'It was time to go': Travis Alvin takes over after halftime, helps power Randolph back to state

FOND DU LAC — Saddled with two early fouls and just two points at halftime, Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 boys basketball sectional final didn’t get off to a great start for Travis Alvin.

Coming out of the break, things were clear for the Randolph senior.

“It was time to go,” Alvin said.

And go he did.

The Wisconsin football commit scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, including the game-winner in overtime, lifting the top-seeded Rockets to a 43-41 win over No. 2 Cambria-Friesland. Along with Alvin, senior Sam Grieger scored a game-high 22 points to help send Randolph back to state for the first time since 2013.

The Rockets received the No. 1 seed and will take on fourth-seeded Gibraltar in Friday morning’s state semifinals in hopes of capturing the program’s 11th state championship.

“It’s very special. It’s tough beating a conference team three times in a season, but we were able to accomplish that. Hats off to them,” Alvin said.

“I wouldn’t expect anything else less out of Derrick; great coach, runs a great program and those guys played hard. We had our hands full,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer added.

Those hands were especially full in overtime as the Hilltoppers, after forcing overtime, scored first on a pair of Spencer Wiersma free throws with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left to play. Alvin answered with a right-handed baby hook just 20 seconds later, but senior Owen Jones, who scored a team-high 18 points, punched right back with a layup at 1:50 as Cambria-Friesland retook the lead at 41-39.

Alvin again made sure the advantage as short-lived, getting a left-handed baby hook to drop for a 41-all deadlock with 1:17 to play. The Toppers (20-9) looked to polish off the upset for good on the ensuing possession, taking down the clock inside the final 20 seconds.

And Cambria-Friesland got the look Smit was searching for, as Jones drove the lane, drew a double-team and found senior Cooper Schrandt in the low post. The Toppers’ big man couldn’t convert however, and Randolph sophomore Jake Dykstra gathered the rebound and was fouled with 17.7 seconds to play.

“That’s what we wanted, but about 10 seconds later,” Smit said. “We had held the ball for about a minute-and-a-half so we wanted that shot to happen with about 3 seconds left instead of 17.”

It ultimately ended up biting the Toppers as the Rockets took the lead for good behind a heads up play by Dykstra. After missing both free throws, he tracked down the loose ball after the second miss, found an open Alvin under the basket and he did the rest, scoring with 12 seconds remaining for a 43-41 lead.

Dykstra’s gritty play was nothing out of the ordinary for Fischer.

“Jake’s been doing those kinds of plays all season long, and it was just a great play,” he said.

“I was open under the basket and then he got the ball and I was ‘Oh shoot, I better position myself.’ He threw it to me, I put it in and we just played defense from there,” Alvin added.

That defense was necessary as the Toppers hunted for a game-tying basket. After nearly turning the ball over, Smit called their final timeout with 3.3 seconds left but the ensuing in-bounds play was snuffed out by Dietrich Meyer, who stole the ball from Jones and as fouled with 1.5 seconds left.

The Rockets junior missed both foul shots, but the final leave from Cambria-Friesland’s Drake Burmania came after the horn sounded, allowing the Rockets to celebrate in jubilation.

Randolph (26-2) was ready to celebrate four minutes earlier when it looked like the Rockets had the Toppers dead to rights leading 35-31 with just over 15 seconds left in regulation and Grieger heading to the free throw line.

Jones had other ideas in mind. After Grieger missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Jones buried a pull-up 3-pointer with 7 seconds remaining to pull within 35-34.

It was just the start of things to come as after Grieger sank a pair of foul shots to stretch the Rockets lead back to three, Jones curled off a Wiersma screen and banked home a right-wing triple as time expired to send things to overtime.

“It was a great shot and we called bank early on it because we were right in line with it,” said Smit, who patiently opted to play defense down the stretch, rather than pressure the Rockets and allow Grieger to go to work.

“When you play Randolph is that if you come out (on them) with two minutes left, Grieger is going to go right around you and dump it off to one of the bigs to lay it in,” he added. “I just said ‘We can’t do that,’ because a two-point game can become an eight-point game in a hurry. I thought our kids stayed back, got a couple turnovers by staying back and Owen hit a big shot in the end.”

In the end it wasn’t meant to be, but after the Rockets swept the regular season meetings, the Toppers showed things would be different this time around in the first half.

The teams played to a 16-16 tie at the break with four points being the largest lead. In fact, neither team led by more than two possessions for the entire 40 minutes, and for the Rockets, a lot of that was thanks to Grieger. He scored 11 points in the first half to help pick up a sagging Randolph attack.

“We’ve been really focused on the team together, but Sam has been a lot for us. He handles the ball, puts a lot of work and time into his game, and I’m happy he’s having this success,” Fischer said.

The loss kept Cambria-Friesland from realizing its state dream for the first time ever, but Smit was more than happy with how the Toppers handled themselves.

“It’s just really special for everybody,” he said. “The last 5-7 years we’ve been right here and had these chances, but unfortunately we were just one shot away from the ultimate goal.”

As for the Rockets, they’re headed to the big dance for the first time in nine years when the captured their most recent state title. It was the final title in coach Bob Haffele’s illustrious career as the longtime coach retired at the end of that season.

Haffele was in attendance for Saturday’s big win, and for Fischer, who played and won three titles under Haffele’s tutelage, it wasn’t just special seeing his former coach in the stands, but for the town as a whole.

“What coach Haffele did with this program is unbelievable; to have 10 (state titles) is crazy,” he said. “It does feel good and I’m happy for the town; our town really pulls around sports and athletics, and I’m really happy for these kids.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

