How Lodi's Brady Ring went from honorable mention All-Conference to Capitol North Player of the Year

While in-season practice is imperative to a team and player’s success, it’s the offseason work that makes the biggest difference.
Brady Ring will the first one to tell you.
The senior on the Lodi high school boys basketball team saw firsthand what offseason efforts can do as he was recently named the Capitol North Conference Player of the Year. Ring was one of two unanimous first-team selections and the first Blue Devils player to earn top honors since Jackson Kolinski earned Player of the Year honors in 2018.
“It’s awesome,” Ring said. I kind of expected something like this because I put in so much work; all the time in the gym, I figured something like this would turn out.”
Ring made massive strides following his breakout season last winter. After starting out last season on the Lodi bench, the 6-foot-3 guard worked his way into the starting lineup midway through the year under then interim head coach Ben Leistico.
People are also reading…
Ring said Leistico saw his potential to score last season, first in practice and later with an 18-point performance in a 67-62 loss to Lake Mills in mid-December.
“He just said take the shots I thought were good, and I kind of just listened to him. I took the shots, a couple of them went in and I kept playing,” Ring said.
That he did, ultimately finishing the season as the Blue Devils second-leading scorer with 11.4 points per game, good for a spot as an all-league honorable mention selection.
Ring admitted to being surprised he made the all-conference team last season, but he had an inkling it was just the start of things to come.
“I could just tell I could do better,” he said.
He did that and then some this winter.
Ring nearly doubled his scoring total from last year, averaging a team-best 20.1 points per game while adding a second-best 7.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Ring attributes much of his scoring improvement to countless hours spent shooting in the gym.
“I would just go to the gym and just chuck shots. That was pretty much it,” he said. “I would try to get my handles up a bit to try and handle the ball a little better.”
Emotional crowning achievement: Coach Tyler Fischer guides Randolph boys basketball back to state summit
The biggest change in Ring’s game came from behind the arc. After shooting 22-of-68 from distance as a junior, Ring went 53-of-115 from downtown this season, good for a 46.1 percent clip.
For Ring, seeing all that hard work pay off has been “super rewarding,” but he isn’t hoping to be finished playing basketball just yet. While he focused on having fun last season, the prospects of playing collegiately became clearer this winter.
And now it has Ring zeroing in on a potential future home, including on a visit to Dakota State University, an NAIA school located in Madison, S.D. Ring knows the potential to play at the next level couldn’t have been done without the help of his offseason hard work, and Leistico seeing something in him.
“He kind of just let us do what we wanted; he kind of told us it was his first year and he didn’t know what to expect,” Ring said. “We just kind of took it from there and he’s a great coach.”
Honor roll: Here are the area boys and girls basketball All-Conference award winners
Badger East — Boys
Versatility was the operative word for Brady Helbing this season. The Beaver Dam senior could do a lot, depending on the circumstances of the game and what the situation called for.
And it was reflected in his stats.
Helbing averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, numbers that secured him a spot on the second team of the Badger East Confererence's postseason awards list.
He also led the team in deflections at 1.7 per game.
Joining Helbing as All-Badger East from Beaver Dam was senior Tyler Bunkoske, the Golden Beavers' leading scorer (16.5 ppg) who garnered honorable mention.
Bunkoske finishes his career as Beaver Dam's sixth all-time leading scorer (1,027 points). The Golden Beavers tied for fourth in the conference this year (7-7, 14-13 overall) and won a regional title, in Division 2, for the first time since 2017.
Max Weisbrod, a senior from DeForest who averaged 21.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game and led the Norskies to the league championship (12-2) as well as to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals and a 23-5 overall record, was picked as the league's Player of the Year.
ALL-BADGER EAST CONFERENCE — BOYS
Player of the year — Max Weisbrod, Sr., DeForest.
