How improved strength is helping power Cooper Roberts' strong start for Portage boys basketball

The transformation some players can make during their high school careers can really be remarkable.
Cooper Roberts is just another example on a long list of beneficiaries from the physical changes of puberty. The Portage high school boys basketball team leader entered his freshman year weighing just 100 pounds and standing 5-foot-4, according to coach Darrin Berger.
And while Roberts’ growth spurt certainly came — the guard now stands at 6-1 — Roberts has put in plenty of time on his own into his physical changes.
They’re paying dividends on the court this winter as Roberts is off to a strong start for the Warriors, who despite being 1-4 through five games, have been very competitive this season.
“Well he works hard,” Berger said. “You don’t just show up and get better, guys get better when they work hard in the weight room and work hard on their game. He’s worked hard and it shows.”
He wasn’t kidding.
Roberts through the opening quarter of the season is averaging a team-high 18 points per game, good for third so far in the Badger West Conference behind Oregon’s Deaken Bush (23.8) and Ryne Panzer (18.7).
Those three are the only league players to average over 14 points per game so far, leaving Roberts in early season elite company.
Roberts has been doing his damage in a multitude of ways, too. He’s scored 20 points or more twice after notching a team-high 20 in Tuesday night’s 56-53 loss to Mauston.
A threat from behind the arc with three 3-pointers made and relatively successful at the free throw line — Roberts has made 15 of 27 shots at the charity stripe — Roberts has really shined in the open court taking advantage of steals and turnovers for easy buckets, including some breakaway dunks.
In Berger’s mind, the root of that success stems from Roberts’ offseason work in the weight room.
“He’s very good, but probably the biggest thing is he got stronger and he became more explosive,” Berger said. “Last year he was a good athlete, but now he’s a very good athlete and I think that’s mainly because of plyometrics and weight lifting.”
That’s not to say the success hasn’t come without its frustrations. According to Berger, Roberts’ wasn’t thrilled about some missed opportunities during the Warriors’ 67-57 loss to Watertown on Dec. 7.
“He missed some shots, but when I talked to him it was about doing those little things,” Berger said. “Offensive rebounds, running the floor, cutting and posting up, some other ways to score other than having the ball and having to go against a set defense.”
The three-year head coach also knows that opposing teams may start to scheme against Roberts after a 1-3-1 zone by Adams-Friendship and a flat 3-2 zone by the Golden Eagles limited his touches a bit.
If anything however, it’ll just drive Roberts more, something Berger believes can help the entire Warriors’ program.
“He’s a good example for any of our younger kids,” Berger said. “He was 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds when he was a freshman and when he was a sophomore he started the year on JV, so you don’t just show up and be an all-league caliber player. You work at it and you get rewarded.”
