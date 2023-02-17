RANDOLPH — Fall River's Arnie Oelke almost psyched himself out Friday night.

The veteran boys basketball coach doesn’t have the Pirates play much zone defense, but he thought that would work when they visited Randolph in a Trailways West Conference game.

It didn’t work like he’d hoped as he saw his team come out “very flat-footed” and it resulted in his team trailing by six at halftime. An easy adjustment to ramp up the energy to go to man-to-man defense in the second half led to the Pirates waking up and cruise to a 60-49 victory.

“That’s our bread and butter on defense and it really got us going,” Oelke said of the switch. “Then, obviously, when you hit some shots, the adrenaline starts kicking in. The kids started playing off that.”

“We played more aggressive,” senior Cullen Rauls added about playing comfortably in man defense. “In the first half, we played slow. We weren’t really there. We were just standing there with our hands up.”

Fall River (20-3, 12-1 Trailways West) secured at least a share of the conference title with the victory and will end the regular season hosting Rio on Feb. 23. It’s the Pirate's first conference title since the 2013-2014 season as part of the Trailways South Conference.

“We’ve got to go take care of business on Thursday,” junior Shavlik Schultz said.

The Pirates will win the title outright with a victory as they’re a game ahead of Markesan, which is 13-9 overall and 11-2 in league play.

Two players who stepped up their games in the second half were Rauls and Shavlik Schultz. Both scored 11 points in the second half to lead the way for the Pirates, with Rauls finishing with a game-high 16 points.

“(Rauls) is a special player,” Oelke said. “Sometimes he gets down on himself and that’s what happened in the first half. He felt bad that he didn’t play the type of game that he’s capable of. We had a nice heart-to-heart talk with him. He came out and hit a couple buckets early and that got him going on the defensive end. With his quickness, he can raise some havoc out there, defensively.”

Oelke said he was waiting for this night from Schultz because he was struggling with his outside shot lately.

“Tonight, he was attacking the basket,” Oelke said. “He was getting some open looks and he made the most of it. To his credit, he didn’t have a good game last time (these teams met) and he came back and played with a vengeance tonight.

“He was very active on the defensive end and that helps when you put a little ball pressure on there.”

The revamped defense led to fast-break points and a quick 19-3 run in the first 8 minutes, 48 seconds of the second half to go up 39-29. Rauls highlighted the run when he made a 3-pointer and layup initially gave the Pirates a 29-28 lead with 12:57 left.

“It felt great,” Rauls said of his five-point swing. “My teammates found me.”

This was after the Rockets (11-10, 9-3) went into halftime with a 26-20 lead largely due to the heroics of senior Brady Prieve, who scored 10 of his game-high 16 points.

“We knew going into halftime we had to step up our game,” Rauls said. “We were down six at half and we can’t allow that. We needed to bounce back.”

The Rockets couldn’t come back from the big run by the Pirates. They cut the deficit to 43-35 off two free throws by senior Bryce Rataczak at 6:24. However, that lead went to 12 points when Schultz had back-to-back steals for easy buckets with 5:05 remaining.

“It meant a lot,” Schultz said. “It was a big swing for us. We kept stacking up our lead to keep going for the win.”

Raraczak finished with eight points while junior Karter Meredith had 10 points for the Rockets.

On the Pirates’ side, senior Matthew Miller scored 10 points while sophomore Zach Osterhaus had nine. Senior Colin Vieth, who had a career-high 28 points the last time these two teams met, had eight points — six coming in the second half.

“Once you’re able to get over the hump and get that lead, you could feel the energy from our fans,” Oelke said. “Our kids started feeding off that. That’s what it’s all about — feeding off the energy. We did a good job of that tonight.”

Photos: Boys hoops action from Friday's game between Randolph and Fall River