FIRST TEAM — Max Weisbrod*, Sr., DeForest; Jack Campion*, Sr., Milton; Andrew Keller*, Sr., Waunakee; Josh Jansen, Sr., DeForest; Nate Gapinski, Sr., Watertown.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM — Brady Helbing, Sr., Beaver Dam; Drew Evans, Sr., Fort Atkinson; Brogan McIntyre, Jr., Milton; Ty Fernholz, Soph., Stoughton; Joey Fuhremann, Sr., Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaver Dam — Tyler Bunkoske, Sr. DeForest — Tim Frederickson, Sr., and Brody Hartig, Jr. Fort Atkinson — Carson Baker, Sr. Milton — Tommy Widner, Sr. Monona Grove — Jordan Hibner, Sr. Stoughton — Luke Fernholz, Sr., and Sawyer Schipper, Soph. Watertown — Ollie Meyers, Sr. Waunakee — Aidan Driscoll, Sr.
Badger East — Girls
Gabby Wilke's freshman year, in 2020-21, was marred by injury.
Her sophomore year was not, and as a result she was able to average 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots per game, a portfolio that garnered her unanimous first team All-Badger East honors.
Beaver Dam, (25-3 overall) which went 14-1 in league play and won its 12th straight conference title — although there was no league season in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, so the streak was interrupted by a year — also landed Kylie Wittnebel on the first team.
Wittnebel, a 6-foot-1 junior post, averaged 9.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Also for the Golden Beavers, who advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals a year after their 24-game postseason winning streak — second-longest in state history — came to an end, senior Leila Ashley, junior Bella Oestreicher and sohomore Anni Salettel received honorable mention.
ALL-BADGER EAST CONFERENCE — GIRLS
FIRST TEAM — Gabby Wilke*, Soph., Beaver Dam; Kylie Wittnebel, Jr., Beaver Dam; Rylan Oberg, Soph., DeForest; Jaelyn Derlein, Jr., DeForest; Taylor Marquart, Sr., Fort Atkinson; Avery Poole*, Sr., Monona Grove; Ava Loftus*, Sr., Stoughton; Drew Hinrichs, Soph., Watertown; Ashley Sawicki, Sr., Waunakee; Lauren Meudt, Sr., Waunakee.
*Unanimous
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaver Dam — Bella Oestreicher, Jr., Anni Salettel, Soph., and Leila Ashley, Sr. DeForest — Aspin Kelliher, Jr. Fort Atkinson — Elly Kohl, Jr. Milton — Saige Radke, Sr. Monona Grove — Taylor Moreau, Jr., and Abbey Inda, Soph. Stoughton — Annie Tangeman, Sr., and Maddie Reott, Soph. Watertown — Lily Oiler, Soph., Lily Gifford, Sr., Ellie Demet, Soph., and Riley Quinn, Sr. Waunakee — Kylee Grabarski, Sr., and Ava Bryan, Sr.
Badger West — Boys
Cooper Roberts showed he was one of the top players in the Badger West Conference last season, averaging 16.2 points per game.
Unfortunately for the Portage senior, however, the league didn’t recognize an all-conference team due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the result of the fact there wasn't a league schedule at all due to the pandemic, only non-conference games.
Roberts continued to shine as one of the league’s best this winter and this time he was rewarded in kind, garnering first-team all-league honors to lead the group of area honorees.
Roberts, who led the Warriors in scoring with 13.7 points per game, good for fifth in the league, was joined by the other top-four leading scorers in the Badger West on the top team. Monroe seniors Carson Leuzinger and JT Seagreaves, and Oregon seniors Ryne Panzer and Deaken Bush all earned unanimous first-team honors to join Roberts, with Leuzinger earning Player of the Year honors.
The Cheesemakers guard led the league in scoring with 20.2 points per game, narrowly ahead of Seagreaves (19.0) and Panzer (18.6).
Baraboo’s Gabe McReynolds garnered second-team honors in his send-off season, with the senior nearly averaging a double-double (12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds).
Sauk Prairie’s Devin Kerska, Reedsburg’s Jalen Roman and Portage’s Kyan Reichhoff and Erik Brouette all received honorable mention.
ALL-BADGER WEST CONFERENCE — BOYS
Player of the Year — Carson Leuzinger, sr., Monroe.
FIRST TEAM — Carson Leuzinger*, sr., Monroe; JT Seagreaves*, sr., Monroe; Ryne Panzer*, sr., Oregon; Deaken Bush*, sr., Oregon; Cooper Roberts, sr., Portage.
