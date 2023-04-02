Columbus senior guard Aaron Uttech and Fall River senior guard Cullen Rauls distinguished themselves as leaders on strong teams and as top players in the area during the boys basketball season.

Rauls and Uttech led the 2022-23 All-Area boys basketball team selections for schools in the WiscNews area, while longtime Fall River coach Arnie Oelke guided his team on a memorable journey to the WIAA state tournament.

Meet the team here.

Players of the year

Aaron "A.J." Uttech, 6-foot-2, sr., guard, Columbus — Uttech was a first-team all-conference choice in the Capitol North and a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Division 3 All-State team.

He helped lead the Cardinals to a share of the conference title with Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills and to a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal, dropping a 49-46 decision to eventual state qualifier Lakeside Lutheran.

Uttech, a UW-Stevens Point commit, averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for Columbus (19-6 overall).

Cullen Rauls, 6-foot, sr., guard, Fall River — Rauls was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection in the Trailways West and the league’s player of the year. He was named a first-team pick on the WBCA Division 5 All-State team.

Rauls, who returned after a leg injury shelved him during his junior season, helped lead the Pirates to the Trailways West championship and to a Division 5 state tournament semifinal against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Catholic.

Rauls averaged 17.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game for Fall River (26-4).

Coach of the year

Arnie Oelke, Fall River — Oelke directed the Pirates to the Trailways West championship and to the program’s second state tournament appearance after qualifying in 2000.

Fall River — which finished 26-4, including 13-1 in conference play — earned an 82-75 overtime victory over Heritage Christian in the sectional final, propelling the Pirates to the Division 5 state tournament.

The third-seeded Pirates narrowly missed advancing to the state title game, dropping a 66-62 decision to McDonell Central in the semifinal March 17 at the Kohl Center.

The hard-fought game prompted Oelke, who has led the program since taking over as coach part way through the 1985-86 season, to laud McDonell Central and Fall River as “two quality teams for Division 5 basketball.”

First team —Aaron Uttech, sr., guard, Columbus; Cullen Rauls, sr., guard, Fall River; Brock Massey, jr., guard, Mauston; Will Syens, sr., guard, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian; Kyan Reichhoff, sr., guard, Portage.

Second team — Colin Vieth, sr., forward, Fall River; Diego Perez, jr., guard, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy; Devin Kerska, sr., guard, Sauk Prairie; Nathan Cotter, sr., guard, Columbus; Aiden Klosky, sr., forward, Poynette.

Honorable mention — Brock Hoekstra, jr. forward, Central Wisconsin Christian; Jared Nevar, sr., forward, Wisconsin Dells; A.J. Bushkie, jr., guard, Horicon; Austin Hohn, jr., guard, Pardeeville; Aiden Hawkinson, so., guard, Waupun.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

Photos: Fall River falls to McDonell Central Catholic in Division 5 boys basketball state semifinal