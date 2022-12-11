Meet Columbus' AJ Uttech in this week's high school sports spotlight

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Aaron “AJ” Uttech, sr., Columbus

Quotable: “AJ is a great leader for our program,” Columbus boys basketball coach Jeffrey Downing said. “His drive and dedication to the game of basketball is second to none. He is constantly working to improve his craft. The combination of AJ’s ability to get to the basket and shoot the basketball make him a tough matchup. AJ can impact the game on both ends of the court, which makes it extremely hard to take him off the floor. AJ’s academic excellence and athletic talents will lead him to a successful future!”