* unanimous
SECOND TEAM — Gabe McReynolds, sr., Baraboo; Jackson Trudgeon, sr., Madison Edgewood; Al Deang, jr., Madison Edgewood; Paul Matthews, sr., Mt. Horeb; Madden Thome, sr., Mt. Horeb.
HONORABLE MENTION
Madison Edgewood — Mateo Jimenez, jr.; Will Schenk, sr. Mt. Horeb — Ray Woller, sr.; Rocco Richie, jr. Oregon — Jaxon Brockman, sr.; Casey Schoenecker, jr. Portage — Erik Brouette, sr.; Kyan Reichhoff, sr. Reedsburg — Jalen Roman, jr. Sauk Prairie — Devin Kerska, jr.
Badger West — Girls
Mahra Wieman can do a lot of things well on the basketball court, but one area she excels at more than others is scoring.
The Reedsburg senior became the Beavers’ all-time leading scorer this year, ending her career with 1,771 points. The UW-Oshkosh commit, who broke Katie (Webber) Massey’s mark dating back to 2005, led the Badger West Conference in scoring at 23 points per game.
Close behind her was Reedsburg sophomore Sydney Cherney at 18.1 ppg.
In two short years, Cherney could eclipse Wieman’s all-time scoring record. Only time will tell. For now, though, the two are linked in that they were the only two unanimous first-team selections on this year’s all-league team.
Wieman and Cherney were part of the conference’s 10-player first-team, which also included Reedsburg senior Trenna Cherney (13.7 ppg), who also went over 1,000 career points.
Leading the other area picks were Baraboo junior Taylor Pfaff (13.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game) and the Sauk Prairie duo of junior Maggie Hartwig (11.8 ppg) and sophomore McKayla Paukner (9.7 ppg).
Portage went without any first-team selections, but sophomore Estella Brees and junior Asja McCall each garnered honorable mention honors.
ALL-BADGER WEST CONFERENCE — GIRLS
FIRST TEAM — Mahra Wieman*, sr., Reedsburg; Sydney Cherney*, soph., Reedsburg; Trenna Cherney, sr., Reedsburg; Sam Schmitt, soph., Oregon; Maggie Hartwig, jr., Sauk Prairie; Amber Grosse, sr., Madison Edgewood; Ally Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood; Taylor Pfaff, jr., Baraboo; Grace Vesperman, sr., Mt. Horeb; McKayla Paukner, soph., Sauk Prairie.
*Unanimous
HONORABLE MENTION
Baraboo — Caitlyn Frank, soph. Madison Edgewood — Taya Fernandez, soph.; Madison Foley, jr. Monroe — Taylor Jacobson, jr. Mt. Horeb — Emma Anderson, sr. Oregon — Lily Eisele, sr.; Emily Mortenson, sr.; Delaney Nyenhuis, soph. Portage — Estella Brees, soph.; Asja McCall, jr. Reedsburg — Grace Benish, sr.,; Mckenzie Bestor, sr.; Macie Wieman, sr. Sauk Prairie — Erelyn Apel, soph.; Kassia Marquardt, sr.
Capitol North — Boys
Columbus and Lodi shared the Capitol North Conference championship this winter, both going 8-2 in league play.
Both also had the only unanimous first team All-Conference selections, in Cardinals junior AJ Uttech and Blue Devils senior Brady Ring.
But it was the Blue Devils Ring who was picked as the league’s Player of the Year, getting the nod thanks to his near double-double average of 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Uttech averaged 15.6 points per game.
The second team was comprised of Lodi’s Jaylen Montgomery (11.0 ppg) and Erik Alsaker (8.9), Columbus’ Jack Fritz (14.2) and Mason Carthew (12.6) and Poynette’s Aiden Klosky (14.2).
Lodi (17-8 overall) and Columbus (21-5) split the regular-season series but it was Columbus that won the rubber-match, a 65-52 victory for the Cardinals in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals. The Cardinals advanced to the sectional finals before bowing out at the hands of eventual state champion Lake Country Lutheran.
ALL-CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE — BOYS
Player of the year — Brady Ring, Sr., Lodi.
