Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Nolan Stauffacher of Columbus.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Nolan Stauffacher, sr., Columbus
Sport: Boys basketball.
Key statistics/achievements of the athlete in that sport: 2021-2022 statistics: 4.5 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game. Two-year starter.
Favorite athletic memory: Beating Edgewood in the sectional semifinals last season.
Favorite class: AP Biology with Mr. Hensler.
Favorite place to compete on the road: Lake Mills.
Quotable: “Nolan has a motor that doesn’t stop,” Columbus basketball coach Jeffrey Downing said. “He always draws the hardest defensive assignment and sets the tone for us on the defensive end of the floor. His athleticism is off the charts. He plays with maximum energy and provides our team with a lot of splash plays. Nolan put in an extreme amount of work in the offseason, which will pay dividends for our team. ... Along with his success on the basketball floor, Nolan excels in the classroom.”
