-68 victory.

Wisconsin Dells vs. Racine St. Catherine’s

The Chiefs’ opponent in the championship game would be tough one. Racine St. Catherine’s cruised through the season in relatively easy fashion, including Thursday’s 94-53 throttling of Beloit Turner in the other semifinal.