FIRST TEAM — Brady Ring*, Sr., Lodi; AJ Uttech*, Jr., Columbus; Levi Birkholz, Jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Tom Balge, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep; AJ Bender, Fr., Lake Mills.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM — Erik Alsaker, Sr., Lodi; Jaylen Montgomery, Sr., Lodi; Jack Fritz, Sr., Columbus; Mason Carthew, Sr., Columbus; Aiden Klosky, Jr., Poynette.
HONORABLE MENTION
Columbus — Nathan Cotter, Sr. Lakeside Lutheran — Trey Lauber, Jr., and Ethan Schuetz, Jr. Luther Prep — Marcus Fitzsimmons, Sr. Lake Mills — Liam Garrigan, Jr. Poynette — Brett Hackbart, Soph.
Capitol North — Girls
Lake Mills was better in league play than Columbus this season. But when it came to the conference’s postseason awards list, they were equals.
The L-Cats landed sophomore Taylor Wollin on the first team while the Cardinals had junior Mikenna Boettcher chosen, and both teams had a pair of second-teamers.
Boettcher averaged 11.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game while teammates Alise Hayes (9.6 points, 8.1 rebounds per game) and Emma Paulson (10.3 points and 2.3 steals) also had nice statistical averages en route to second team honors.
Watertown Luther Prep’s Grace Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 senior headed to play at NCAA Division I California Baptist, was chosen as the league’s Player of the Year after putting up 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Lake Mills (20-6) overall won the league title at 8-2 while Columbus (18-9) was second at 7-3 and Luther Prep (16-8) was third at 6-4.
ALL-CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE — GIRLS
Player of the year — Grace Schmidt, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep.
FIRST TEAM — Grace Schmidt*, Sr., Luther Prep; Taylor Wollin*, Soph., Lake Mills; Mikenna Boettcher, Jr., Columbus; Lily Schuetz, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Dylann Harrington, Sr., Lodi; Hadley Walters, Jr., Poynette.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM — Isabella Pitta, Jr., Lake Mills; Emily Wollin, Soph., Lake Mills; Alise Hayes, Jr., Columbus; Emma Paulson, Sr., Columbus; Jenna Shadoski, Jr.., Lakeside Lutheran.
HONORABLE MENTION
Columbus — Jaiden Dornaus, Jr. Luther Prep — Taylor Zellmer, Sr. Lakeside Lutheran — Marin Riesen, Jr. Lodi — Rylee Schneider, Sr.
East Central — Boys
The Waupun boys basketball team was in rebuilding mode this season, resulting in a 3-9 record in East Central Conference play.
However, even though the Warriors had no first-team selections on the ECC's postseason awards list, there were bright spots.
One was freshman Aiden Hawkinson, a second-team pick who averaged 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. And the other was junior Aaron Hull, an honorable mention recipient who averaged 8.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
Player of the Year honors went to Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s Austin Wagner, who led the Chargers with 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game.
ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE — BOYS
Player of the year — Austin Wagner, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
FIRST TEAM — Austin Wagner*, Sr., KML; Riley Brooks*, Jr., Ripon; Antoine Coleman-Thull*, Jr., Kewaskum; Murphy Strebelinski, Sr., Berlin; Logan Loether, Jr., Winneconne; Garrett Murphy, Soph., KML.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM — Jake Steinhardt, Sr., Plymouth; Aiden Hawkinson, Fr., Waupun; Ryan Cook, Jr., Kewaskum; Tyler Johnson, Sr., Berlin; Jackson Ellis, Jr., Winneconne; Metthew Boxrud, Sr., KML; Mason Knueppel, Sr., KML; Tyler Youngbauer, Sr., Winneconne.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kewaskum — Miles Suprenant, Sr. Plymouth — Jeb Nytes, Sr. Waupun — Aaron Hull, Jr.
East Central — Girls
Waupun dominated most opponents in the East Central Conference this season, leading to the league title with an 11-1 record.
Two Warriors stood out most in senior Abbie Aalsma and sophomore Kayl Petersen as they lead the conference in scoring at 21.2 points and 16.9 points per game, respectively. Petersen also averaged 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, while Aalsma put up 3.2 steals per contest.
For their efforts, not only were they picked as first team All-ECC but also as the league's co-Players of the Year and first-team selections.
They weren’t the only Warriors to be selected to the first team, though — senior Naomi Aalsma and Sophomore Gracie Gopalan made the list as well.
