How defending Div. 5 state champion Hustisford has kept on winning despite four starters graduating

Turnover is commonplace in high school sports. Seniors graduate, underclassmen turn into upperclassmen, and so the cycle goes.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
But some years are more dramatic than others. Such was the case for the Hustisford boys basketball team coming into this season.
The Falcons, winners of the WIAA Division 5 state championship last March, lost four starters to graduation, including Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State selection Dylan Kuehl (22.8 points, 8.1 rebounds per game), a 6-foot-6 highlight reel machine who headed off to NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University.
They also lost 6-9 Alex Eggelston, a blocks machine (2.9 per game) who tied a Div. 5 state championship game record (also held by Sam Dekker) with seven blocks.
LA CROSSE ― Hustisford senior Alex Eggleston doesn’t like to wake up early.
In total, the Falcons lost 44.3 points, 22.7 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game of production to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance.”
They should be struggling a bit to find new footing in 2021-22, right?
Turns out, no. They’re 8-1, ranked second in the Div. 5 coaches poll and riding atop the Trailways East Conference at 4-0 ahead of Friday night’s clash with rival Oshkosh Lourdes (6-4, 3-1).
“I think that a lot of people probably thought that with the losses we had last year to graduation in four great seniors, that it might be a down year for us. But honestly I didn’t feel that way because I know that those seniors last year instilled a winning attitude into this group that we have this year,” said Falcons coach Otto Hopfinger, a former Husty assistant who took over for Jake Falkenthal before last season because Falkenthal opted to sit out during the pandemic (he’s still out for that reason) to limit his young family’s potential exposure to COVID-19.
Hopfinger, who was the WBCA’s Coach of the Year for 2020-21, credits more than just a winning attitude to the sustained success.
The Falcons have the right pieces in place, too.
“In some respects,” Hopfinger said, “we have a more balanced team this year.
“We’re not going to be as flashy, but we’re definitely going to be — hopefully, anyway — consistently good on defense. And when that happens, it creates offense. That’s my game plan. If you play great defense, your offense is going to flourish.”
That was on full display Tuesday night — the defense part, at least — in Hustisford’s victory over Dodgeland, a game in which the Falcons limited the Trojans (1-8, 0-5) to five first-half points in a 43-30 victory.
From starting the year under pretty strict pandemic restrictions to ringing it out with some semblance of a return to normal (Omicron notwiths…
And as far as the balance Hopfinger mentioned, he’s referring to the fact all of the starters are between 6-2 and 6-5 and are incredibly versatile.
“The one thing that has probably been a plus for us,” he said, “is since everybody is at a similar size, defensively we don’t ever have to worry about having a mismatch.”
Gavin Thimm, the team’s one returning starter who averaged 14.2 points per game as a junior and is putting up 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game this year as a senior, agreed that the team’s versatility has been a big reason Husty is off to a good start.
“Our abilities as a whole, they’re pretty interchangeable,” he said. “We have multiple players who can play guard and post spots. We don’t have the size we had last year so this year we’ve got to do it a little different — we’ve got to do a little more setting up plays and getting in sync because we don’t have those mismatches anymore.”
It’s working.
Complementing Thimm in the scoring department are 6-3 senior Josh Peplinski (9.1 points per game), 6-3 senior Blake Peplinski (8.3), 6-4 freshman Caleb Peplinski (6.2) and 6-3 senior Braden Peplinski (5.8).
Caleb is Braden’s younger brother, and both are cousins to Josh and Blake.
It’s literally a family affair, which only adds to the Falcons’ solidarity.
“Our team chemistry is really working,” said Thimm, who like Hopfinger also credited the way last year’s seniors passed the baton as a reason the program hasn’t skipped a beat.
Because of the way the four Peplinskis are contributing in the scoring column, it’s allowed both Thimm and the Falcons offense to thrive.
“People have been trying to box-and-one us all year long, and it hasn’t worked — not only because they haven’t really been able to stop (Thimm), but also because of the fact his teammates around him have been able to do things they need to do to draw teams out of the box-and-one,” Hopfinger said. “We’ve seen it numerous times and I’m sure we’re going to continue to see it, but so far, knock on wood, it hasn’t worked.”
Blake Peplinski is more than just a scorer. Hopfinger said he’s the team’s “defensive stopper” and the player who gives the Falcons “unbelievable intensity that is contagious.”
He’s also an exceptional window cleaner, polishing the glass to the tune of 12.4 rebounds per game — tied for 13th in the state according to WisSports.net.
Of Braden Peplinski’s unique skillset, Hopfinger said he’s “very deceiving because it looks like you’re going to be able to beat him but he’s so quick that he’s ends up blocking the shot or taking the charge.”
And of Caleb Peplinski, the coach said the tallest player on the team is “way ahead of schedule” for being just a rookie.
Hopfinger said Josh Peplinski has continued to round into form as a complete player, evident in the fact he’s the team’s second-leading scorer who’s also averaging 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.
