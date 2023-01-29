 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet CWC’s Brock Hoekstra in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen

Syens talks about some of his favorite things, which include his favorite sport, rivalry, memory and how hard it is to score 1,000 points in high school basketball.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Brock Hoekstra of Central Wisconsin Christian.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Brock Hoekstra mug

Hoekstra

Brock Hoekstra, jr., Central Wisconsin Christian

Sport: Basketball.

By the numbers: Hoekstra is averaging 11 points and 8.4 rebounds this season.

Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory is beating Hustisford last year.

Favorite class: Chemistry.

Favorite place to compete: Oshkosh Lourdes.

Quotable: Said WC coach Josh Gibbs: “First and foremost, Brock makes us a better team because he is a great teammate! He is very unselfish and wants all of his teammates to have a great season. On the court, Brock has great big-man skills which gives us a great inside game, but he is also developing his outside shot, which makes him a tough matchup. He leads our team in rebounding and is second in scoring.”

How Chucky Hepburn found his shot in Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois

