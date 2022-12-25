Meet Columbus' Nathan Cotter is this week's high school sports spotlight

Nathan Cotter, sr., Columbus

Quotable: “Nathan is an extremely athletic and talented player who can play all five positions on the basketball court,” Columbus boys basketball coach Jeffrey Downing said. “He is the type of player that can impact the game on both ends of the floor. His ability to score and distribute the basketball makes him a complete player. Nathan is a `glue’ guy, he is extremely unselfish and does whatever is needed to help the team succeed. All he wants to do is win. Nathan does equally as well in the classroom as he does on the basketball court. His future is very bright.”