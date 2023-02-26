Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Jaymeson Sullivan of Columbus.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Jaymeson Sullivan, sr., Columbus
Sport: Basketball.
By the numbers: Sullivan is averaging 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game.
Favorite athletic memory: Winning regionals last year.
Favorite class: Outdoor Education.
Favorite place to compete: Lake Mills.
Quotable: Said Columbus coach Jeffrey Downing: “I am very grateful to have Jaymeson as a player on our basketball team. He is a great competitor and will do whatever is asked of him to help the team win. He has an extremely high basketball IQ, which results in him able to impact the game in many different ways. Jaymeson sees the floor very well which allows him to pass the ball better than the average high school player. Jaymeson's athleticism and size make him very versatile as he can score the basketball from the post area and knock down jump shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Jaymeson doesn't only do well on the court but he also excels in the classroom. He has a bright future ahead.”
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes.
