Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Carson Brickl of Sauk Prairie.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Carson Brickl, sr., Sauk Prairie
Sports: Boys basketball, football, track and field.
Key statistics/achievements of the athlete in basketball: “Carson is our best shooter and currently averaging 12 points per game,” Sauk Prairie basketball coach Sean McGann said.
Favorite athletic memory: Beating Baraboo in football his senior year.
Favorite class: Human Anatomy.
Favorite place to compete on the road: Baraboo.
Quotable: “Carson is a kid that has done everything we have ever asked of him,” McGann said. “He works his butt off all the time and is such a selfless teammate. He is a kid we can count on to represent our program on the court but more importantly off the court. His teachers respect him, he stays out of trouble, and that (along with many others) is reason his teammates named him captain. I’m looking forward to seeing what Carson and his teammates can accomplish as we wind down on the season.”