Gopalan averaged 7.9 points, 4.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while Aalsma put up 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists a contest.
ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE — GIRLS
Co-Player of the year — Abbie Aalsma, Sr., Waupun; Kayl Petersen, Soph., Waupun
FIRST TEAM — Naomi Aalsma, Sr., Waupun; Gracie Gopalan, Soph., Waupun; Kayl Petersen, Soph., Waupun; Abbie Aalsma, Sr., Waupun; Madi Dogs, Jr., Kewaskum; Annie Christensen, Sr., Kewaskum; Taylor Schwalenberg, Soph., KML; Joey Perry, Winneconne.
SECOND TEAM — Morgan Adams, Jr., Kewaskum; Alexa Schwalenberg, Sr., KML; Makenzie Luehring, Fr., KML; Ava Booth, Sr., Plymouth; Alli Bumby, Jr., Ripon.
HONORABLE MENTION
Berlin — Kara Fritz, Sr., Berlin. Kewaskum —Julia Steger, Jr. KML — Madeline Leffel, Fr. Ripon —Karsyn Bauman, Soph. Waupun — Gabby Matamoros, Sr.
South Central — Boys
The void left on the Wisconsin Dells high school boys basketball by the absence of Jacob Rockwell was noticeable the first eight games of the season.
Once the senior returned to the lineup following a broken leg suffered in round two of the football playoffs, the Chiefs were a completely different team.
Behind the return of Rockwell, Wisconsin Dells rallied to capture a fifth consecutive league title. For his part, Rockwell was chosen as a unanimous first-team All-SCC selection for the second straight year.
Rockwell was one of four unanimous first-team selections, also joined by Mauston’s Adon Saylor and Brock Massey as well as Wautoma senior Gabe Ascher.
Saylor was named the league’s Player of the Year in his senior season, and Wisconsin Dells junior Jared Nevar rounded out the top team picks.
Nevar led the Chiefs in scoring (13.6 points per game) while Rockwell (10.0) was close behind.
Massey and Saylor provided a lethal 1-2 punch for the Golden Eagles, averaging 19.4 and 18.8 points and 6.3 and 6.2 rebounds per game, respectively.
Saylor, a two-time unanimous first-team pick, also put up 5.0 assists per game.
ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE — BOYS
Player of the Year — Adon Saylor, sr., Mauston.
FIRST TEAM — Adon Saylor*, sr., Mauston; Brock Massey*, soph., Mauston; Jacob Rockwell*, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Gabe Ascher*, sr., Wautoma; Jared Nevar, jr., Wisconsin Dells.
* unanimous
SECOND TEAM — Spenser Lehman, sr., Mauston; Braden Buss, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Carson Klaus, sr., Adams-Friendship; Abraham Cook, sr., Adams-Friendship; Joe Ascher, soph., Wautoma.
South Central — Girls
While defensive statistics may not draw as many eyes as scoring, a lockdown defender is crucial to any team’s success.
Hailey Anchor has been just that for the Wisconsin Dells high school girls basketball team throughout her career, and she was honored once again for those efforts this season as she earned unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference honors for the first time.
She was one of three unanimous first-team picks alongside Westfield sophomore Carly Drew, the league’s Player of the Year, and Pioneers freshman Haddie Showen.
Drew, a unanimous first team pick as a freshman last season, led the SCC in scoring with 19.4 points per game, while adding 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Showen, meanwhile, had 12.2 points and 4.7 assists per game in helping lead the Pioneers to a second straight WIAA Division 4 state tournament appearance.
ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE — GIRLS
Player of the Year — Carly Drew, soph., Westfield.
FIRST TEAM — Carly Drew*, oph., Westfield; Haddie Showen*, fr., Westfield; Hailey Anchor*, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Evelyn Shaw, soph., Adams-Friendship; Alayna Panich, soph., Wautoma.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM — Harley Parr, jr., Adams-Friendship; Kiya Kolo, sr., Nekoosa; Montana Groskreutz, soph., Wautoma; Ava Stahl, jr., Wautoma; Nadia Hoffa, jr., Westfield; Brandi Lentz, jr., Westfield; Karson Meister, jr., Wisconsin Dells.
