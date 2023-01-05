How a big night by Fall River's big man helped defeat Randolph

FALL RIVER — It was standing-room only inside the gym of Fall River High School on Thursday night.

Fans came to see a show between two of the best programs in the Trailways West Conference.

Senior Colin Vieth gave them one, scoring a career-high 28 points to lead Fall River to a 65-50 victory over Randolph.

“He really came out and played a whale of a game for us,” Fall River coach Arnie Oelke said. “It’s definitely his best game of the year. I’ve been waiting for him with this breakout game. He showed tonight what he’s capable of doing. He rebounds well, he’s a good leaper who can shoot, he can take the ball to the hole and he can shoot the 3. He’s got the total package.”

There was just one thing that mattered to Vieth.

“I’m just glad we got the win,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. Randolph is a big team that we like to play, so it was good.”

Vieth’s previous high was 27 points in a 64-59 victory over Markesan during his junior season.

Vieth uses his size — 6-foot-4, 195 pounds — to his advantage down low when he needs to and can shoot the 3 very well. He finished the game with a team-high four 3s and muscled his way down low for seven field goals against Randolph.

“He’s a strong kid for his size,” Oelke said. “He can jump well. He’s played a lot of basketball. He’s been in situations like this before, so the crowd’s not going to get to him. Last year, he hit the game-winner against Barneveld in the regional championship game. The moment is never too big for him.”

Randolph coach Tyler Fischer was impressed with the Fall River big man.

“He’s a tough kid,” Fischer said. “We knew we were going to have our hands full coming into it. We didn’t do a good job overall from a team-defensive standpoint.”

Thursday’s conference game for the Pirates (11-0, 6-0 Trailways West), the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's second-ranked team in Division 5, was big because it gave them a test from a perennial league contender.

“I have always felt that Randolph was the cream of the crop of our conference,” Oelke said during a phone interview on Dec. 31. “They always have great coaching over there. They do a lot of things fundamentally sound. They’re well-coached always. They’ve always been the team everybody has wanted to be like. It’s really raised the bar to the rest of our conference to try to compete with Randolph. This year, we finally have a team (to do that).

“This year, as far as I’m concerned, they’re still the team to beat. They’ve only got one loss in conference (before us). They play fundamentally sound defense. We’re going to have to find ways to score. It’s not going to be as easy as running up and down the floor. We’re going to have to make solid decisions when we’re on offense and defensively, we’re going to have to trust our system.”

Oelke’s hypothesis came true during the first half when his Pirates had a 29-17 lead with 4 minutes, 54 seconds left. The Rockets (4-5, 4-2), who are 1-4 in their past five games, got a kick-start by junior Karter Meredith, who made a free throw at 4:43 to start a 13-2 run to end the first half.

“We were just in a slump,” Vieth said. “Coach Arnie is always telling us to take advantage of the high moments and ride that wave, and then get back and fight through the low moments.”

Meredith ended the first half on a half-court shot that gave the Rockets life heading into halftime. Meredith led the Rockets with 23 points.

“That was crazy,” Vieth said. “He’s a great player. He’s definitely going to be someone that’s hard to guard. He’s going to be someone who’s great in this conference because he’s only a junior. He’s a fun player to watch and play against. He’s keeps it entertaining.”

The Pirates’ defense held Meredith to eight points in the second half, pleasing Oelke.

“He’s a very nice ballplayer,” Oelke said. “He’s got some good foot speed. He can shoot. He’s a challenge, defensively, for us. We tried to keep the ball out of his hands in the second half. We had some success doing that. In the first half, we let him get a little bit comfortable. When you have good players, you can’t let that good player get comfortable.”

Meanwhile, Vieth scored 13 points in the second half. Vieth wasn’t alone in scoring in double figures for the Pirates as Shavlik Schultz and senior Cullen Rauls had 15 points and 14 points, respectively.

Fall River started the second half with a 16-5 run, led by Vieth with eight of his points, in the first 9:14.

“It was huge,” Vieth said. “It was something we definitely needed to get us back going and get us more confident.”

The victory over the Rockets also is a confidence booster for the Pirates because they lost both of last season’s matchups between the two teams. And that was without Rauls, who missed last season with a broken knee.

“I was always saying last year how teams are so lucky that we weren’t healthy the whole year,” Rauls said during a phone interview on Dec. 31. “In the playoffs, we were missing me and our second-leading scorer in Clay Blevins. Teams were lucky we weren’t healthy last year. They’re seeing it this year now that we’re all healthy.”

