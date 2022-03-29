How improved scoring led Mauston's Adon Saylor to become South Central Conference Player of the Year

The best players, regardless of the sport, can excel in more than just one area.

Baseball has its five tool players, football has its dual-threat quarterbacks and basketball has its inside-out big men. The hardwood has more than just centers that can shoot, though, and Adon Saylor will be the first to tell you.

Saylor sees himself as a “pass-first point guard,” rather than a main scoring threat, but developing into a bigger offensive weapon was what Mauston needed from its senior leader. this season.

He certainly held up his end of the bargain, becoming an even better all-around player in the process and getting rewarded handsomely for it, recently being named the South Central Conference Player of the Year.

“That was my number one goal,” Saylor said of the accomplishment. “You want to win games and win conference and all that stuff, but I really wanted to get to 1,000 points and win conference Player of the Year.”

Saylor, a three-time all-league and back-to-back unanimous first-team selection, did so in a very crowded field of contenders. Mauston sophomore Brock Massey, Wautoma senior Gabe Ascher and Wisconsin Dells senior Jacob Rockwell joined him as fellow unanimous first-team picks, with Ascher (20.9 points per game), Massey (19.4) and Saylor (18.8) being the top-three scorers in the league.

Wisconsin Dells junior Jared Nevar rounded out the conference’s top team.

“When you have players like Gabe Ascher and Jacob Rockwell that you’re going against, anybody could have gotten it,” Saylor said.

In the minds of both Adon and coach Gil Saylor, the accomplishment was all the more special given the Golden Eagles’ final place in the league standings. The Chiefs won the SCC title for a fifth consecutive year at 9-1 in league play, while the Hornets (8-2) finished a game ahead of Mauston (7-3).

“A lot of times the record carries more weight, but the coaches still recognized his accomplishments this year in spite of that,” Gil Saylor said.

It was certainly apparent in his stats why the coaches couldn’t overlook Adon.

Despite finishing third in the league in scoring, Adon led the South Central in assists per game at five, while adding 6.2 rebounds per contest, making for one of the area’s most solid all-around players.

The state took notice as well, with Saylor earning honorable mention All-State honors by the Associated Press — an awards list that encompasses all divisions — as well as honorable mention All-State in Division 3 according to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Adon said he really put in a lot of time into his shooting this offseason, bolstered by some stiff pick-up competition. The Golden Eagles would hold weekly 5-on-5 games open to all alumni, with former SCC Players of the Year Joel Heesch, Tarren Hall and Cade Hall among the regulars.

“It’s mostly college guys; Cade (Hall) brings friends down from UW-Eau Claire, Tarren (Hall) was bringing guys from Carroll and it was just good to play against college players,” Adon said.

“Those are big college athletes, and that’s the only way to get better. Adon relishes the opportunity to be challenged by those kinds of players,” Gil added.

It’s that extra work that helped lead Adon to earn SCC Player of the Year honors — the fourth Golden Eagle to earn that recognition in the last decade — and what he believes sets him up for success at the next level when he continues in college at UW-La Crosse.

After getting pursued by Ripon College and Marian University, Adon said that the Eagles’ campus and coach Kent Dernbach’s attention to detail and care is what set UW-La Crosse apart from the rest.

“One big thing was when Cade (Hall) was in high school, he was the only coach that came to watch his practice,” Adon said. “I know that wasn’t for me, but that guy came to watch just a practice, I thought meant a lot.”

Adon will have another fan in the stands as well following father Gil’s resignation after nine years in charge of the Golden Eagles. Gil, who was an assistant in Mauston for 17 years prior to taking the head coaching reins, felt the timing was right to step away due to a myriad of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic’s wear and tear, as well as a chance to spend more time at home.

“COVID has been a pretty exhausting time for coaches, and the opportunity to just go be a dad, but maybe a better husband, along the way, to be home more and be present,” he said.

“I don’t know what life has, but I’d like to see what else there is right now and the timing with that and Adon being finished really did work out. I think I knew in advance that’s how I was going to feel, and I was right, and I never wanted to be the guy who quit too late and got bitter or upset, or didn’t appreciate it.

"I’m thankful that didn’t happen because I’m very lucky and blessed for the time I had.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

