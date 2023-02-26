Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Austin Hohn of Pardeeville.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Austin Hohn, jr., Pardeeville

Sport: Basketball.

By the numbers: Hohn is averaging 18 points, three rebounds, 1.5 assists per game. He’s shooting 84.5% from the field and 49% from 3.

Favorite athletic memory: Playing at the Fiserv Forum.

Favorite class: Physical education.

Favorite place to compete: It’s Fall River because of how loud the gym gets and how competitive the game is. I space the floor and make defenses guard me on the 3-point line. I hustle and have trust in my teammates.

Quotable: Said Pardeeville coach Chris Lindert: “Austin makes us better because he is such a weapon as far as shooting the ball. He has great range and has improved his game.”