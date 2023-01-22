 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Waupun's Hunter Kamp in this week's high school sports spotlight

Wayland’s Lucia McGuinness talks about her childhood toy, top five on bucket list, how she’d spend $1 million in one day, where she’d live and her role model.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Hunter Kamp of Waupun.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Hunter Kamp, sr., Waupun

Hunter Kamp mug

Kamp

Sport: Basketball.

By the numbers: Kamp has taken on a bigger role for the Warriors in his second varsity season. After averaging 1.8 points per game last season, the 5-foot-9 guard is chipping in 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists this year. He scored a career-high eight points in Waupun’s 78-37 win over Westfield on Dec. 5 and added seven in the Warriors’ 69-49 loss to New London last Monday. The Warriors are currently 5-7 overall and 2-2 in East Central Conference play.

Favorite athletic memory: Hitting game-winning free throws to beat North Fond du Lac in seventh grade.

Favorite class: History.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Ripon.

Quotable: “Hunter is a great representation of Waupun Warrior basketball,” coach Brett Pickarts said. “He is coachable, does everything he can to put our team in a position to win, and is a great leader and teammate.”

