PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Randolph's Cody DeVries in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Cody DeVries of Randolph.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Cody DeVries, sr., Randolph

Sport: Basketball and football.

By the numbers: DeVries is averaging 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds a game.

Favorite athletic memory: My interception against Johnson Creek.

Favorite class: Weightlifting.

Favorite place to compete: Randolph.

Quotable: Said Randolph coach Tyler Fischer: “Cody is a great kid who always has a great attitude. His work ethic is a huge asset to our team.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

