How Randolph boys basketball proved it can do more than just score in state semifinal rout

MADISON — As impressive as its offensive firepower is, the Randolph high school boys basketball team will be the first to tell you scoring isn’t its focus.

While it was certainly on display in Friday morning’s win over Gibraltar in the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals — the Rockets rolled the Vikings by 33 with senior Sam Grieger breaking the Div. 5 single-game state scoring record previously held by Sam Dekker with 41 points — Randolph’s defense was sharp as ever.

The Rockets held the Vikings to just 10 first-half points, including a 10-plus minute drought to close out the opening 18 minutes, in a dominant all-around display that has the Rockets playing for a state-record 11th championship on Saturday.

Top-seeded Randolph (27-2) will meet No. 2 Bangor (25-4) after the Cardinals pulled away from Hurley, 62-54, in Friday morning’s second semifinal.

“It’s been a focus and that’s what we’re about; hanging our hat on our defense,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said.

“It’s a total team effort and I’m proud of our guys and how we played," Randolph senior Travis Alvin added. "We’ve been tipping our hat on defense since Day 1, so obviously it was quite a relief we came to play today. Hats off to them; they played hard, they played well and we were able to pull it out."

The Rockets definitely came to play, and early on, so did the Vikings. Fourth-seeded Gibraltar (19-11) scored the first points of the contest and pulled within 13-10 with 10 minutes, 12 seconds left until halftime following a layup by Will Friedenfels.

It was the last bucket of the half for the Vikings.

Randolph responded with a haymaker, closing the half on a 21-0 run, including 12 points from Grieger, to grab a 34-10 stranglehold at the break.

“I don’t know which one of you guys put the saran wrap over our hoop while we were in there, but the shots just weren’t falling tonight,” Gibraltar coach Justin Burress joked following the game. “We’re a team that averages close to 70 points a game, and we just would have liked to give everyone a little more of an offensive show.”

That stretch was nearly snapped at just 9-0 as Alvin lost his footing and the ball with 4:16 left. Gibraltar’s Victor Jauregui scooped up the loose ball and looked poised for a breakaway layup, but Randolph sophomore Karter Meredith tracked back and stole the ball, leading to a Grieger backdoor layup with 3:48 left, sparking another 12-point surge to close the half.

As impressive as Grieger's offensive output was — of his record scoring total, 23 points came in the first half, including going 10-of-12 after missing his first three shots — possibly his bigger contribution came on the defensive end.

Gibraltar’s leading scorer, senior Sam Lindenberg (20.4 points per game), scored the Vikings’ first four of the game. Knowing how dangerous Lindenberg, the Packerland Conference Player of the Year, can be, Fischer made the decision to put Grieger on him.

The move paid major dividends as he helped hold Lindenberg to two points the rest of the game.

“He’s a heckuva player and you can’t lose him in the shuffle. We ended up switching Sam (on to him) so he was on No. 10 there after the first few possessions,” Fischer said.

It wasn’t just Grieger on both ends, however, as the Rockets held up well against the considerably larger Vikings, who boasted three players listed over 6-foot-5, including 7-foot senior forward Trevor Ash.

The Rockets held the trio of Ash, Friedenfels (6-7) and Nathan Merkel (6-5) to just eight points.

“I thought we got around the post well, first and foremost with their bigs. I thought our bigs did a great job, and then on the back side having help on the lobs and the rotations” said Fischer, who also praised the Rockets’ effort on the glass as they outrebounded the Vikings, 42-27, including 31-18 on the defensive end.

“They had a lot of size inside which wasn’t great for us, but they played great help defense, rotated correctly and that allowed for tough driving lanes,” Lindenberg added. “Then we tried to kick to the shooters and just shots weren’t falling.”

That success against the Vikings’ bigs was the direct result of some earlier non-conference meetings. The Rockets faced off with Div. 4 state qualifier Marshall as well as Div. 1 foe Waunakee during the regular season, both featuring plenty of length.

Fischer said seeing that size earlier in the year “definitely prepares you for games like this,” and knows Alvin, Grieger and others are used to that grind on the AAU circuit.

“Especially when you start going to different (places) like Chicago, Illinois and Indiana, so we’ve played against pretty big guys,” Alvin said. “We’re kind of used to it and our team, I know not much of them play AAU, but we became accustomed to it this week with coach Josh (Fischer) and coach (Paul) Roberts helping us out and we were able to get to it.”

