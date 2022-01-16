How the Portage and Baraboo boys hoops teams can be better in the second half of the season

BARABOO – The 2021-2022 high school boys basketball season has been tough for both squads in Baraboo and Portage.
The two Badger West Conference teams played one another last Thursday and are now at about the midway point of the season. The Warriors (5-7 overall, 3-5 West) came away with a 57-36 league victory over the T-Birds (3-9, 1-7).
Both squads have found trouble, more so one than the other, but it’s not like there’s a ton both squads need to work on.
“I would say no,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said about the Warriors having the season they were expecting. “We’ve had a couple close losses that were disappointing. We’ve had a couple games where we played good teams and we didn’t feel like we portrayed ourselves as good as we are. We are 5-7 right now. Could that be flipped and be 7-5 or 8-4? It certainly could.
“What we’re hoping to do is get better. We are trying to win our pod and right now Sauk is ahead of us because they beat us by two at their place. We just have to take care of business in our conference games and try to get in that position to play for a conference championship.”
The Warriors have quite the talent on their roster that’s been able to average 56.9 points a game this season.
The two main threats this season have been senior Cooper Roberts and junior Kyan Reichhoff. Roberts led the Warriors with 17 points against Baraboo last Thursday while Reichhoff put up 12. Reichhof also had 18 points to lead the Warriors to a 75-33 conference victory over the T-Birds on Dec. 21 as well.
“Roberts is one of the better players in the conference,” Baraboo coach Tyler Fish said. “Kyan Reichhof hurt us really bad the first time around. He’s a bigger kid that can put the ball on the floor. He can shoot it and he’s a nice player.”
But Berger said those guys aren’t the only ones to help Portage win games. Senior Erik Brouette is third on the team with 7.9 points a game while seniors Kaden Hooker (6.6 points) and Isaac Paul (3.6) are also contributing. Senior Logan Mael (3.1), sophomore Jonathan Stout (3.1) and junior Mitchell Fimreite (2.8) come off the bench for the Warriors.
“I think we have a lot of guys who can help us,” Berger said. “We have guys who maybe haven’t always had consistent minutes off the bench, but I think we have a good chunk of guys who can help us win. It doesn’t have to be just one or two guys. When we play together, it’s fun for everybody.”
The problem for the Warriors this season has been they haven’t shown up in big games. They began the season with an 80-61 conference loss to Beaver Dam on Nov. 30 and then on Dec. 3 lost 83-60 to Waunakee.
Portage also lost 57-35 to Columbus on Dec. 23 and on Jan. 4 lost to DeForest on Jan. 4, 76-44. They also lost to Sauk Prairie 37-35 just a couple days later, which really hurt the Warriors.
“There are very good ball clubs,” Berger said. “They’re clubs where we just felt like we didn’t do all the things we can do. A couple of those games, we lost on last second shots. That happens, but it was just a matter of us talking about what can we do to not get at that point and give ourselves a lead and be able to play better with a lead down the stretch.”
The bright side is with the victory over Baraboo, the Warriors are on a two-game winning streak, having defeated Reedsburg 69-43 last Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Baraboo has struggled just a little bit more than Portage this season.
One thing the T-Birds have been struggling with is turning the basketball over, which they had many against Portage last Thursday.
“We turn the basketball over too much,” Fish said. “Our goal is 12 or less a game. We struggle to keep that number down. That’s probably the main one because each turnover we have is a shot we’re not getting on the offensive end. We struggle to score already, so (that hurts).”
Baraboo is averaging 43.6 points a game this season, and is led by senior Gabe McReynolds with 10.6 points a game. Sophomore Luke Vittengl is second on the team with 7.6 points a game while junior Drew Mistele (6.4 points) and junior Derek Gehin (6) are putting up about 6 points a game.
As far as playing as a team, Fish said that’s been one of the bright spots for Baraboo.
“It’s been a fun group to be around,” he said. “Nobody really cares who does the scoring. We’re all really trying to do our best to win. I haven’t been around a team that’s this happy for each other’s success. It’s been a fun team to coach.”
They’re doing everything they can in practice in hopes that it shows up in games and in the win-loss columns.
“We’ve got drills that we do to build toughness, ball toughness and different ball handling drills, but at the end of the day we’ve just got to be better,” Fish said.
The bright spot is there isn’t a lot of things Fish believes his team needs to fix in order to be better going forward this season.
“Our goal is to keep teams in the 50s and we kept them in the 50s,” he said. “That’s a goal for us defensively. We need to have a sound defensive game, and turnovers. There’s not 500 things we need to get better at, it’s two or three things. Those are the big ones we look at.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.