How 6 players from 4 different varsity boys basketball teams formed a rare bond on the AAU circuit

In the highly competitive world of AAU basketball, highlight reels filled with nasty crossovers, pinpoint passes and over the top dunks rule the day.
The eye-popping plays are what helped the year-round circuit become the most fertile of recruiting grounds for NCAA coaches, where individual accolades matter more than team success.
None of those things are what made the experience so special for six area players from the Randolph Roberts Brothers AAU team during a seven-year span together.
The group is comprised of Randolph seniors Sam Grieger and Travis Alvin, Pardeeville senior Derek Lindert, Portage senior Isaac Paul, and Mauston senior Adon Saylor and junior Drew Craig. They won 242 games (losing only 12) and 45 tournament championships from the time they were in fifth grade.
“On the court we’re just like family,” Paul said. “We’re more than just friends and teammates on the AAU team. Obviously for seven years you get to know each other pretty well; you just become closer, hang out and you’ve got weekends in the summer so you’re with them all the time.”
While no longer AAU teammates, the group’s friendships still hold strong as five of them are in the midst of their sendoff high school campaign and hoping to lead their respective teams on deep playoff runs.
“A lot of AAU (teams) are really into the wins and getting the best players, but we’re a lot more into the friendships that develop. I think I’m more proud of that than the wins, because so many of these kids have become best friends,” said Marty Craig, who coached the group during their entire seven-year run. “That’s probably the most rewarding part of it all.”
It's all that time that was spent together which benefitted the group the most on the court, and boy did it show.
Small town kids make splash
Among the tournament championships on the group’s résumé are some of the most prestigious in the Midwest, including the Hugh Roberts Classic at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells and the Mississippi River Classic in Dubuque, Iowa.
Even in tournaments the group didn’t win — Marty Craig believes the group “won every tournament in the state at least once during their time together" — they made a splash. Craig is confident his bunch had a three-year run of reaching the semifinals of every tournament, including a renowned NY2LA Tournament in Milwaukee.
And the team took pride in being from small communities in Wisconsin while playing against the kids from major cities.
“There’s not many people who can say they came from a small town in the Midwest … come out and beat these big city teams,” Alvin said.
It’s all the more impressive given how unimposing the group from the state's oldest AAU program looked, Marty Craig said.
No one on the roster stood over 6-foot-6. Alvin was the tallest, while Columbus senior Jack Fritz (6-5) and Laconia senior Dakota Deich (6-4), who both joined the core group during their later years, are next in line alongside Grieger (6-4).
“When we walked into the gym, nobody was really scared of us,” Marty Craig said.
But looking imposing and putting fear into their opponents was never the team’s strength, it was their cohesiveness and their focus in practice on defense that paid off in an environment that lends itself more to offense.
“[Playing defense is] not really an AAU thing,” Saylor said. “And we were just playing together. Most teams don’t get to play together for seven years, so when you get that team chemistry on an AAU team, it’s special.”
And that small core definitely helped the boys get the best out of one another. Grieger said constantly facing each other in practice made everyone better.
“They listened, they bought into our philosophy and they’d go and work on their games so much,” Marty Craig said. “All of those kids are gym rats and put the time and the effort in. I think it was really just a matter of showing them what it takes.”
'We' over 'me'
Randolph Roberts Brothers AAU didn’t care who was that day’s leader.
Sometimes Saylor, an unsuspecting point guard, would take over games, Marty Craig said. Later on, Grieger emerged as “the best player in tournaments” over the last year, and Paul shined in other ways despite not being a primary scorer.
“Those kids really bought into that and were willing to sacrifice some of their own games,” Marty Craig said.
It's different on their high school teams.
Five of the core six players are among their teams’ top three scorers this winter. Lindert (Pardeeville), Grieger (Randolph) and Saylor (Mauston) all lead their teams.
Lindert, who became the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer Dec. 28, is averaging 25.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game in helping Pardeeville to a 9-4 record.
Grieger, meanwhile, has the Rockets ranked No. 4 in Division 5 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll with an 11-2 record. The guard is averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists, and he is complemented by the double-double factory that is Alvin (17.5 points, 11.2 rebounds).
Stats are current as of Monday night. Randolph was scheduled to play Manitowoc Roncalli, ranked fourth in Div. 4, on Tuesday night in a showdown between two of the state's best squads but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
Saylor is pouring in 21.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Golden Eagles, while Drew Craig is chipping in a couple points a night in a reserve role, both helping Mauston to a 7-4 record.
Fritz has fueled Columbus (8-3) with 15.1 points a night, while the Warriors are 6-7 with Paul adding just 3.6 points a game but playing a key role defensively.
For the boys, it’s remarkable to see how far they’ve come from where they were just seven years ago.
“You get to see them seven years ago when they weren’t great, and you can see how they get better each year and improve each year. Just how they’re leaders on their own teams — we can connect on our own team and then they’re the best player or star player on their teams,” Paul said.
“The growth that all of those guys has had is unbelievable,” Marty Craig said. “To just think back to when they were just fifth-graders and running around, to see how they’ve all developed their game, and just as importantly become great young men. They’re all quality, quality guys, and that’s something I’m just as proud of.
Friendly enemies
All six have had a chance to play each other in a varsity setting, as well.
Lindert and the Bulldogs (9-4, 6-1 Trailways West Conference) have already lost to Grieger, Alvin and the Rockets (11-2, 7-0) once and are scheduled to meet again Feb. 10.
Not in the doghouse: Dynamic duo, stout defense power Randolph boys basketball to win over Pardeeville
Meanwhile, Saylor's Golden Eagles bested Paul's Warriors 56-53 in a non-conference game Dec. 14. Paul fell again to an AAU teammate Dec. 23 when the Fritz-led Cardinals topped Portage 57-35.
The friends steal quick moments to chat during the heat of battle.
“It’s kind of weird,” Lindert said of their rivalry with the Rockets. “During free throws you kind of talk to them a little bit, but we’ve always been competing against them for a long time so it’s not too different.”
Said Saylor: “I like playing against them. It’s fun playing with them and then getting to compete against them. It’s different but it’s nice."
It’s that long-lasting friendship that their AAU coach, Marty Craig, finds special. He enjoys watching the group always gathered together for postgame meals, staying in the same hotel and going on family vacations together, something he doesn't always see on other teams.
Even Paul didn't miss a moment this summer and fall with his buddies despite recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered during the 2020 fall football season.
"It’s definitely inspiring because Isaac has fought through a lot," Alvin said. "He sat with us every tournament, all summer long, to show how close we were and show how much of a closely knit group we were."
The group definitely cherishes it.
“It’s one of the best experiences of my life, to play AAU — it was so fun for 10 years and I’ll never forget the many tournaments we had together, Lindert said. “You always remember the memories off the court; you remember winning tournaments, but the memories off the court are more special.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.