How an improved transition game built on stout defense has fueled Portage boys basketball's offense

While a high school basketball court’s dimensions — 84 feet long by 50 feet wide — don’t change from school to school, how teams utilize the space can be vastly different.
Some like to slow the pace like Dean Smith’s North Carolina teams and his four corners offense, made to milk the clock until the perfect shot is available in the half-court. Others are more akin to Jerry Tarkanian’s UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and their propensity to push the pace.
The Portage high school boys basketball team hasn’t been afraid to use its athleticism and speed so far this year, helping fuel the Warriors’ 3-4 start through seven games, including back-to-back blowout wins.
That transition heavy attack, sparked on the defensive end, is something coach Darrin Berger has seen the Warriors truly buy into this winter.
“That idea that if you play defense, we get the fast break. It’s a fun way to play and if we can do it and try to get the score up, and force the other team to have to score with us too, that helps,” he said.
Portage put that recipe to perfect use on Tuesday night as it sped away from rival Baraboo for a massive 75-33 win in a Badger West Conference game.
The real swing for the Warriors came after halftime as they outscored the Thunderbirds, 45-17, over the final 18 minutes. Easy buckets in transition, both off defensive stops and off of turnovers, were the key contributing factor in Portage’s ability to cage the T-Birds.
Those points off of turnovers especially came into play early in the half. After Baraboo clawed within 12 points at 30-18, Portage responded with a 23-6 run, including a stretch of eight straight points off three Baraboo turnovers, to completely squash any attempt at a rally.
“It’s always something we talk about,” junior Kyan Reichhoff, who had a game-high 18 points against the T-Birds, said of the team’s burgeoning success on the break. “Running the ball because we are athletic and we’re fast. I think we use that to our advantage pretty well; everyone uses their athleticism really nicely.”
Aiding in that athleticism has been improved strength across the board for Portage. Senior Isaac Paul, who was sidelined all of last season due to a torn left ACL suffered in the 2020 football season, is back in the fold for the Warriors, while senior Kaden Hooker is fully healthy after coming back from an injury last year.
“And with some of our other guys that have spent some time in the weight room, we’ve gotten physically stronger,” Berger said. “Last year we were pretty small so that was one spot where we could get some things going, but our guys thrive on it.”
That success in the transition game, which has included highlight dunks from senior Cooper Roberts, has been the perfect counter for when the Warriors do start to get a little sluggish.
“When we struggle defensively, the game becomes more of a half-court game and our half-court offense is still a bit of a work in progress still, and our defense is too,” Berger said. “We’ve gotten better at closing out and guarding the post, and we’ve gotten better and boxing out but we need a lot of improvement still on our defensive help and rotations when the other team is driving the ball.
“Teams like DeForest and Sauk Prairie, who can really get to the rack, we’re going to have to improve a lot to guard them,” he added of two of the Warriors’ next three opponents.
Even with their success in the fast break, Berger knows they can still iron things out. As successful as they’ve been, the Warriors have had a tendency to get ahead of themselves at times, leading to some missed easy baskets, whether it be under their own volition or trying to get fouled.
The uneven balance has left points on the board, something Berger and his staff have worked to correct, and hope the Warriors can do starting with a non-conference game against Columbus on Thursday.
“We’ve done more finishing drills and we’ll continue to,” Berger said. “We have in everything that we need to have in, now it’s just a matter of getting better at skill work.”