Scenic Bluffs — Boys
Success was hard to come by for Wonewoc-Center this season.
However, one bright spot for the Wolves was the consistent play of Ashton Spencer. The senior averaged a double-double, leading the Scenic Bluffs Conference in both scoring (18.5 points per game) and rebounding (10.8).
And the league took notice, as Spencer was recognized as a first-team All-SBC selection. Spencer wasn’t the only area player to make the eight-team league’s top squad as he was joined by Necedah’s Landen Murphy.
The senior paced the Cardinals attack with 17.8 points and 3.1 assists per game, surpassing the 1,000-career point mark in the process. Bangor junior Tanner Jones, meanwhile, was named the league’s Player of the Year after averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Three area players were picked to the second-team, they being the Cardinals’ Josiah Hansen, New Lisbon’s Ashton Pfaff and Royall’s Carter Uppena. Hansen also averaged double-figures for Necedah at 13.3 points ppg while grabbing 5.9 rebounds a contest.
Pfaff put up 17.4 points per game to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Meanwhile, Uppena had a strong debut season as the freshman notched 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
ALL-SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE — BOYS
Player of the Year — Tanner Jones, jr., Bangor.
FIRST TEAM — Tanner Jones, jr., Bangor; Dustin McDonald, Jr., Bangor; Bowdy Dempsey, Sr., Cashton; Presley Brueggen, Sr., Cashton; Landen Murphy, Sr., Necedah; Ashton Spencer, sr., Wonewoc-Center.
SECOND TEAM — Will Reader, sr., Bangor; Jordan Erickson, sr., Hillsboro; Isaiah Stokes, soph., Hillsboro; Josiah Hansen, sr., Necedah; Ashton Pfaff, jr., New Lisbon; Carter Uppena, fr., Royall.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bangor — Gunner Ellenburg and Mathieu Oesterle. Brookwood — Brady Hansen and Austin Frye. Cashton — Connor Butzler and Jack Hilden. Hillsboro — Kasen Bloor and Hayden Stahlke. Necedah — Stephen Daley and Mekhi Baradji. New Lisbon — Nikita Shankle and Lucas Vercimak. Royall — Bryce Gruen and Nate Vieth. Wonewoc-Center — Landon Wohlrab and Jonathan Preuss.
Scenic Bluffs — Girls
Whatever sport and whatever season it may be, honors seem to follow Marah Gruen.
That trend continued for the Royall sophomore this winter.
After averaging a double-double (15.7 points and 11.2 rebounds), Gruen garnered first-team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference honors to lead a long list of area honorees.
Gruen was the lone area first-team selection, which was headlined by Bangor junior Nora Tucker, who was named the league’s Player of the Year. Tucker averaged 16.2 points per game, thanks in part to shooting 39.9% from 3-point range, to help the Cardinals win the league title.
Panthers senior De'Yona Jones (14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game) was one of three area second-teamers, joining New Lisbon senior Libby Rogers (16.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.9 steals per game) and Wonewoc-Center senior Shelby Justman (12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game)
Bangor led all schools with six selections.
ALL-SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE — GIRLS
Player of the Year — Nora Tucker, jr., Bangor.
FIRST TEAM — Nora Tucker. Jr., Bangor; Taylor Jacobson, sr., Bangor; Aliyah Langrehr, sr., Bangor; Braylee Hyatt, jr., Cashton; Violet Morren, jr., Hillsboro; Marah Gruen, soph., Royall.
SECOND TEAM — Madeline Janisch, sr., Bangor; Vanessa Anderson, soph., Brookwood; Kyra Bisarek, jr., Hillsboro; Libby Rogers, sr., New Lisbon; De’Yona Jones, sr., Royall; Shelby Justman, sr., Wonewoc-Center.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bangor — Anna Fronk and Gabby Schroeder. Brookwood — Kristin Berg and Cora Brandau. Cashton — Teagan Hundt and Sydney Helgerson. Hillsboro — Malia Liska and Cam Hanson. Necedah — Paige Uksas and Marysta Saylor. New Lisbon — Kelsi Steele and Abby Steele. Royall — Cailey Simmons and Makayla Martin. Wonewoc-Center — Kelsey Justman and Stacie Kopenhafer.
