How Rockets gained confidence for young players with 83-25 Trailways West Conference win over Montello

RANDOLPH – The game plan was simple for the Randolph prep boys basketball team heading into Friday’s Trailways West Conference game against Montello.
The Rockets stuck to their fundamentals to make sure not only did they know what they were doing on both sides of the ball but were executing when they needed to. It led to a decisive 83-25 blowout over the Hilltoppers to kick off the 2021-2022 season.
“The game plan is pretty simple – it’s just a lot of the basics, fundamentals and executing defensive principles and our offensive principles as well,” Rockets head coach Tyler Fischer said.
Seniors Sam Grieger and Travis Alvin, who scored 28 points and 18 points, respectively, led the Rockets — the preseason No. 1-ranked team in Division 5 according to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
“I’m glad they’re on my team, I know that,” said Fischer, who saw those two players guide the Rockets to a 22-4 overall record last season.
Those two seniors are the only returning starters from a seven- and at times eight-man rotation for the Rockets last season that lost guys like Parker Kohn, Jordan Tietz, Caiden Spors and Brayden Haffele to graduation. The Rockets do bring back senior Ben Nieman, who saw varsity minutes last season and scored nine points against Montello.
Grieger, Alvin and Nieman are joined by sophomores Carter Meredith and Jake Dykstra to round out the starting five.
“That’s the biggest thing is getting these guys varsity time, getting court time and getting this group to play together,” Fischer said. “It’s what we talk about in practice, is it’s a new group of guys. So we’re getting used to playing with each other. It’s a whole new group from last year and a whole new experience level. We’re relying a lot on the leadership of (Grieger and Alvin).”
The Rockets might have 11 seniors, including Grieger, Alvin and Nieman, but none of the other seniors have varsity experience. So they will expect Dykstra (eight points) and Meredith (two points) to come along as the season progresses.
“It’s a good confidence win,” Grieger said. “We’ve got a lot of inexperienced guys. Getting them into the flow of things really helps their confidence.”
Fischer said he liked what he saw that most of the Rockets contributed to the final score. All but three players earned points. Senior Kaden McNicol finished with seven points and several others finished with just two points for the Rockets.
“We have a lot of guys on the bench,” Fischer said. “We have a full roster this year, which is great and a lot of guys contributed. It was a good, overall team win. You’re always happy with that.”
Confidence will be important for the Rockets and they got a little bit of it in the early going against the Hilltoppers. They started the game on a 15-4 run in the first 6 minutes of the game.
“They’ve gotten a lot better since the start of summer league,” Alvin said.
“We started playing with them in the summer. They’ve got to get a feel in our offense and our scheme. I think as time goes on, they’ll get into the flow of things.”
The flow of the game saw Grieger hit shot after shot, scoring 17 points in the first half.
“Everyone was looking for me,” he said. “Ben hit me on one. Mason (Westra) and Owen (Gould) hit me on a couple. It’s pretty easy when I’m getting wide open layups.”
Then Alvin made a living underneath the basket, scoring most of his points there.
“I think using my body and using my size to create space down low is huge for me,” Alvin said. “Obviously, if I have to shoot, I think I’m going to pull the trigger. I don’t think there’s much people stronger than me around here.”
As far as defense goes, Randolph held the Montello offense at bay for much of the game. Braedy Alberts and Bodie Bloom led the Hilltoppers with six points apiece and Caleb Poster added five points.
After going into halftime with a 45-15 advantage, Alvin’s bucket just 30 seconds into the second half kick-started a 23-2 run to put the Rockets up 68-17 with about 12 minutes left to go.
“I think it gives them some confidence to go out and execute and be able to have some success at what you’ve been practicing is always a good thing,” Fischer said.
However, one thing both Fischer, Alvin and Grieger agreed on is it’s just one game and the Rockets have a long way to go still.
“I think we still have a long way to go,” Alvin said.
“We weren’t making shots. We were making passes to nothing. I think we still have a long way to go, but I think we’ll get there by the end of the season.
“Talking, communication, free throws, staying in position, make sure everyone knows where to go. We still have a lot to work on and I think we’ll be pretty successful.”
RANDOLPH 83, MONTELLO 25
Montello 15 10 - 25
Randolph 45 38 - 83
Montello (25) – Caleb Poster 5, Casey Bond 4, Bodie Bloom 6, Dalton Johnson 2, Seth Mehling 2, Braedy Alberts 6. Totals 11 0-0 25.
Randolph (83) – Karter Meredith 2, Mason Westra 3, Sam Grieger 28, Kaden McNicol 7, Travis Alvin 18, Nick Katsma 2, Owen Gould 2, Jake Dykstra 8, Traiton Lininger 2, Ben Nieman 9, Andrew Stephenson 2. Totals 35 10-23 83.
3-pointers: M 3 (Bloom 2, Post 1), R 3 (Grieger 1, McNicol 1, Dykstra 1). Fouls: M 17, R 11. Fouled out: none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.