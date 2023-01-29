Meet CWC’s Brock Hoekstra in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Brock Hoekstra of Central Wisconsin Christian.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Brock Hoekstra, jr., Central Wisconsin Christian
Sport: Basketball.
By the numbers: Hoekstra is averaging 11 points and 8.4 rebounds this season.
Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory is beating Hustisford last year.
Favorite class: Chemistry.
Favorite place to compete: Oshkosh Lourdes.
Quotable: Said WC coach Josh Gibbs: “First and foremost, Brock makes us a better team because he is a great teammate! He is very unselfish and wants all of his teammates to have a great season. On the court, Brock has great big-man skills which gives us a great inside game, but he is also developing his outside shot, which makes him a tough matchup. He leads our team in rebounding and is second in scoring.”
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes.
