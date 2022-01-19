How Wisconsin Dells senior Jacob Rockwell is making his broken leg a thing of the past

“It’s been challenging, but fun trying to figure out this puzzle this year,” Rohling said.

During this time, Rohling said Rockwell just attacked his rehab relentlessly, which didn’t surprise the coach because Rockwell is the type of athlete that’s the first to practice and last to leave.

“He sets such a great example for our program and all the younger kids,” Rohling said. “His work ethic – he’s the first one to the gym and the last one to leave. He puts in the extra time. He wants to be good and he wants the team to be good. The younger kids look at that and that’s how it’s supposed to be done. You’re supposed to work as hard as he does, conduct yourself on and off the floor like he does and to play hard like he does.”

Rohling said Rockwell would come in the mornings to see the trainer.

“She had big role. So did the people at the hospital in Baraboo,” Rockwell said. “I had a couple different PT options. I used all of them. Sim had me doing the bouncy ball and a lot of balance stuff to make sure my muscles were coming back. As soon as I could start doing some running, it just went full on.”