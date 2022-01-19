How Wisconsin Dells senior Jacob Rockwell is making his broken leg a thing of the past

Jacob Rockwell's senior year at Wisconsin Dells High School has been a rollercoaster of emotions.
He started out playing football for the Chiefs, who went a perfect 9-0 during the regular season, winning the South Central Conference championship before ultimately seeing their year end in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinals.
However, Rockwell never got to play in the 35-0 loss to Freedom in the quarterfinals because he had broken his right fibula the week prior against Berlin on Oct. 29. It was an injury that also forced him to miss the start of the high school boys basketball season.
“It’s different,” Rockwell said of his last year of high school. “I don’t take anything for granted, obviously. Everything is a blessing. I’m grateful for everything I’ve got and I go out there to try to win and have fun.”
Rockwell hadn't played football since his youth days before deciding to go out this season, saying the reason why he made a return to the gridiron was that he “always gotten bugged about playing.”
The 5-foot-11 receiver knew he’d be good with the pigskin and he ultimately was, finishing second on the team with 494 rushing yards and six touchdowns and fifth on the team with 14 receptions for 159 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.
For his efforts, he was a unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference selection in one of the league's two "offensive player" positions for postseason awards purposes.
“I knew I would be alright at it,” Rockwell said. “I was like, ‘It’s senior year, I’ve got to try it.’
"It came back to bight me a little bit.”
It did at the end of the first half against Berlin. Rockwell said he got the ball on a sweep play to the outside on the left and when he planted his right leg to go up the field, a defender swung out to tackle him, but ended up landing on his leg.
Rockwell said the fibula in his right leg was broken in two, but he was able to hop up and squat down, initially thinking he had injured his Achilles tendon. He hobbled over to the sidelines and by the time halftime came around he got checked out by Wisconsin Dells athletic trainer Simone Muller.
“I told her it’s not 100 percent,” Rockwell said. “She was like, ‘We’ll tape it up and see how it feels.’ Right before the third quarter started, I was jogging and I couldn’t go. I ended up sitting out the rest of the game. It was rough.”
Rockwell had surgery to repair his fibula the following Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Clare Hospital, in Baraboo. That’s when the doctors told him that the basketball season might be out of the question because they anticipated five months of recovery time.
“That was hard to take in,” Rockwell said. “The picture frame was I would be back full swing in March, but I was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t miss basketball.’”
Rockwell had played a crucial role for the Chiefs basketball program since he was the first man off the bench as a sophomore and the starting point guard last season. As a junior, he averaged 12.9 points a game and was a unanimous first-team all-conference player alongside teammate and Player of the Year recipient, senior Barrett Witt.
“He worked really hard this summer,” Wisconsin Dells basketball coach Brad Rohling said. “He played a lot of basketball. He played AAU and lifted a lot of weights. He did everything we asked of him all summer long. I was really excited for him because I thought he was going to have an excellent senior year, but unfortunately he did get hurt in that football game.
"He had never played football before and he wanted to play with his senior class. I was all for it when he told me he was going to play. He’s a competitive kid and he wanted to play with his friends one last time in football.”
Obviously, it hurt Rohling and the Chiefs this season, not having their top returning point guard. And due to some other injuries, which saw their other point guard in junior Braden Buss miss five games, had struggled to a 3-5 overall record and 1-0 in South Central action before his return.
“It’s been challenging, but fun trying to figure out this puzzle this year,” Rohling said.
During this time, Rohling said Rockwell just attacked his rehab relentlessly, which didn’t surprise the coach because Rockwell is the type of athlete that’s the first to practice and last to leave.
“He sets such a great example for our program and all the younger kids,” Rohling said. “His work ethic – he’s the first one to the gym and the last one to leave. He puts in the extra time. He wants to be good and he wants the team to be good. The younger kids look at that and that’s how it’s supposed to be done. You’re supposed to work as hard as he does, conduct yourself on and off the floor like he does and to play hard like he does.”
Rohling said Rockwell would come in the mornings to see the trainer.
“She had big role. So did the people at the hospital in Baraboo,” Rockwell said. “I had a couple different PT options. I used all of them. Sim had me doing the bouncy ball and a lot of balance stuff to make sure my muscles were coming back. As soon as I could start doing some running, it just went full on.”
Rockwell also stated as soon as he was able to he was also swimming and running on the treadmill to keep up his endurance and cardiovascular.
“When I first broke it, I was down for the first day, but then reality kicks in and who you are really steps in,” Rockwell said. “What I wanted to do was play basketball. That was the goal, so we took rehab really seriously. It was my job pretty much and just went from there.”
Through all of this, Rockwell never missed a game or a practice. In fact, Rohling said Rockwell’s leadership showed during this time because he was helping his teammates.
“He did a lot of coaching, trying to help them out,” Rohling said. “He just did whatever he could to try to help the team. He’s a point guard, too. When you lose the point guard like that, who had been the point guard all of last year, it was a new role for everybody on the team. We struggled a little bit, early.”
That’s why Rohling was excited to hear his star point guard was cleared to play during Christmas break, several months before what doctors anticipated.
Well, Rockwell tried to play it cool when he was cleared.
“I’m pretty even keel, so when I got the news, I was like, ‘Alright, it’s go time,’” he said. “I just did it professionally. I didn’t want to make too big of a deal. I’ve got to keep working because I’m not going to be 100 percent right away.”
Rockwell has played in three games thus far. He was the first man off the bench and was kept to just 10 minutes, scoring two points, in a 45-32 victory over Adams-Friendship on Jan. 7. A week later, he started against Westfield and scored seven points in a 69-23 victory. On Monday, he started and scored 16 points in a 77-64 loss to Portage.
“We play a lot faster when he’s out there,” Rohling said. “We get the outlet to him and he’s fast, really quick and really strong. He gets us into our offense really fast. I think the other kids play faster knowing that if they run the floor hard, he’ll get them the ball. He’s really good at attacking the rim, getting paint touches, off the dribble he’s making people help.
“He just makes everybody better on the floor. Leadership-wise and skill-wise, I think he just has a calming effect on everybody knowing that he’s done this before. He’s run this team before and we can just give to him, he’ll give us a good offense and we’ll get good shots.”
The Chiefs put a lot of faith in Rockwell, and he's reciprocated by getting back as fast as possible. He’s not at 100% at the moment, he’s still working on parts of his game with the hope that he improves as he gets acclimated to game-speed.
That will come and Rockwell said his leadership will continue to grow as the season continues.
“For myself,” he said, “I want to help the team win by continuing to be a leader, be more vocal and help us get another title here.”
GALLERY: Action from Wisconsin Dells senior Jacob Rockwell over the years
Wisconsin Dells Jacob Rockwell has had quite the senior season, getting injured during the football season and having to rehab a broken right fibula. He's returned and has played the last few games for the Chiefs, which the Dells are 2-1 with him in the lineup.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.