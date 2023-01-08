Meet Poynette's Aiden Klosky in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Aiden Klosky of Poynette.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Aiden Klosky, Sr., Poynette

Sport: Boys basketball.

By the numbers: A three-year varsity performer for the Pumas, Klosky has taken his game to a new level this season with a career-best 20.7 points per game so far. The 6-foot-5 forward also leads Poynette in rebounding with 9.4 per game. He’s scored 20 or more points in four of his six games this season, including a new career-high 30 in the Pumas’ 63-57 win over Baraboo on Jan. 3. Klosky has three double-doubles already this season, including notching 23 points and 17 rebounds in a 66-46 win over Brodhead on Dec. 21, 2022, while helping the Pumas to a 3-5 record so far.

Favorite athletic memory: Playing in sectionals against Lake Country Lutheran.

Favorite class: History and current events.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Lodi.

Quotable: “Aiden’s been a big time performer for us so far this season. He makes an all-around impact for us on both ends of the floor,” coach Cody Odegaard said. “He’s been doing a great job of becoming a leader and getting everyone on the same page.”