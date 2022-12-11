Meet Cambria-Friesland's Tate DeJager in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Tate DeJager of Cambria-Friesland.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Tate DeJager, sr., Cambria-Friesland

Sports: Basketball, football and baseball.

By the numbers: As of Dec. 7, DeJager has played in two games and averaged 7.0 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Favorite athletic memory: It was playing Randolph in a sectional final last season.

Favorite class: Welding.

Favorite place to compete: Home games, because the atmosphere is great at Cambria-Friesland.

Quotable: “Tate has all the tangibles of a great leader," Cambria-Friesland coach Derrick Smit said. "He’s competitive, passionate, humble and caring for his teammates both on and off the court.”