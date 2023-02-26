Jaymeson Sullivan, sr., Columbus

Quotable: Said Columbus coach Jeffrey Downing: “I am very grateful to have Jaymeson as a player on our basketball team. He is a great competitor and will do whatever is asked of him to help the team win. He has an extremely high basketball IQ, which results in him able to impact the game in many different ways. Jaymeson sees the floor very well which allows him to pass the ball better than the average high school player. Jaymeson's athleticism and size make him very versatile as he can score the basketball from the post area and knock down jump shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Jaymeson doesn't only do well on the court but he also excels in the classroom. He has a bright future ahead.”