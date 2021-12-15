How improved strength is helping power Cooper Roberts' strong start for Portage boys basketball

Roberts has been doing his damage in a multitude of ways, too. He’s scored 20 points or more twice after notching a team-high 20 in Tuesday night’s 56-53 loss to Mauston.

A threat from behind the arc with three 3-pointers made and relatively successful at the free throw line — Roberts has made 15 of 27 shots at the charity stripe — Roberts has really shined in the open court taking advantage of steals and turnovers for easy buckets, including some breakaway dunks.

In Berger’s mind, the root of that success stems from Roberts’ offseason work in the weight room.

“He’s very good, but probably the biggest thing is he got stronger and he became more explosive,” Berger said. “Last year he was a good athlete, but now he’s a very good athlete and I think that’s mainly because of plyometrics and weight lifting.”

That’s not to say the success hasn’t come without its frustrations. According to Berger, Roberts’ wasn’t thrilled about some missed opportunities during the Warriors’ 67-57 loss to Watertown on Dec. 7.