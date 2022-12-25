 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Meet Columbus' Nathan Cotter is this week's high school sports spotlight

  • 0

Columbus junior Colton Brunell talks about 37-0 victory over Madison Edgewood.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Nathan Cotter of Columbus.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Nathan Cotter, sr., Columbus

Sport: Boys basketball.

Key statistics/achievements of the athlete in that sport: 2021-2023 statistics — 7.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, all-conference honorable mention, two-year starter.

Favorite athletic memory: Beating Lodi and Edgewood in our playoff run last year.

People are also reading…

Favorite class: Cooperative sports with Mr. Brunell.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Lakeside Lutheran.

Quotable: “Nathan is an extremely athletic and talented player who can play all five positions on the basketball court,” Columbus boys basketball coach Jeffrey Downing said. “He is the type of player that can impact the game on both ends of the floor. His ability to score and distribute the basketball makes him a complete player. Nathan is a `glue’ guy, he is extremely unselfish and does whatever is needed to help the team succeed. All he wants to do is win. Nathan does equally as well in the classroom as he does on the basketball court. His future is very bright.”

Meet the Beaver Dam-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series

Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.

Meet Beaver Dam's JR Guerrero-Gonzalez in this week's high school sports spotlight
Soccer

Meet Beaver Dam's JR Guerrero-Gonzalez in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Waupun's Clara Hummelmeier in this week's high school sports spotlight
Tennis
alert top story

Meet Waupun's Clara Hummelmeier in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Beaver Dam's Brooklyn Tonn in this week's high school sports spotlight
Cross-country
alert top story

Meet Beaver Dam's Brooklyn Tonn in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Dodgeland's Ava Raasch in this week's high school sports spotlight
Area preps
alert top story

Meet Dodgeland's Ava Raasch in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Horicon's Natalie Boehmer in this week's high school sports spotlight
Volleyball
alert top story

Meet Horicon's Natalie Boehmer in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Columbus' Tucker McGee in this week's high school sports spotlight
Cross-country
alert top story

Meet Columbus' Tucker McGee in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Randolph volleyball's Rylea Alvin in this week's high school sports spotlight
Area preps

Meet Randolph volleyball's Rylea Alvin in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Wayland cross country's Nelson Mitchell in this week's high school sports spotlight
Cross-country
alert top story

Meet Wayland cross country's Nelson Mitchell in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Packers Def. Coordinator Joe Barry on Dolphins' Speed at Receiver

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News