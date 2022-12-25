Meet Columbus' Nathan Cotter is this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Nathan Cotter of Columbus.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Nathan Cotter, sr., Columbus
Sport: Boys basketball.
Key statistics/achievements of the athlete in that sport: 2021-2023 statistics — 7.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, all-conference honorable mention, two-year starter.
Favorite athletic memory: Beating Lodi and Edgewood in our playoff run last year.
People are also reading…
Favorite class: Cooperative sports with Mr. Brunell.
Favorite place to compete on the road: Lakeside Lutheran.
Quotable: “Nathan is an extremely athletic and talented player who can play all five positions on the basketball court,” Columbus boys basketball coach Jeffrey Downing said. “He is the type of player that can impact the game on both ends of the floor. His ability to score and distribute the basketball makes him a complete player. Nathan is a `glue’ guy, he is extremely unselfish and does whatever is needed to help the team succeed. All he wants to do is win. Nathan does equally as well in the classroom as he does on the basketball court. His future is very bright.”
Meet the Beaver Dam-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.