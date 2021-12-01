How Evan Sharkey 'non-stop dogging guys all over the court' is helping fuel Beaver Dam's hot start to year

He didn’t need to score. With the way he shut down Brouette, he made his mark on the scoreboard not by putting points on it but by keeping points off it.

A year after averaging 3.1 points per game, Sharkey is once again making his mark in other ways.

Ladron said the senior, who had averages of 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season, is playing more on-ball defense so far this season as opposed to “letting him be athletic and read some things off the ball” like in past years.

Ladron also said Sharkey is doing an excellent job at the top of Beaver Dam’s full-court press.

And Sharkey said that knowing how good the guys around him are at help defense in the half-court has allowed him to be even more aggressive one-on-one.

Sharkey might not be scoring much this season — his only field goal so far is a 3-pointer in Friday’s season-opening 81-55 win over Waterloo and he had only one point the next night in a 68-52 win over Waupun — but he certainly hasn’t been quiet.

His defense is speaking volumes.

“And everybody feeds off of that,” Ladron said. “When Evan’s up and guarding and getting into somebody, everybody else is up and guarding.