'It was time to go': Travis Alvin takes over after halftime, helps power Randolph back to state

FOND DU LAC — Saddled with two early fouls and just two points at halftime, Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 boys basketball sectional final didn’t get off to a great start for Travis Alvin.
Coming out of the break, things were clear for the Randolph senior.
“It was time to go,” Alvin said.
And go he did.
The Wisconsin football commit scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, including the game-winner in overtime, lifting the top-seeded Rockets to a 43-41 win over No. 2 Cambria-Friesland. Along with Alvin, senior Sam Grieger scored a game-high 22 points to help send Randolph back to state for the first time since 2013.
The Rockets received the No. 1 seed and will take on fourth-seeded Gibraltar in Friday morning’s state semifinals in hopes of capturing the program’s 11th state championship.
“It’s very special. It’s tough beating a conference team three times in a season, but we were able to accomplish that. Hats off to them,” Alvin said.
“I wouldn’t expect anything else less out of Derrick; great coach, runs a great program and those guys played hard. We had our hands full,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer added.
Those hands were especially full in overtime as the Hilltoppers, after forcing overtime, scored first on a pair of Spencer Wiersma free throws with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left to play. Alvin answered with a right-handed baby hook just 20 seconds later, but senior Owen Jones, who scored a team-high 18 points, punched right back with a layup at 1:50 as Cambria-Friesland retook the lead at 41-39.
Cambria-Friesland boys basketball shakes horror start to top Fall River, reach Division 5 sectional final
Alvin again made sure the advantage as short-lived, getting a left-handed baby hook to drop for a 41-all deadlock with 1:17 to play. The Toppers (20-9) looked to polish off the upset for good on the ensuing possession, taking down the clock inside the final 20 seconds.
And Cambria-Friesland got the look Smit was searching for, as Jones drove the lane, drew a double-team and found senior Cooper Schrandt in the low post. The Toppers’ big man couldn’t convert however, and Randolph sophomore Jake Dykstra gathered the rebound and was fouled with 17.7 seconds to play.
“That’s what we wanted, but about 10 seconds later,” Smit said. “We had held the ball for about a minute-and-a-half so we wanted that shot to happen with about 3 seconds left instead of 17.”
It ultimately ended up biting the Toppers as the Rockets took the lead for good behind a heads up play by Dykstra. After missing both free throws, he tracked down the loose ball after the second miss, found an open Alvin under the basket and he did the rest, scoring with 12 seconds remaining for a 43-41 lead.
Dykstra’s gritty play was nothing out of the ordinary for Fischer.
“Jake’s been doing those kinds of plays all season long, and it was just a great play,” he said.
“I was open under the basket and then he got the ball and I was ‘Oh shoot, I better position myself.’ He threw it to me, I put it in and we just played defense from there,” Alvin added.
That defense was necessary as the Toppers hunted for a game-tying basket. After nearly turning the ball over, Smit called their final timeout with 3.3 seconds left but the ensuing in-bounds play was snuffed out by Dietrich Meyer, who stole the ball from Jones and as fouled with 1.5 seconds left.
The Rockets junior missed both foul shots, but the final leave from Cambria-Friesland’s Drake Burmania came after the horn sounded, allowing the Rockets to celebrate in jubilation.
Randolph (26-2) was ready to celebrate four minutes earlier when it looked like the Rockets had the Toppers dead to rights leading 35-31 with just over 15 seconds left in regulation and Grieger heading to the free throw line.
Jones had other ideas in mind. After Grieger missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Jones buried a pull-up 3-pointer with 7 seconds remaining to pull within 35-34.
It was just the start of things to come as after Grieger sank a pair of foul shots to stretch the Rockets lead back to three, Jones curled off a Wiersma screen and banked home a right-wing triple as time expired to send things to overtime.
“It was a great shot and we called bank early on it because we were right in line with it,” said Smit, who patiently opted to play defense down the stretch, rather than pressure the Rockets and allow Grieger to go to work.
“When you play Randolph is that if you come out (on them) with two minutes left, Grieger is going to go right around you and dump it off to one of the bigs to lay it in,” he added. “I just said ‘We can’t do that,’ because a two-point game can become an eight-point game in a hurry. I thought our kids stayed back, got a couple turnovers by staying back and Owen hit a big shot in the end.”
In the end it wasn’t meant to be, but after the Rockets swept the regular season meetings, the Toppers showed things would be different this time around in the first half.
The teams played to a 16-16 tie at the break with four points being the largest lead. In fact, neither team led by more than two possessions for the entire 40 minutes, and for the Rockets, a lot of that was thanks to Grieger. He scored 11 points in the first half to help pick up a sagging Randolph attack.
“We’ve been really focused on the team together, but Sam has been a lot for us. He handles the ball, puts a lot of work and time into his game, and I’m happy he’s having this success,” Fischer said.
The loss kept Cambria-Friesland from realizing its state dream for the first time ever, but Smit was more than happy with how the Toppers handled themselves.
