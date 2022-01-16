How the Portage and Baraboo boys hoops teams can be better in the second half of the season

Portage also lost 57-35 to Columbus on Dec. 23 and on Jan. 4 lost to DeForest on Jan. 4, 76-44. They also lost to Sauk Prairie 37-35 just a couple days later, which really hurt the Warriors.

“There are very good ball clubs,” Berger said. “They’re clubs where we just felt like we didn’t do all the things we can do. A couple of those games, we lost on last second shots. That happens, but it was just a matter of us talking about what can we do to not get at that point and give ourselves a lead and be able to play better with a lead down the stretch.”

The bright side is with the victory over Baraboo, the Warriors are on a two-game winning streak, having defeated Reedsburg 69-43 last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Baraboo has struggled just a little bit more than Portage this season.

One thing the T-Birds have been struggling with is turning the basketball over, which they had many against Portage last Thursday.

“We turn the basketball over too much,” Fish said. “Our goal is 12 or less a game. We struggle to keep that number down. That’s probably the main one because each turnover we have is a shot we’re not getting on the offensive end. We struggle to score already, so (that hurts).”