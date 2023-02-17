The Verona girls basketball team has treated its fans to a remarkable season.

The Wildcats (20-2) have highly talented players and are ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Associated Press poll. They drew the third seed in the Division 1 state playoffs, which begin Tuesday.

Verona is entertaining to watch because of the diverse defensive schemes it throws at opponents.

“This year is the most pressing I’ve ever done in my 19 years,” coach Angie Murphy said.

Teams will use the press the length of the court, ¾ of the court or even half the court. Different formations and strategies are used to create havoc for the opposing offense with the desired outcome a turnover.

Sun Prairie West coach Ronda McLin said coaches like to scale it out to the opposing team depending on the makeup of the offense. She considers quicker guards or a turnover-prone team when deciding whether or not to speed up the opposing offense or to lead them into “panic zones or trapping areas.”

“I typically like to move at a faster pace to try to create turnovers on the opposing team’s side," she said.

McLin said she likes to have the Wolves use a 1-2-2 formation to put pressure on the primary ball handler. Whichever direction the dribbler goes, a person from the second level can come down for a trap.

“It may be a double team on the primary ball handler, depending on how skilled they are or just giving pressure of the person inbounding the ball,” she said. “We do put an intense amount of pressure on whoever gets the ball first, making sure that the 1-2-2 format back players are able to read the players cutting down the middle.”

Both McLin and Fall River boys coach Arnie Oelke said that the easiest way to break up a press formation is going down the middle of the court.

Oelke's Pirates (18-3) likes to use a diamond 1-2-1-1 zone press to force opposing offenses to catch the ball in the corners to force a trap. He said by forcing opposing offenses to play on one side of the court, it’s an advantage to the defense.

“If you don’t allow that to happen and you get into the middle, then they got both sides of the court to work with, which is more difficult to guard," he said. "On any press, you try to force toward the sidelines.”

Oelke said pressing can be used in a variety of ways, too, and players “don’t need to get after steals all the time.” It’s a win for the defense if the opposing offense gets off unwanted or quicker shots, deflections occur or there’s a 10-second violation.

Some like to use it to set the tone of the game to go on a quick scoring run. Murphy said the press can help put 10 points on the board within a minute and sway the tempo in the defense’s favor.

“You can get the opposing team’s coach to call a timeout and they have to adjust,” McLin said. “That gets your momentum going early. You’re able to create the turnovers to get the quick scoring.”

When Beaver Dam won WIAA Division 2 state championships (2017-2019), coach Tim Chase used a fast tempo because he had all-star players like Maty Wilke, Natalie Jens, Paige Schumann, Tara Stauffacher and Jada Donaldson. Chase used a run-and-jump press, which is a full-court, man-to-man press that looks to trap players because he had the guards to do it in 2019.

Another reason Beaver Dam was successful with three-straight state titles was he had the bigs in 2018 alum Afton Bartol (6-foot-2) and 2019 alum Aly VanLoo (6-3), who would be the back of a diamond press and the Golden Beavers would trap a lot.

“They’d be there to protect the basket a lot, so we weren’t giving up layups,” Chase said. “That was a very good way to get the game going fast. Then if they weren’t in, we’d go to more of a man-to-man press when we had all of our guards together. With two 18-minute halves, that really changed how pressing could go because you don’t have those natural breaks in a game. If you can change the lineups and do some different things, you can get a lot out of it.”

Murphy said that the personnel of the defense will dictate what type of press a team will use.

“Obviously having a bunch of quick players is great and that changes some of the pressing you can do,” she said. “If you’ve got slower, methodical players, you can still employ some zone pressure, some half-court trapping, some different things. Again, you’ve got to check your depth before you do anything. If you’re not deep, then pressing could be used in spirts to change the pace. If you are deep and you need a lot of possessions, being able to press is a huge asset.”

The Golden Beavers were 10 players deep during their run of state championships. They have found success this season with a 20-3 record.

Verona is packed with talented players this year as well and it showed when the Wildcats beat Beaver Dam 48-42 on Jan. 26.

“We pressed Beaver Dam all game,” Murphy said. “We’ve only had maybe four or five games this season where we could do that because of the score. We’ve got to keep that mentality at practice.”

Many coaches agree all players in a pressing defense need to have a certain mentality, too. McLin said players must be hungry for turnovers, have a high defensive IQ and have a high motor.

One player who exemplifies this for Sun Prairie West is senior Marie Outlay. She ranks ninth in the state with 6.1 steals per game heading into the weekend, according to WisSports.

“We like to do trapping because our players have a pretty good IQ as far as where to lead the players to put them in the most pressured situations,” McLin said. “I like to go to traps as much as possible to create turnovers.”

Players have to be well-conditioned for a team to deploy a press.

“It is (important) and I think it’s harder to do than man because we’re never shuffling, we’re crossover sprinting,” Wisconsin Dells boys basketball coach Brad Rohling said. “When the ball’s in the air, we should have five guys sprinting and I think it’s harder — you have to be in better shape — but it wears down the opponent.”

The Chiefs (18-3) run what Rohling calls a ball press, which is a 1-2-2 zone press. He’s been the coach since the 2007-2008 season and was an assistant under former Dells coach Monte Mattei before that.

Rohling taught and coached in Illinois for seven years at Chatham Glenwood High School. He got the idea from nearby Lincoln High School, which he said had been running the ball press for 25 to 30 years under Hall of Fame coach Neil Alexander.

“You see it a ton in Illinois, but you don’t see it in Wisconsin at all,” Rohling said. “In fact, I don’t think I’ve seen another team do what we do.”

Rohling said most of what the Chiefs do is ¾ court, looking for deflections, steals and waiting for the opposing team to make a mistake.

“We’re not out there just trapping that first pass,” he said, “it’s kind of a containment press; we’re just letting them figure out where they’re going to go with the ball, but taking advantage of opportunities that might present themselves.”

And players can’t be afraid to make mistakes or give up the occasional layup as teams will find a way throughout the game.

Murphy said there are just two ways to upset a coach when pressing: Not hustling and getting beat the same way more than once.

Regardless, pressing in basketball can be enjoyable.

“The kids love playing it,” Murphy said. “It’s a fun way to play.”

Close 1 of 20 Photos: Action of Monday's girls hoops game between Sun Prairie East and West The Cardinals hosts the Wolves in a Big Eight Conference basketball game, Monday night. 1 of 20