Meet Waupun's Hunter Kamp in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Hunter Kamp of Waupun.

Hunter Kamp, sr., Waupun

Sport: Basketball.

By the numbers: Kamp has taken on a bigger role for the Warriors in his second varsity season. After averaging 1.8 points per game last season, the 5-foot-9 guard is chipping in 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists this year. He scored a career-high eight points in Waupun’s 78-37 win over Westfield on Dec. 5 and added seven in the Warriors’ 69-49 loss to New London last Monday. The Warriors are currently 5-7 overall and 2-2 in East Central Conference play.

Favorite athletic memory: Hitting game-winning free throws to beat North Fond du Lac in seventh grade.

Favorite class: History.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Ripon.

Quotable: “Hunter is a great representation of Waupun Warrior basketball,” coach Brett Pickarts said. “He is coachable, does everything he can to put our team in a position to win, and is a great leader and teammate.”