“It’s just really special for everybody,” he said. “The last 5-7 years we’ve been right here and had these chances, but unfortunately we were just one shot away from the ultimate goal.”
As for the Rockets, they’re headed to the big dance for the first time in nine years when the captured their most recent state title. It was the final title in coach Bob Haffele’s illustrious career as the longtime coach retired at the end of that season.
Haffele was in attendance for Saturday’s big win, and for Fischer, who played and won three titles under Haffele’s tutelage, it wasn’t just special seeing his former coach in the stands, but for the town as a whole.
“What coach Haffele did with this program is unbelievable; to have 10 (state titles) is crazy,” he said. “It does feel good and I’m happy for the town; our town really pulls around sports and athletics, and I’m really happy for these kids.”
A walk down Memory Lane: What area's veteran boys basketball coaches say are their most memorable games
Arnie Oelke, Fall River
Year, record: 36th, 442-373.
Best postseason finishes: Division 4 state semifinals in 2000.
Most memorable win: There are two. The first was back in 1991 when there was no seeding for the tournament. That year we were 18-2 heading into the first tournament game. We had to go to Pardeeville which was No. 1 in the state in Division 4. The place was packed. They had given us our only two losses that year, 65-60 and 73-60. To make things worse we had to play without one of our starters because he was ill. As we were coming into the Pardeeville school I noticed on their sign they were selling tickets for the next game. I made a point to stop the bus and show the boys that they were expecting to beat us that night. We went on to win the game that night 62-48. That was the first time that a Fall River team had ever won a game of that magnitude. We ended up getting all the way to the sectional finals against Shullsburg but lost in overtime 77-75. They ended up winning the state tournament that year.
The second was in 2000. We were ranked number two in the state behind Cassville. The prior year we made it to the regional final and got beat by a very good Kohler team. In 2000 when we got to the first sectional game we had to play Kohler again. This time we were ready for them and beat them pretty handily, 71-44. Next up was a very good Southwestern team for the sectional championship game. The game was intense like it should be in order to make it to state. The second half was a back-and-forth game. We had a narrow lead late in the game where we made some clutch shots and a few free throws to send us to our first state game in school history. Our fans rushed the court in joy and was an experience that our boys would never forget.
Chris Zwettler, Madison Edgewood
Year, record: 33rd, 480-303.
Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state champions in 2002.
Most memorable win: Obviously beating Seymour in the state finals, 62-38, in 2002 will never be forgotten. With over 40 years of coaching (33 at Edgewood), I have been fortunate to have many memorable games, but I will go with this one:
In 2007 the last week of the season, we had to play Monroe on a Tuesday night at our place and at Verona on Friday. If we win both games we win the conference. Well, we lost to Monroe in OT and that knocked us out of a chance to win the Badger Conference. So we headed to Verona (still in the Badger Conference at the time before later moving to the Big Eight) on Friday. All they had to do was beat us and they would win the title outright. In fact we heard that they had a pep rally that day honoring their conference championship from that winter season and were upbeat about the boys winning that night, etc.
I figured my guys had cashed it in since we lost to Monroe and Verona was very good, so I was preparing for the worst. Well, we not only went in there and beat them, we beat them soundly, 60-51, on their court. Jake Kolb had a monster night that night for us. (He scored 24 points.)
Dan Zweifel, Monona Grove
Year, record: 26th, 313-278
Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state runners-up in 2006 and Division 2 state semifinals in 1998.
Most memorable win: We have had many memorable wins over the years, but I think the best win of my career happened early on. In only my second year, 1998, I was only 27, we made it to the sectional final to take on top-ranked Portage at UW-Whitewater. Portage featured three NCAA Division II basketball players in Chris Stanley (Minnesota Duluth), BJ Brant (St. Cloud St) and Brent Vogelsang (Winona State).
We had three players at 6-foot-7 (Andy Witte, Scott Banaszynksi and Tommy Holler). We played a high 3-2 zone and Witte, who later starred at UW-Eau Claire, had 25. In a highly intense down-to-the-wire game we came out ahead and beat Portage 58-55 to advance to the state tournament at the brand new Kohl Center, which opened two months earlier. It was a tremendous victory and in the top five wins of all time in my 26 years of coaching varsity at Monona Grove.
Steve Collins, Madison Memorial
Year, record: 23rd, 445-122
Best postseason finishes: Division 1 state championships in 2005, 2009 and 2011, and state runners-up in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.
Most memorable win: When we won the state championship in triple overtime in 2011. With a lot of twists and turns, this was one of the most exciting high school games ever played at the state tournament. Click here for the story from that game.
Bill Otte, Dodgeland
Year, record: 18th, 131-289
Best postseason finishes: Regional semifinals in 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2021.
Most memorable win: Valentine's Day was extra lovely for Otte and his Trojans in 2006. "Dodgeland beat Cambridge 69-68 on a Mike Szopinski 3-point field goal off a side out of bounds play right in front of the team's bench," he recalled of the second win during a late-season five-game winning streak.
