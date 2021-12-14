How 3-point shooting helped Beaver Dam edge West De Pere in overtime

“The big thing from that from what you have to remember is it comes from sharing the ball,” Ladron said. “This might be the most unselfish team I’ve ever coached. They don’t care who scores, but they know who the guys are they have to get the ball at times. They move it and they share it, and they wait until they get an open.”

Senior Tyler Bunkoske finished off a three-point play with 3:19 left to tie the game at 49. Soon after that, Kuhl hit another triple to give Beaver Dam a 52-51 lead. Bunkoske also drained a triple with 1:03 left to tie the game at 57 to force overtime. Bunkoske led all scorers with 24 points.

“The expectation is if the 3 is there, you’ve got to knock it down,” Ladron said of the Golden Beavers, who made 10 of 24 from behind the arc. “That’s the expectation. Our guys know that and they have the green light to go.

"You feel like you’re comfortable with that green light to let it rip. They know they have that freedom to go when it’s there.”

The resiliency showed from Beaver Dam early into overtime. The Phantoms got off to a quick start, gaining a 62-57 lead with 2:45 left.