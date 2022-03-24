 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL | ALL-CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE

How Lodi's Brady Ring went from honorable mention All-Conference to Capitol North Player of the Year

  • 0
Brady Ring

Lodi's Brady Ring buries a 3-pointer over Lake Mills' Grant Horkan during a Capitol North Conference game last season. Improved 3-point shooting helped the Blue Devils senior nearly double his scoring average this season en route to being named the league's Player of the Year.

 LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN ARCHIVES

While in-season practice is imperative to a team and player’s success, it’s the offseason work that makes the biggest difference.

Brady Ring will the first one to tell you.

The senior on the Lodi high school boys basketball team saw firsthand what offseason efforts can do as he was recently named the Capitol North Conference Player of the Year. Ring was one of two unanimous first-team selections and the first Blue Devils player to earn top honors since Jackson Kolinski earned Player of the Year honors in 2018.

“It’s awesome,” Ring said. I kind of expected something like this because I put in so much work; all the time in the gym, I figured something like this would turn out.”

Ring made massive strides following his breakout season last winter. After starting out last season on the Lodi bench, the 6-foot-3 guard worked his way into the starting lineup midway through the year under then interim head coach Ben Leistico.

People are also reading…

Ring said Leistico saw his potential to score last season, first in practice and later with an 18-point performance in a 67-62 loss to Lake Mills in mid-December.

“He just said take the shots I thought were good, and I kind of just listened to him. I took the shots, a couple of them went in and I kept playing,” Ring said.

That he did, ultimately finishing the season as the Blue Devils second-leading scorer with 11.4 points per game, good for a spot as an all-league honorable mention selection.

Ring admitted to being surprised he made the all-conference team last season, but he had an inkling it was just the start of things to come.

“I could just tell I could do better,” he said.

He did that and then some this winter.

Ring nearly doubled his scoring total from last year, averaging a team-best 20.1 points per game while adding a second-best 7.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Ring attributes much of his scoring improvement to countless hours spent shooting in the gym.

“I would just go to the gym and just chuck shots. That was pretty much it,” he said. “I would try to get my handles up a bit to try and handle the ball a little better.”

Emotional crowning achievement: Coach Tyler Fischer guides Randolph boys basketball back to state summit

The biggest change in Ring’s game came from behind the arc. After shooting 22-of-68 from distance as a junior, Ring went 53-of-115 from downtown this season, good for a 46.1 percent clip. 

For Ring, seeing all that hard work pay off has been “super rewarding,” but he isn’t hoping to be finished playing basketball just yet. While he focused on having fun last season, the prospects of playing collegiately became clearer this winter.

And now it has Ring zeroing in on a potential future home, including on a visit to Dakota State University, an NAIA school located in Madison, S.D. Ring knows the potential to play at the next level couldn’t have been done without the help of his offseason hard work, and Leistico seeing something in him.

“He kind of just let us do what we wanted; he kind of told us it was his first year and he didn’t know what to expect,” Ring said. “We just kind of took it from there and he’s a great coach.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jim Polzin answers an Open Jim question on how many 3-pointers he can hit on 22 tries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News