How defending Div. 5 state champion Hustisford has kept on winning despite four starters graduating

It’s literally a family affair, which only adds to the Falcons’ solidarity.

“Our team chemistry is really working,” said Thimm, who like Hopfinger also credited the way last year’s seniors passed the baton as a reason the program hasn’t skipped a beat.

Because of the way the four Peplinskis are contributing in the scoring column, it’s allowed both Thimm and the Falcons offense to thrive.

“People have been trying to box-and-one us all year long, and it hasn’t worked — not only because they haven’t really been able to stop (Thimm), but also because of the fact his teammates around him have been able to do things they need to do to draw teams out of the box-and-one,” Hopfinger said. “We’ve seen it numerous times and I’m sure we’re going to continue to see it, but so far, knock on wood, it hasn’t worked.”

Blake Peplinski is more than just a scorer. Hopfinger said he’s the team’s “defensive stopper” and the player who gives the Falcons “unbelievable intensity that is contagious.”

He’s also an exceptional window cleaner, polishing the glass to the tune of 12.4 rebounds per game — tied for 13th in the state according to WisSports.net.