Derrick Smit, Cambria-Friesland
Year, record: 18th, 189-197
Best postseason finishes: Regional finals in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020 and 2021.
Most memorable win: I’ve had a lot of exciting games over the years and many special moments and teams. Unfortunately I don’t have the big regional or sectional wins. I feel for a very small school of about 100 kids our program has been highly competitive for many years but have lost to eventual state champions in the regionals over the years like Randolph and last year Hustisford. I’m very proud of our program's success and player development both on and off the court. I consider myself very blessed to have been coaching at my alma mater for over 25 years and 18 years as head coach.
Chris Lindert, Pardeeville
Year, record: 16th, 229-177.
Best postseason finish: Division 4 state semifinals in 2018.
Most memorable win: There are two. The first one is from 2018 when Johnny Kamrath made a free throw with a second to play to beat Mineral Point and advance to the state tournament. The second one would be when Pardeeville beat Montello (this year). What made it special was the 37 points Derek Lindert scored that put him at 2,000 points for his career.
Todd Nesheim, Mount Horeb
Year, record: 14th, 201-124.
Best postseason finishes: Division 2 state champions in 2015.
Most memorable win: The 41-38 win against Monona Grove in the sectional finals at Sun Prairie High School in 2015. Here’s why:
The year prior, we lost in the sectional final game at Sun Prairie against Greendale. That team was 22-0 in the regular season and then made it to the sectional final before losing. We felt like we were good enough to get to state and came up short. Heartbreaking.
In this tournament run, we had to beat several conference schools to get there, which is not an easy task. Some of those schools were good enough themselves to probably make it to state (Monroe, Sauk, Deforest, Monona Grove).
It was the first time a Mount Horeb boys basketball team had been to state since 1941. It got the monkey off our back so to speak, and although it didn’t make up for losing the year prior, we overcame that mental hurdle.
Being an afternoon game, we got time after the game to really enjoy the victory as a community. Fire truck rides, get togethers, we had our banquet the very next day, all of which was awesome.
I had heard a lot of people say that the sectional final game is the toughest game on the run to a state championship, and I would completely agree. There is a lot of pressure in that game to make it, especially for this team with what happened the prior year. The following by the community that this team had will never be forgotten. The full gyms on a regular basis both at home and on the road was something we talk about to this day.
Other people in our program may argue that the championship games at state were the most memorable and certainly that would be hard to argue. Those wins vs West DePere and Rice Lake at the state tournament will never be forgotten.
The other game that is an obvious one for me is our 2010 regional final upset over a Monroe team that was coming off several state tournaments. For me, this was the victory that got our program off and running.
Ben Schambow, Columbus
Year, record: 13th, 155-146
Best postseason finishes: Sectional semifinals in 2019 and 2020.
Most memorable win: I would have to say our regional championship during the 2018-19 season. The Columbus boys program had not won a regional title since the 1991-92 season. We had a pretty good team with a couple of very good scorers, Ben Emler and Trent Casper. We came into the postseason as a 6 seed, so expectations weren't overly high from the outside, but we knew we were capable of making a postseason run. In order to do that, however, we needed to get through the 2 and 3 seeds (on the road) to have a chance at sectionals. We got through 3-seeded Lomira and then headed to 2-seeded Omro the following day. Knowing our seed, we knew we had nothing to lose and everything to gain. We played an inspired game, got contributions from every player and had played the most complete game of the season. The players and coaches knew the significance of the game and how long it had been since the program had achieved that goal. It was certainly a proud moment for everyone involved.
P.J. Osvald, Wayland Academy
Year, record: 13th, 69-173
Best postseason finishes: Regional semifinals in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018
Most memorable win: In January 2014, we went on the road and defeated Central Wisconsin Christian 69-61. CWC had a tremendous team that year, led by all-state forward Tyler De Young, and ultimately advanced to the sectional final. At that point in the season, we were coming off a tough loss to Messmer and CWC was 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in the coaches’ poll.
Our team was led by a trio of seniors, Can Ozbalkan, Nick Ptaschinski and Eric Vaubel, all of whom played well that night. The game wasn’t as close as the final score. Can controlled the game from the point guard spot, scoring 31 points and dishing out seven assists. Eric had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Nick was our leading scorer on the season, but that night he excelled at defense and rebounding, and hit some big 3-point shots. We got great effort from our other starters and the bench that night.
The memory of that evening sticks with me partly because I was so proud of how the kids worked together and partly because of the elation I could feel from the team in the locker room. From the team leaders through the kids who didn’t get into the game, everyone was happy, everyone contributed and it seemed like everyone had a sense that if we kept working it could be a special season. Another thing that stuck with me was during the handshake line, I overheard CWC’s Tyler De Young tell Eric “You’re a great player,” which validated what I knew about Eric, but it was a kind and sportsmanlike thing to say, and I was impressed with De Young both as a player and person.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.