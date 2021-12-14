How Beaver Dam's scrappiness has helped Golden Beavers find early success this season

Sharkey had several plays like this to help Beaver Dam win. He also grabbed a loose ball with 24 seconds left, which gave Beaver Dam a chance at the last shot of regulation. Helbing took the last shot of regulation but it didn’t go in.

Helbing made up for missing the shot in overtime. After he had nailed a 3 with 1:23 left to put Beaver Dam up 66-64, he actually found himself with the ball moments later. He then threw a pass that was intercepted by West De Pere sophomore Langdon Nordgaard, but never gave up on the play and stole it back, making it to the free-throw line where he made both shots to raise the lead to 68-64 with 36 seconds left.

“Throughout the whole game, it was close, so we knew we just had to stay together,” Helbing said. “I missed that 3-pointer to send it to overtime, but my team picked me up. We just picked each other up the whole time. We were never in doubt. We just stayed together and pulled it out.”

One of the big reasons why Beaver Dam is 6-1 on the season is because the Golden Beavers are forcing opposing teams to turn the ball over 19 times a game. The Phantoms had 18 Monday night.