Others who could play bigger roles in the second half of the year are 6-3 senior Nathan Newville (“he’s got some talent and if he can put everything into play, he’ll be an ‘X’ factor for us,” Hopfinger said), 5-11 junior Carter Schreiber (“probably our best 3-point shooter”) and 6-5 sophomore Andy Maas (“he has incredible potential”).
The Falcons win over Dodgeland amounted to a bounce-back victory after they suffered their first loss of the year Dec. 28 in a 76-50 defeat at the hands of Cambridge.
That loss was the second of a two-games-in-one day scenario for Husty at Cambridge’s holiday tournament, and while the score indicates it was a blowout, Hopfinger said that was mostly the result of the Blue Jays having a hot shooting night and his team going uncharacteristically cold.
Still, it was a learning experience.
“We learned,” Hopfinger said, “that little things make a big difference.
“For instance, it was a three-point game with a minute to go until halftime and we missed a bunny, they came down and drained a three, we turned the ball over and they drained another three at the buzzer. So instead of being maybe a one-point game at halftime — or a very close game — it turned out to be a nine-point game. You’ve got to be focused the entire game and you can’t allow bad stretches to cost you momentum.”
The Falcons will need to keep a sharp edge as the season progresses because the schedule doesn’t lighten up.
Lourdes, the defending Div. 4 state champ that’s back in Div. 5 this winter because schools that opted out of 2020-21 due to the pandemic are back on the court this winter, was ranked in the top 10 before its current three-game losing streak — all non-conference defeats to the likes of Neenah St. Mary Catholic, University School of Milwaukee and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
Husty has both of its league games against Lourdes still on the horizon as well as home and away games against Oakfield (4-0 Trailways East), ranked seventh in Div. 5.
“And then CWC is pretty talented, and Horicon will give you a battle also,” Hopfinger said. “We’ve got a good conference, so that makes things very interesting for not only the conference race but for toughening us up for the tournament schedule after that.”
If the way the start of the season has gone for the Falcons is any indication, there’s no reason to think they won’t continue trending in the right direction as the league race heats up and the postseason nears.
They didn’t rebuild, they retooled.
And reloaded.
“The young players stepped in right away,” Thimm said. “The first day of practice they were there working hard, doing what they had to do to earn their spot on the team. They’re working so hard that it makes us better — us experienced guys that have a few years of varsity under our belt, they’re pushing us to make us better every day. And some are even pushing for a bunch of playing time right now.
“And that’s what we needed losing those four great seniors that we had — we just needed people to step up, and we’re having those people step up right now. Hopefully they continue to step up down the road.”
GALLERY: Action from last season's WIAA Division 5 state championship game
Dylan Kuehl 10.jpg
Trophy celebration 6.jpg
Alex Eggleston 2.jpg
Alex Eggleston 3.jpg
Alex Eggleston 4.jpg
Alex Eggleston 5.jpg
Alex Eggleston 6.jpg
Alex Eggleston 7.jpg
Alex Eggleston 8.jpg
Alex Eggleston 9.jpg
Alex Eggleston 10.jpg
Alex Eggleston 11.jpg
Alex Eggleston 12.jpg
Alex Eggleston
Blake Peplinski 2.jpg
Blake Peplinski 3.jpg
Blake Peplinski.jpg
Braden Peplinski.jpg
Brody Thimm 2.jpg
Brody Thimm.jpg
D5 State tournament.jpg
Dylan Kaemerer.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 2.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 3.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 4.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 5.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 6.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 7.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 8.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 9.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 11.jpg
Dylan Kuehl
Gavin Thimm 2.jpg
Gavin Thimm 3.jpg
Gavin Thimm 4.jpg
Gavin Thimm 5.jpg
Gavin Thimm 6.jpg
Gavin Thimm
Husty bench 2.jpg
Husty bench 3.jpg
Husty bench.jpg
Husty boys.jpg
Husty coaching staff.jpg
Husty crowd 2.jpg
Husty crowd 3.jpg
Husty crowd 4.jpg
Husty crowd 5.jpg
Husty crowd 6.jpg
Husty crowd 7.jpg
Husty crowd.jpg
Husty hug.jpg
Husty intros 1.jpg
Husty intros 2.jpg
Husty intros 3.jpg
Husty intros 4.jpg
Husty intros 5.jpg
Husty stretching.jpg
Husty team 2.jpg
Husty team 3.jpg
Husty team
Jake Falkenthal 2.jpg
Jake Falkenthal.jpg
Macks 44.jpg
Macks.jpg
Michael Hopfinger.jpg
Otto Hopfinger
Otto Hopfinger.jpg
Out of tunnel.jpg
Trophy celebration 2.jpg
Trophy celebration 3.jpg
Trophy celebration 4.jpg
Trophy celebration 5.jpg
Trophy celebration 8.jpg
Trophy celebration.jpg
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.