Trailways East — Boys
Senior Gavin Thimm was hard to defend in the Trailways East Conference, averaging a league-high 21.8 points a game.
Coaches took notice and not only unanimously voted him as a first-teamer, but as Player of the Year as well. Thimm also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals a game.
Thimm led the Falcons to a second-place finish in the East, tying Oshkosh Lourdes with matching 11-3 records.
Central Wisconsin Christian junior Will Syens was a unanimous first-team selection after he led the Crusaders with 17.8 points and 2.1 steals a game. He also was second on the team with 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Horicon senior Anthony Oechsner was also a unanimous first-team selection after he averaged 17.1 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.
Wayland sophomore Sekou Kourouma earned a first-team selection after he averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals a game for the Big Red.
ALL TRAILWAYS EAST CONFERENCE — BOYS
Player of the year — Gavin Thimm, Sr., Hustisford
FIRST TEAM — Gavin Thimm*, Sr., Hustisford; Bart Bijl*, Sr., Oakfield; Will Syens*, Jr., CWC; Anthony Oechsner*, Sr., Horicon; Malith Liabwell, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Sekou Kourouma, Soph., Wayland.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM — Grant Bass, Sr., Oakfield; Blake Peplinski, Sr., Hustisford; Dominic Kane, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Brock Hoekstra, Soph., CWC; Diego Perez, Soph., Wayland; Caden Brugger, Sr., Dodgeland; Alexandros Giannopoulos, Sr., Valley Christian.
HONORABLE MENTION
CWC — Cade Viletstra, Jr. Dodgeland — John Appenfeldt, Sr. Hustisford — Josh Peplinski, Sr. Oakfield — Ethan Glugla, Sr. Oshkosh Lourdes — Jack Seibold, Sr.
Trailways East — Girls
The Dodgeland and Hustisford girls basketball squads finished tied for third in the Trailways East Conference with 7-5 records.
Both the Trojans and Falcons also littered the all-conference awards list.
Senior Miranda Firari led the Trojans all season long and was a unanimous first-team selection, joining teammate Adrianne Bader on the first team.
Firari (15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds per game) and Bader (15.1, 10.4) led the Trojans in scoring and rebounding, while Firari also averaged 4.9 steals and 3.0 assists per contest.
Hustisford senior Rylie Collien, a unanimous first-teamer, led the Falcons with 15.2 points a game and shot 39.4% from 3-point range. She also put up 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.
Central Wisconsin Christian senior Shelby Buwalda led the East with 17.0 points a game on her way to becoming a unanimous first-team selection. She was also third in the conference at 7.7 rebounds a game, and averaged 5.0 steals.
Oshkosh Lourdes' Hailee Bauer averaged 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.2 steals while shooting 44.2% from downtown en route to being named Player of the Year.
ALL TRAILWAYS EAST CONFERENCE — GIRLS
Player of the year — Hailee Bauer, Fr., Oshkosh Lourdes
FIRST TEAM — Hailee Bauer*, Fr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Miranda Firari*, Sr., Dodgeland; Rylie Collien*, Sr., Hustisford; Shelby Buwalda*, Sr., Central Wisconsin Christian; Adi Moser, Sr., Oakfield; Stella Hofman, Soph., Oakfield; Adrianne Bader, Sr., Dodgeland.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM — JJ Gremminger, Sr., Oakfield; Lyndsey Streeter, Jr., Oakfield; Addy Hafemeister, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Molly Moore, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Autumn Kuehl, Jr., Hustisford; Lucia McGuinness, Soph., Wayland.
HONORABLE MENTION.
CWC — Ada Smies, Jr. Horicon — Cyri Reinwald, Fr. Hustisford — Nina Joechel, Jr. Oshkosh Lourdes — Charley Mullen, Soph.
Trailways West — Boys
There were two things that stood out as the Trailways West Conference title race was unfolding.
The first one was Randolph was tough to stop, going undefeated at 14-0 in league play and Randolph senior Sam Grieger and Pardeeville senior Derek Lindert were going to put up copious amounts of points on any given night.
