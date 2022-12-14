How Kyan Reichhoff's drive for improvement has Portage boys basketball humming

Part of two WIAA Division 1 state boys basketball championship teams at Germantown and coaching in the difficult Badger Conference for seven years, Darrin Berger has seen his fair share of hard-working, determined athletes.

Even that star-studded group, including former University of Wisconsin player Zak Showalter, may not have the same drive as Kyan Reichhoff.

“I just think he works harder than anyone I’ve ever coached at getting better; sometimes it’s borderline crazy,” Berger said of the Portage senior.

That near obsession for improvement has paid big dividends for Reichhoff and the Warriors so far this season. The 6-foot-4 guard has scored 20 or more points in every game after doing so just once last winter, helping fuel a youthful Portage side to its first 4-0 start in six years.

The Warriors, who rallied past Watertown in overtime 67-64 on Tuesday, faced a steep turnover this year. Berger needed to replace four starters among seven graduated seniors, with Mitchell Fimreite sidelined all season while recovering from a foot injury.

It didn’t diminish the belief that Portage could still excel with a largely inexperienced roster.

“We lost a lot, but the guys we brought back, while we believe in them, think they’re good players and done a lot of good things, it’s not easy to step into your first varsity game,” Berger admitted following the comeback win over the Goslings.

“I thought we had a chance to be good, but I would say I also thought we’d probably take some lumps before Christmas and the second half of the year is when we’d start to hit our stride. I still think we’re going to have our hands full in every conference game, and we have a long way to go, but it’s always nice to learn from wins.”

Berger learned quickly that Reichhoff could be the piece that helps pull the rest of the Warriors’ puzzle together. As a starter last year, Reichhoff was Portage’s second-leading scorer at 10.5 points per game.

There’s no question he’s the Warriors’ top scoring threat this year, averaging 26.2 points. Reichhoff set a career high in each of Portage’s first three games following a 33-point outburst in a 60-49 win over Poynette on Dec. 6 in which he scored 25 points in the second half.

While the streak of personal bests ended against the Goslings — Reichhoff scored a game-high 27 points — the red-hot start is proof of his desire to better his game, something that was on display just a week into the season when he was busy practicing after the Warriors’ scrimmage on Nov. 21.

“When everybody (else) was gone and out of the gym, he has the shooting machine out at 8 p.m. and he’s shooting,” Berger said. “Most people aren’t like that and to most people it’s not worth it to be like that, but you don’t get better without doing that type of thing. He has that sort of mentality in terms of development that’s given him the chance to keep getting better.”

Reichhoff credits his improvement to time spent over the summer playing for the Roberts AAU team based out of Randolph. He said the team played in nearly 10 tournaments over the summer, providing him with the opportunity to play in a freer role and a chance to develop.

“I think it helped me prepare better and overall made my game better,” he said.

It showed in a multitude of ways against the Goslings. Reichhoff sank four 3-pointers while also driving to the hoop and scoring off the dribble, including a pair of three-point plays off pull-up, mid-range jumpers.

“I just did all I could to try and better myself over the summer trying to step up,” Reichhoff said. “I’ve trusted my teammates and it’s been working for us.”

Berger said that he’s hoping to continue to develop Reichhoff’s ability to score in the post to “become even tougher to defend.” And while impressive as the scoring output is, Berger has been more captivated with Reichhoff’s defensive tenacity.

Playing 34 minutes a game and leading the Warriors in scoring, Berger complimented Reichhoff for remaining engaged on defense, a product of being able to stay on the floor for nearly the entire game thanks to his improved conditioning.

“If you pull up film from last year and you look at the way his body has changed, he’s leaned out a bit and it’s definitely helped him,” Berger said.

Reichhoff isn’t alone, however, as the Warriors leader has had plenty of other players join the charge in Portage’s best start since 2016-17, when the team finished 17-7 overall. Juniors Anton Kilde and Keagan Hooker are adding 13.8 and 11.5 points per game, respectively, after seeing very limited minutes last year.

Kilde scored a career-high 21 against the Goslings, including seven of the team’s eight points in overtime. The 6-3 forward credits his success to Reichhoff’s ability to open things up for the entire team.

“It takes a load off and when we have so many threats on the court, it makes us hard to not find a good shot. It’s helpful having such a great player like Kyan,” he said.

Junior Johnathan Stout is adding 6.0 points per game, while seniors Ben O’Brien, Gavin Thompson and Brady Seiler; juniors Griffin Garrigan and River Meierdirk; and sophomore Elias Vera remain key pieces in the Warriors’ rotation.

Reichhoff and Kilde agree that the group’s selflessness has helped contribute to their strong start, and games such as their overtime thriller over the Goslings will only help as they continue to grow.

“We trust everybody, have great camaraderie and we trust each other,” Kilde said. “Every single game we’ve had to fight for (a win); no game has been close and every team has been good. So these gritty games build a lot of character for us.”

