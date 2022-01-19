How 6 players from 4 different varsity boys basketball teams formed a rare bond on the AAU circuit

It’s all the more impressive given how unimposing the group from the state's oldest AAU program looked, Marty Craig said.

No one on the roster stood over 6-foot-6. Alvin was the tallest, while Columbus senior Jack Fritz (6-5) and Laconia senior Dakota Deich (6-4), who both joined the core group during their later years, are next in line alongside Grieger (6-4).

“When we walked into the gym, nobody was really scared of us,” Marty Craig said.

But looking imposing and putting fear into their opponents was never the team’s strength, it was their cohesiveness and their focus in practice on defense that paid off in an environment that lends itself more to offense.

“[Playing defense is] not really an AAU thing,” Saylor said. “And we were just playing together. Most teams don’t get to play together for seven years, so when you get that team chemistry on an AAU team, it’s special.”

And that small core definitely helped the boys get the best out of one another. Grieger said constantly facing each other in practice made everyone better.