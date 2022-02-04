How Mount Horeb cleared 'mental hurdle' to beat Reedsburg, get back on winning track

MOUNT HOREB — No field goals for Reedsburg over the first 8-plus minutes, and still the Beavers found a way to scratch and claw their way to a lead late in the first half of Friday Night’s Badger West Conference game against Mount Horeb.

The Vikings did end up with a six-point advantage at the break, but it felt hollow with how well they had defended.

And that was the message in the locker room.

“Guys really got challenged at halftime,” Vikings coach Todd Nesheim said.

“(Coach) came into the locker room mad and told us what he expected of us,” added 6-foot-1 senior Madden Thome.

And?

“And we followed orders, got back on the court and smacked them in the mouth,” Thome said. “We were mad at ourselves. We knew we could beat this team, and being up by six wasn’t enough for us.”

They weren’t up by six for long.

Thome, who had 12 points before halftime, stayed hot and the Vikings pulled away, building a 26-point lead with 7 minutes, 55 seconds to go and eventually claiming a 55-45 victory over the Beavers.

“We came out with a little more energy and just played better,” Nesheim said. “We had turnovers in the first half; we weren’t making foul shots in the first half. And we’ve been struggling of late, so you could kind of see that creeping into their heads a little bit, too, I think, like, ‘Uh-oh, here we go.’

“I felt it was important that we climbed that mental hurdle in the second half.’”

Mission accomplished.

Mount Horeb (9-8, 6-3 Badger West) suffered a buzzer-beating loss to Badger West rival Sauk Prairie on Tuesday and had lost five of six entering Friday, albeit a pair of the losses were by two points apiece, another was by six in a game that was tied late and four of the losses came against teams with a combined 51-20 record after Friday.

The Vikings knew how big this game was, even if the Beavers have struggled this year, now 6-12 overall and 1-9 in league play.

“We needed this win,” said Thome, who entered averaging 10.9 points per game but had a game-high 20 on Friday. “Hopefully this will re-boost our confidence and we can go on a winning streak.”

They went on a few streaks against Reedsburg, first taking a 10-1 lead out of the gate — Zach Tourdot finally broke the field-goal drought for Reedsburg with a 3-pointer from the left wing — then rallying from down 16-14 with 3:57 to go in the first half by scoring the last eight points of the half, and finally putting the game out of reach with a 27-7 run to start the second half, making it 49-23.

That big surge, which spanned the first 10 minutes of the half, was capped by Ray Woller (an and-one followed by a 3-pointer from the left corner) and Rocco Richie (a drive to the basket).

“We didn’t get our action at the rim,” Reedsburg coach Tanner Schieve said of why scoring was such a challenge for his team. “We took 22 shots in the first half, 13 of them were 3s. Normally, we want 13 3s in the game.

“So credit to their defense and their ball pressure that we couldn’t get the shots that we wanted.”

Schieve did add that experience and Mount Horeb’s intimate venue played a factor in his team’s uneven performance, though.

“Most of our guys haven’t played a ton of varsity minutes until this year, and so with a small gym — and we haven’t played in front of big crowd all year — the atmosphere of the game was kind of too big for us to begin the game.

“We were kind of star-struck. Once we calmed down and started playing the way we wanted to play a little better, that’s kind of how we weathered the storm.”

The Beavers weathered it for a while. But after Mount Horeb’s big second-half run, all they could do was fight back hard enough to make the final score respectable.

Still, fighting back is something for Reedsburg to hang its hat on in a year that’s been mostly filled with potholes.

“We could have at this point just shut off and said, ‘Let’s get on to the next season.’ But I’m really proud of our guys that we have really began to fight and continued to battle,” Schieve said. “Win or lose, we still want to compete. That’s kind of what we did — we just decided, ‘We’re going to compete now.’

“I wish we would have competed like that the entire game, but that last 8 minutes we really wanted to compete. And that’s kind of how we slowly came back.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

