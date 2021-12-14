How Beaver Dam's scrappiness has helped Golden Beavers find early success this season

Members of the Beaver Dam High School boys basketball team know they’re not going to be bigger or taller than most teams they face this season.
That’s alright seeing as they pride themselves on setting an intensity level opposing squads can’t match. Whether it’s diving for loose balls, willing to take bumps and bruises or sticking their nose in between taller defenders, the Golden Beavers willingly do it.
That became apparent in Monday’s 69-64 overtime victory over West De Pere.
“We’ll do anything it takes to win,” Beaver Dam senior Tyler Bunkoske said. “That’s all that matters at the end of the day. We can heal after.”
Grit and resiliency are the main tenets. They never seem to back down.
“In our locker room, we’ve got signs all over that say ‘Grit,’” Beaver Dam senior Brady Helbing said. “We always want to play with grit, play harder than the other team. Diving for loose balls is what we do.”
That showed all throughout Monday’s game with the Phantoms. Specifically with about 8 minutes left in the first half.
Beaver Dam was clinging to a 17-16 point lead with 8:45 left before senior Marshall Kuhl recorded a steal and raced down the court for what looked like an easy bucket. He missed but senior Alex Soto had the putback to start a 9-0 run to put Beaver Dam up 26-19 with 5:05 left.
During that stretch the Golden Beavers were diving all over the place. Senior Evan Sharkey poked the ball away from the Phantoms at midcourt and then passed it to Soto, who in turn assisted Bunkoske for an easy bucket at 7:40.
Soto drained a triple at 6:57 and then about 2 minutes later Sharkey had another steal and assist to Soto for a bucket to round out the run.
“It all starts with Evan Sharkey and Alex Soto too,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “How many deflections did he have on transition for them and taking them out of transition? He had a big steal down here when they were on a break. There are guys diving on the floor for loose balls. It’s just putting us in a really good spot.
“That’s who we are and that’s what this program has been for a really long time. We want to play harder than you and I don’t know if tonight we can say we played harder than West De Pere because both teams played tremendously hard. It was a great basketball game. Both of them had heart. That’s a very good, well coached, talented group of kids over there that really wanted this one too.
“That’s what makes the game so good. I told the guys in the locker room at halftime, ‘This is what we’re here for. This is why you play high school basketball. It’s to play in games like this. It’s one thing to go and bury somebody, but it’s another thing to go and play somebody really good in this type of atmosphere and play and compete the way we did tonight.’”
Sharkey had several plays like this to help Beaver Dam win. He also grabbed a loose ball with 24 seconds left, which gave Beaver Dam a chance at the last shot of regulation. Helbing took the last shot of regulation but it didn’t go in.
Helbing made up for missing the shot in overtime. After he had nailed a 3 with 1:23 left to put Beaver Dam up 66-64, he actually found himself with the ball moments later. He then threw a pass that was intercepted by West De Pere sophomore Langdon Nordgaard, but never gave up on the play and stole it back, making it to the free-throw line where he made both shots to raise the lead to 68-64 with 36 seconds left.
“Throughout the whole game, it was close, so we knew we just had to stay together,” Helbing said. “I missed that 3-pointer to send it to overtime, but my team picked me up. We just picked each other up the whole time. We were never in doubt. We just stayed together and pulled it out.”
One of the big reasons why Beaver Dam is 6-1 on the season is because the Golden Beavers are forcing opposing teams to turn the ball over 19 times a game. The Phantoms had 18 Monday night.
“There’s an intensity level in practice, obviously,” Ladron said. “The guys are competitors and they’ve seen guys before them. The guys before them that have been here with us do the same thing. They’re on the floor, they dive for it, they get deflections. We track deflections. We need hands on the ball and I think it’s something that’s been carried down from the multiple guys that have played here.
“We’ve got five seniors on the floor at the end of the game that four of them are four-year varsity kids and Marshall is a three-year varsity kid. They’ve seen it all. Not only does that experience in a late-game situation allow them to settle down and still play basketball in a big game, but they also know the expectation. (Monday’s performance) is the expectation.”
