Team meetings often can be filled with difficult conversations, introspection and addressing areas of improvement.

Those discussions oftentimes are worth having because of the results they yield.

The Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team hasn’t had any complaints on its end.

A poor start and subsequent midseason slump left the Hilltoppers looking within at the start of February. It only has been up from there as the largely inexperienced group has jelled to capture the program’s second straight WIAA Division 5 regional title despite being a sub-.500 record.

“We’ve had some ups and downs within the year, and that happens at all levels with young teams, but I’m just really proud of this team and these guys how they’ve continued to grow each night, progress each week and just improving,” coach Derrick Smit said.

The seventh-seeded Hilltoppers (13-14) will meet No. 1 Fall River on Thursday night at Sun Prairie West in a rematch of last year’s Division 5 sectional semifinal. It’s no surprise the Pirates, ranked No. 5 in the final state Associated Press poll, are back at the penultimate stage before state, with Fall River (24-3) regarded as one of the best teams in Division 5 this season.

The same can’t be said for Cambria-Friesland, which had lots of retooling to do after reaching the program’s first sectional final last season. The Hilltoppers graduated five seniors, including the majority of their starters, creating not only a void in production but also team chemistry that this season's group needed to overcome.

“It was a brand new team and coming together was a little more difficult,” senior Tate DeJager said.

Senior Drake Burmania, one of the team’s returning starters, said the team “knew it wasn’t going to be super pretty at first,” evident by the Hilltoppers’ 2-7 start. A 4-1 stretch in early January helped pull Cambria-Friesland near .500, but it slid into February on a four-game losing streak.

The Toppers lost their final four games of January all by double-figures, capped by losses to the Pirates (68-44) and Randolph (56-38). The latter prompted Smit and his players to come together for a needed discussion on what they hoped to achieve over the remainder of the season.

“It was one of those good hour sit-down meetings where we talked about what we’d done successfully the first two-thirds of the year,” Smit said. “Talked about what we were good at, areas we could improve and set some of those goals we could see moving ahead.”

Smit said he “could see where we had an opportunity to go,” highlighting ball security and rebounding as two key areas of improvement, as well as the continued growth in the team’s youthful core. He ultimately issued the challenge of capturing just the third regional title in school history, a goal that resonated with Burmania.

“It kind of put our eyes on the prize and what we needed to do,” Burmania said.

Smit said: “You could see smiles on their faces in that meeting and kind of the head nods like, 'Yeah, we can do this,' type of looks they had. You know what teams are in your brackets and you don’t know who you’re going to play, but I just thought if we could get hot and keep believing, good things were going to happen.”

The Hilltoppers followed through on that ambition, winning four of their final six regular-season games. While that stretch ended on a sour note, falling to Pardeeville 52-48 in the regular-season finale, Burmania said the loss was “really where we came together and knew what our potential was.”

That potential turned into a second consecutive regional championship, with Cambria-Friesland grinding out three wins decided by a combined nine points capped by upsets over No. 2 Williams Bay (51-49) and third-seeded Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (47-44) in last Saturday’s regional championship game.

DeJager credited the Toppers football team’s run to Level 3 of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs for helping to instill that ability to win close games. Cambria-Friesland won nine one-score games, including a run of eight straight into the playoffs, before seeing its season come to a close just two games before state.

“Just the competitive edge we had, we had to stay in games when we were tired and that transferred over to basketball. It was exciting to see what we could do,” DeJager said.

That survive and advance mentality helped the Hilltoppers persevere against the Challengers in their fourth straight regional final appearance. While the program only has been able to win half of those games, Smit credits those previous shortcomings for helping set the standard this season's team has met.

“Tradition and culture, it’s amazing what that does for a school and program,” he said. “Guys who set that work ethic and tone, and it’s just expected now by these players. They just believe that’s what they’re supposed to do — win in the tournament.”

Drake Burmania leads the Toppers in scoring and assists with 16.2 points and 2.3 assists per game, while also adding 7.5 rebounds. Sophomore Carson Burmania, his younger brother, is averaging 11.4 points per game, while seven different players having scored at least 10 points this season.

DeJager, who adds 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, applauded the contributions of those newcomers.

“The younger guys struggled at first, but then they started learning their positions and falling into place,” he said. “Working hard in practice, they all just tried to get better and at the end of the season we started to.”

It will be all hands on deck for the Toppers as they try to topple a Fall River team that is averaging 68.9 points per game. The Pirates boast four double-digit scorers, paced by Cullen Rauls (17.6) and Colin Vieth (15.1), and swept the regular-season series between the teams, including that 24-point defeat leading up to the Hilltoppers’ season-altering conversation.

“We’re definitely a different team than when we played them the last two times,” Drake Burmania said. “Now I feel like we’re firing on all eight cylinders right now.”

Smit said he has immense respect for the Pirates, led by longtime coach Arnie Oelke, and knows the recipe for another upset, like their late-season surge, isn’t anything special.

“There was no magical dust we were able to sprinkle, it was just hard work and fundamentals in drills, just to keep improving one day and one week at a time,” he said. “That’s something we talk about every year, how we can improve and that’s what I’ve seen.”

