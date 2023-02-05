To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Nolan Stauffacher, sr., Columbus

Quotable: “Nolan has a motor that doesn’t stop,” Columbus basketball coach Jeffrey Downing said. “He always draws the hardest defensive assignment and sets the tone for us on the defensive end of the floor. His athleticism is off the charts. He plays with maximum energy and provides our team with a lot of splash plays. Nolan put in an extreme amount of work in the offseason, which will pay dividends for our team. ... Along with his success on the basketball floor, Nolan excels in the classroom.”