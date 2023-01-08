 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Poynette's Aiden Klosky in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • 0

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Aiden Klosky of Poynette.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Aiden Klosky mug

Klosky

Aiden Klosky, Sr., Poynette

Sport: Boys basketball.

By the numbers: A three-year varsity performer for the Pumas, Klosky has taken his game to a new level this season with a career-best 20.7 points per game so far. The 6-foot-5 forward also leads Poynette in rebounding with 9.4 per game. He’s scored 20 or more points in four of his six games this season, including a new career-high 30 in the Pumas’ 63-57 win over Baraboo on Jan. 3. Klosky has three double-doubles already this season, including notching 23 points and 17 rebounds in a 66-46 win over Brodhead on Dec. 21, 2022, while helping the Pumas to a 3-5 record so far.

People are also reading…

Favorite athletic memory: Playing in sectionals against Lake Country Lutheran.

Favorite class: History and current events.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Lodi.

Quotable: “Aiden’s been a big time performer for us so far this season. He makes an all-around impact for us on both ends of the floor,” coach Cody Odegaard said. “He’s been doing a great job of becoming a leader and getting everyone on the same page.”

Sports reporter Sean Davis shares his favorite stories of 2022

My seventh year covering the greater Madison area was filled with plenty of important stories from state success to celebrations of memorable careers. Here are just a few.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Greg Gard says Wisconsin's loss at Illinois was decided on defense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News