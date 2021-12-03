How Rockets gained confidence for young players with 83-25 Trailways West Conference win over Montello

Grieger, Alvin and Nieman are joined by sophomores Carter Meredith and Jake Dykstra to round out the starting five.

“That’s the biggest thing is getting these guys varsity time, getting court time and getting this group to play together,” Fischer said. “It’s what we talk about in practice, is it’s a new group of guys. So we’re getting used to playing with each other. It’s a whole new group from last year and a whole new experience level. We’re relying a lot on the leadership of (Grieger and Alvin).”

The Rockets might have 11 seniors, including Grieger, Alvin and Nieman, but none of the other seniors have varsity experience. So they will expect Dykstra (eight points) and Meredith (two points) to come along as the season progresses.

“It’s a good confidence win,” Grieger said. “We’ve got a lot of inexperienced guys. Getting them into the flow of things really helps their confidence.”

Fischer said he liked what he saw that most of the Rockets contributed to the final score. All but three players earned points. Senior Kaden McNicol finished with seven points and several others finished with just two points for the Rockets.