How back-to-back 3s as clutch time inched closer boosted Beaver Dam boys basketball into regional finals

Senior Alex Soto stole the ball away from Slinger and as he got to the other end of the court he simply tossed it back to senior Brady Helbing at the top of the key.

Helbing pulled up and swished the 3-pointer, giving second-seeded Beaver Dam a three-point lead with 4 minutes, 28 seconds to go, which the Golden Beavers never lost en route to a 56-43 win over the seventh-seeded Owls in Friday night's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals.

“Those were huge momentum boosters for us,” Beaver Dam senior Tyler Bunkoske said. “Once we got ahead there was no turning back.”

Helbing’s triple followed a 3 by Evan Sharkey 55 seconds earlier that tied the game at 43-43 with 5:33 left.

“Evan’s 3 from the corner was huge,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “He’s really playing at a high level right now. I was really happy that Brady pulled up on that one. I think it was off a turnover. They lost him at the top of the key and it was a long top of the key 3. I have all the confidence in the world in Brady knocking down that shot. I was glad he took it. It turned out to obviously be a huge momentum boost for us.”

Helbing finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Soto finished with 12 points and seven rebounds on the night.

Bunkoske led the Golden Beavers with 16 points. He’s just nine points away from scoring 1,000 points for his career.

Bunkoske will get an opportunity Saturday night when the Golden Beavers take on sixth-seeded Grafton, which edged out third-seeded Plymouth 68-63 Friday night.

“Hopefully he gets it,” Helbing said of Bunkoske reaching the milestone. “I know he will because he’s going to have a great game tomorrow night. We’re going to be celebrating for him, hopefully with a win.”

The Golden Beavers (13-12) had a tough matchup with the Owls (10-15) because while Beaver Dam doesn’t have anyone over 6-foot-3, four of Slinger’s top six players are 6-6 or taller.

“Their size, first of all, for us is a really tough matchup,” Ladron said. “Their underseeded because Matt Schaffer was hurt half the season and comes back. He’s their best player. He’s 6-7. He’s their leading scorer. Their underseeded, so it’s a tough draw for us in the first round.

“Again, for us, dealing with the size element, that couldn’t have been a worse matchup for us. We’ve battled with big teams all year. In our conference, the Badger was so huge this year as far as size goes. I think it compared us for tonight.”

That size advantage for the Owls was a big reason why they went into halftime with a 27-26 lead.

Both teams fought back and forth during the first half, The Owls went on an 8-3 run early to get a 12-7 lead, which was highlighted with senior Matt Schaffer’s block of Helbing and a 3 by junior Andrew Beers the other way to make it 12-5 with 11:01 to go at that point.

Schaffer, who is 6-7, finished with seven points while Beers, who is 6-6, finished with 11 points.

Senior Ashton Beers led Slinger with 14 points and the Golden Beavers closely guarded him entire game.

Beaver Dam responded with a run of its own when Helbing downed two foul shots at 10:27 to start a 10-3 run to get a 17-15 lead over Slinger. The run ended with Soto swishing a 3 at 7:41.

The Owls clung to a small lead until back-to-back triples by Sharkey and Helbing. Once the Golden Beavers got the lead, they never relinquished it.

“I was confident in Evan every time,” Helbing said. “I was confident in myself to take that shot. Once we took the lead we knew weren’t giving it up.”

Slinger did come close when Schaffer knocked down a 3 to cut the deficit to 52-50 with 45 seconds left. And 7.3 seconds later, Murray also drained a 3 to cut it to 55-53 as well.

The Golden Beavers' confidence, already beginning to brim, grew a little bit with the victory.

“I think the confidence started in Watertown a couple weeks ago with that win there,” Ladron said. “They beat us here and then we went down there and beat them pretty handedly. … Then closing the game last week against Monona Grove was a big win for us on the road. It was a tough environment, a tournament atmosphere on Senior Night for them. And add tonight to it.

We’re playing our best basketball right now. That’s what you’re supposed to do.”

