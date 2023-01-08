Meet Beaver Dam Wayland's Diego Perez-Clavell in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Diego Perez-Clavell of Beaver Dam Wayland.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Diego Perez-Clavell, Jr., Beaver Dam Wayland
Sport: Boys basketball.
By the numbers: Perez Clavell is leading the Big Red in scoring for the second straight season and elevated his game with 18.9 points per game so far this season. The 6-foot-1 forward is nearly averaging a double-double with a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game and is also adding 3.1 assists and 2 steals. He opened the season with three straight double-doubles and has scored at least 20 points three times, including 24 in Wayland's 70-60 win over Hustisford on Dec. 15.
Favorite athletic memory: Our game against Lourdes this year when we came back from a nine-point deficit with a 16-0 run in the final minutes, in which I scored 10 of the 16 points to help secure our victory.
Favorite class: AP Language and Composition.
Favorite place to compete on the road: My two favorite places to play on the road are Central Wisconsin Christian and Horicon.
Quotable: “Diego has been an effective scorer, but when he has struggled offensively, he has maintained his composure and focused on making the next play,” coach P.J. Osvald said. “Diego’s poise and presence have been a calming influence on his teammates which helped us through adverse situations.”
