Meet Baraboo's Drew Mistele in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Drew Mistele of Baraboo.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Drew Mistele, sr., Baraboo

Sports: Boys basketball and baseball (he’s committed to UW-Stevens Point for baseball).

Key statistics/achievements of the athlete in basketball: Three-year varsity starter in basketball, two-year captain. Averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season.

Favorite athletic memory: Hitting the 'and-one’ game-winner against Poynette the first game of the year last season.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite place to compete on the road: My favorite place to compete on the road has to be Reedsburg. The atmosphere is always great. It feels like the student section is right on top of the court and no matter how good each team is every year, it’s always a hard-fought battle from both sides.

Quotable: “Drew is a three-year starter and team captain for us,” Baraboo boys basketball coach Tyler Fish said. “He is someone who brings it all together for us. He is a gamer who brings it every single day. A great teammate, leader and someone who is fun to be around. On the court he is in control, never afraid of the big shot and can shoot the ball really well. He is in position to have a great year.”