Lindert led the conference with 26.1 points a game and Grieger was second with 22.2 points a game. For their efforts, coaches named them co-Players of the Year. Grieger also averaged 7.4 rebounds a game and had team highs with five assists and 1.5 steals a game for the Rockets. Meanwhile, Lindert also averaged team highs with 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals a game for the Bulldogs.
Along with Grieger and Lindert as unanimous first-team selections were Randolph senior Travis Alvin and Fall River junior Colin Vieth.
Alvin was a dominant post player with size and strength, which allowed him to average 17.9 points and a team-high 10.6 rebounds a game. Meanwhile, Vieth led the Pirates with 16.9 points and 9.1 rebounds a game.
Cambria-Friesland senior Owen Jones balled out for the Hilltoppers on his way to a first-team selection. He led the team with 13.2 points and 2.7 steals a game. He also had 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game.
Even though Rio vanished near the bottom of the conference standings, the coaches still recognized senior Gavin Grams’ season for the Vikings. He finished the season averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a game to earn the final spot as a first-team selection.
ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST CONFERENCE — BOYS
Player of the year — Sam Grieger, Sr., Randolph; Derek Lindert, Sr., Pardeeville
FIRST TEAM — Sam Grieger*, Sr., Randolph; Derek Lindert*, Sr., Pardeeville; Travis Alvin*, Sr., Randolph; Colin Vieth*, Jr., Fall River; Owen Jones, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Gavin Grams, Sr., Rio.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM — Parker Quade, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Juneau Toutant, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Carson Wegner, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Austin Grams, Sr., Markesan; Micah Kracht, Jr., Markesan; Shavlik Schultz, Soph., Fall River.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cambria-Friesland — Drake Burmania, Jr., and Kevin Papp, Sr. Fall River — Clay Blevins, Sr. Markesan — Aiden Schmick, Sr. Montello — Brady Alberts, Soph. Pardeeville — Devin Sith, Sr., and Dylan Lancelle, Sr. Randolph — Ben Nieman, Sr. Princeton/Green Lake — Ethan Reilly, Sr.. Rio — Tyson Prochnow, Sr.
Trailways West — Girls
Magic for Randolph this season was like the Energizer Bunny. It just kept going, and going, and going ...
The Rockets won the Trailways West Conference title with a perfect 14-0 mark, then capped it off by becoming the winningest team in state history, setting a new single-season mark for victories while going 31-0 and claiming the WIAA Division 5 state championship.
Junior post Jorey Buwalda was a big reason why, unstoppable at times while averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
They were numbers that not only made her a unanimous first team All-Trailways West choice but also the league's Player of the Year.
Her sister, senior Presley Buwalda, was also a unanimous first-team selection after averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.
Pardeeville was a close nemesis of the Rockets, going 12-2 to take second. The Bulldogs' only two losses came at the hands of the Rockets.
The coaches took notice, selecting Bulldogs' junior Jessi Ernst as a unanimous first-teamer. She averaged a double-double at 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game and also put up 2.2 blocked shots per contest.
Pardeeville senior Savannah Manthey (11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game) was also a first-team selection.
Rio junior Emily Loging (14.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game) also was a unanimous first-team choice.
ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST CONFERENCE — GIRLS
Player of the year — Jorey Buwalda, Jr., Randolph
FIRST TEAM — Jorey Buwalda*, Jr., Randolph; Presley Buwalda*, Sr., Randolph; Jessi Ernst*, Jr., Pardeeville; Emily Loging*, Jr., Rio; Dani Graff, Soph., Markesan; Savannah Manthey, Sr., Pardeeville.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM — Kayla Staveness, Sr., Rio; Isabelle Gregorio, Sr., Fall River; Haley Olson, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Abby Katsma, Sr., Randolph; Mya Moldenhauer, Soph., Randolph; Nellie Kendall, Sr., Montello.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cambria-Friesland — Kennedy Smit, Sr. Fall River — Ava Rozinski, Jr., Jade Richardson, Jr., and Anna Doolittle, Jr. Markesan — Lauryn Clark, Jr. Pardeeville — Aubrey Maass, Soph., and Sydnie Wheeler, Sr. Princeton/Green Lake — Jenna Kelma, Sr., and Shawna Stibb, Sr. Randolph — Brianna Baird, Jr.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.