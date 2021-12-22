How an improved transition game built on stout defense has fueled Portage boys basketball's offense

“When we struggle defensively, the game becomes more of a half-court game and our half-court offense is still a bit of a work in progress still, and our defense is too,” Berger said. “We’ve gotten better at closing out and guarding the post, and we’ve gotten better and boxing out but we need a lot of improvement still on our defensive help and rotations when the other team is driving the ball.

“Teams like DeForest and Sauk Prairie, who can really get to the rack, we’re going to have to improve a lot to guard them,” he added of two of the Warriors’ next three opponents.

Even with their success in the fast break, Berger knows they can still iron things out. As successful as they’ve been, the Warriors have had a tendency to get ahead of themselves at times, leading to some missed easy baskets, whether it be under their own volition or trying to get fouled.

The uneven balance has left points on the board, something Berger and his staff have worked to correct, and hope the Warriors can do starting with a non-conference game against Columbus on Thursday.