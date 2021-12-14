How 3-point shooting helped Beaver Dam edge West De Pere in overtime

Coach Tim Ladron said his coaching staff and players on the Beaver Dam high school boys basketball team didn’t respond well in a 63-47 loss to Sheboygan North on Dec. 4.
It left a bad taste in the Golden Beavers’ mouths and they were still looking for a replacement ever since. They found it Monday night when they held off a talented West De Pere team for a 69-64 overtime victory at Beaver Dam High School.
“It’s a big win, there’s no question,” Ladron said. “Certainly, there’s going to be some people around that are going to go, ‘Oh.’ There’s some people that thought we weren’t going to be very good this year. I think our guys have taken that to heart. A game like this, in front of our home crowd in our gym, they wanted this one pretty bad and it showed.”
Ladron said the overtime victory might be a little early to call it a statement win for the Golden Beavers (6-1). However, he realizes that holding off the Phantoms (4-2) in the fashion that they did — being down most of the second half and down by five at the start of overtime — is a confidence booster for Beaver Dam.
“They’re very, very good. Before tonight, their only loss was to De Pere, who’s the No. 1 team in Division 1,” he said. “They just came off a huge win over (Appleton) Xavier. That’s a really talented basketball team. They’re deep, they have great guard play, they have strong, physical bigs that have good skill. It was an important game for us.
“The win is obviously great. It’s a huge win for us, but just playing a team like that as we get into the thick of the conference here really prepares us.”
Both teams battled back-and-forth during regulation, trading leads several times during the second half. Beaver Dam clung to a small lead after halftime before West De Pere senior Nathan Heikkila drained a 3-pointer with 11 minutes, 3 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 36. Heikkila led the Phantoms with 17 points.
The Phantoms rained their first lead of the game when Ethan Heck — who finished with 16 points — got a bunny just 30 seconds later to make it 38-36.
West De Pere held onto the small lead until Beaver Dam senior Marshall Kuhl swished a triple in front of his own bench to put the Golden Beavers up 44-42 with 5:26 left. Kuhl finished with 12 points, all from down town on four 3-pointers.
“He’s fantastic,” Beaver Dam senior Brady Helbing said. “He’s been great every game. I think he’s shooting like 60%. We’re looking for him and he’s ready to shoot. We trust him.”
Ladron agreed. He saw multiple Golden Beavers — who entered Monday’s game shooting 36% from downtown — step up in big-time situations and drain a 3 against West De Pere.
“The big thing from that from what you have to remember is it comes from sharing the ball,” Ladron said. “This might be the most unselfish team I’ve ever coached. They don’t care who scores, but they know who the guys are they have to get the ball at times. They move it and they share it, and they wait until they get an open.”
Senior Tyler Bunkoske finished off a three-point play with 3:19 left to tie the game at 49. Soon after that, Kuhl hit another triple to give Beaver Dam a 52-51 lead. Bunkoske also drained a triple with 1:03 left to tie the game at 57 to force overtime. Bunkoske led all scorers with 24 points.
“The expectation is if the 3 is there, you’ve got to knock it down,” Ladron said of the Golden Beavers, who made 10 of 24 from behind the arc. “That’s the expectation. Our guys know that and they have the green light to go.
"You feel like you’re comfortable with that green light to let it rip. They know they have that freedom to go when it’s there.”
The resiliency showed from Beaver Dam early into overtime. The Phantoms got off to a quick start, gaining a 62-57 lead with 2:45 left.
That didn’t stop senior Alex Soto — who finished with 14 points and five assists — from getting in on the party behind the arc as he buried a triple 15 seconds later to stop the momentum. Sophomore Andrew Baumgart did get a bucket underneath to put the Phantoms back up 64-60 with 2:10 to play, but the rest of the extra five minutes belonged to the Golden Beavers.
Bunkoske drilled another triple to cut the deficit to 64-63 with 1:47 left before Helbing — who had missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the end of regulation — got his redemption by making one of his own with 1:23 and then added some insurance with two free throws with 36 seconds left to go up 68-64.
“I was just upset with myself, but my teammates picked me up right away,” said Helbing, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. “They said, ‘We need you here.’ I stepped up in overtime and so did my teammates. It was great for them to help me and help each other out.”
The Phantoms didn't have an answer in the final seconds and Beaver Dam sophomore Camron Mendoza split a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining to seal the win. The Golden Beavers return to action Thursday with a road trip to Sauk Prairie.
