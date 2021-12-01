How Evan Sharkey 'non-stop dogging guys all over the court' is helping fuel Beaver Dam's hot start to year

Modest as Evan Sharkey’s statistics were across the board last season, there was one category that stood out: Deflections.
Sharkey, then a junior, had a team-high 66 of them, averaging 2.6 per game.
It’s not a stat that gets much fanfare, but it is one that makes a difference, turning passes into loose balls that often times turn into points off turnovers.
He’s picked up right where he left off, a defensive wizard once again for the Golden Beavers now in his fourth year on varsity.
Sharkey had three steals — he also was second on the team in that category a year ago, averaging 1.4 per night — in Tuesday night’s 80-61 win over Portage. But more importantly, he held Warriors’ senior guard Erik Brouette to only two points in Brouette's first game of this season after the 5-10 guard averaged 14.4 per game in 2020-21.
“That’s just what he does,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said of Sharkey, a 6-foot guard. “It doesn’t (always) show up in the box score, but he’s a huge factor for what we do.”
Brouette scored Portage’s first basket of the night on a jumper with 1 minute, 38 seconds gone by and then didn’t score the rest of the way.
Sharkey locked him down.
There are a few factors that contribute to why he’s so good defensively.
One of them is that he’s got a motor that doesn’t stop.
“He gets up and hassles and wears point guards down, non-stop dogging guys all over the court,” Ladron said.
But another, probably more important factor, is that he’s technically sound on defense, fluid laterally and has good quickness to make up a step when he gets beat.
The key is watching his opponent’s center of gravity like a hawk.
“The hips just do not lie,” Sharkey said, adding that being a defensive back in football also helps because of the number of times he’s one-on-one on an island with a wide receiver. “When you’re dribbling, I’m not trying to watch the ball, mostly I’m looking at the hips.”
That ties into another reason he’s so good at making it hard on the player he’s defending.
“He’s so smart and his instincts are just tremendous,” Ladron said. “And it allows him to just run around and play basketball.
“He does so many things for us on that end. You can’t quantify it with numbers, he’s just too important.”
Sharkey had just one point in Tuesday night’s win, that coming on a free throw with 5:06 left in the first half during a 19-4 run that turned a 12-11 deficit into a 31-16 lead, the most critical stretch of the game.
He didn’t need to score. With the way he shut down Brouette, he made his mark on the scoreboard not by putting points on it but by keeping points off it.
A year after averaging 3.1 points per game, Sharkey is once again making his mark in other ways.
Ladron said the senior, who had averages of 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season, is playing more on-ball defense so far this season as opposed to “letting him be athletic and read some things off the ball” like in past years.
Ladron also said Sharkey is doing an excellent job at the top of Beaver Dam’s full-court press.
And Sharkey said that knowing how good the guys around him are at help defense in the half-court has allowed him to be even more aggressive one-on-one.
Sharkey might not be scoring much this season — his only field goal so far is a 3-pointer in Friday’s season-opening 81-55 win over Waterloo and he had only one point the next night in a 68-52 win over Waupun — but he certainly hasn’t been quiet.
His defense is speaking volumes.
“And everybody feeds off of that,” Ladron said. “When Evan’s up and guarding and getting into somebody, everybody else is up and guarding.
“It just kind of funnels to everybody else.”