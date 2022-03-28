How Hustisford boys basketball's Gavin Thimm 'took his game to the next level'

The Hustisford boys basketball was coming off a WIAA Division 5 state championship during the 2020-2021 season. And the Falcons were going to miss their leading scorers Dylan Kuehl (22.8 points) and Alex Eggelston (11.6) entering the 2021-2022 season.

What the Falcons did have was incoming senior Gavin Thimm to lead by example as well as take on a bigger scoring role.

The 6-foot-2 point guard didn’t disappoint as he led the Trailways East Conference with 19.9 points a game. The coaches in the conference took notice and selected him as a unanimous first-team on the league's postseason awards list, as well as Player of the Year in the league.

“It’s a great honor,” Thimm said. “Coming back from last year, I knew we were losing a lot and I knew I had to step up a little bit. My teammates just pushed me every day in practice to make me better. This is all because of them. Without them, I’m pretty much nothing.”

Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said Thimm could create a shot from anywhere because he could “elevate above anybody who was trying to guard him." He shot 43.3% overall and 30.5% from beyond the arc.

“In doing so, I think that’s what set him apart,” Hopfinger said. “He was more dynamic than anyone in the conference as far as being able to accomplish things on the court that nobody else could. It isn’t always just about pure shooting because we had some great shooters in this conference, but when you can create your shot against anybody at any time and when teams are forced to worry about you constantly and you can still break the defense down, (that stands out)."

Thimm said he worked hard in the offseason with his grandpa on his jump shot, something he’s been doing since eighth grade. He also got in the gym and weight room to get stronger “to try to become a more physical player, and be able to take a bump inside and be able to finish those tougher layups.”

Thimm was third on the team with 4.7 rebounds and led the Falcons with 2.1 steals a game.

Dishing the ball never changed as he finished second on the team with 3.6 assists a game, but Thimm, who was known as the point guard who passed all the time growing up, said he felt his leadership role increased because he had to reign in the troops and try to get them to believe in the winning process, too.”

“I knew coming in that he was going to be a very important part of our team and he definitely came into the season as our only returning starter,” Hopfinger said. “I was counting on him to be a leader and he was. He exceeded all of my expectations as far as the way he played the game and the way he worked so hard.

"He was an outstanding player last year, but I felt he took his game to the next level this year not only on the court but also in the leadership aspect.”

