Middleton senior Gavyn Hurley on Tuesday earned further recognition during a memorable boys basketball season.

Hurley, a 6-foot-6 guard who has committed to Winona State, was named as a second-team selection on The Associated Press All-State boys basketball team, which was released after a vote by a statewide panel of sports reporters.

Pewaukee senior and Iowa State commit Milan Momcilovic was selected as the AP state player of the year.

Momcilovic, a 6-8 wing, and De Pere senior guard Johnny Kinziger (Illinois State commit) were unanimous choices on the first team and were joined by Brillion senior Jeremy Lorenz (Wofford commit), Pewaukee junior Nick Janowski and Wisconsin Lutheran junior Kon Knueppel. Momcilovic, Kinziger and Lorenz were nominated for player of the year.

De Pere coach Brian Winchester was selected as the AP state coach of the year after guiding the Redbirds to the WIAA Division 1 state championship and a 30-0 record — the first team in state history to finish 30-0. It was De Pere’s first title since 1934.

Hurley — who averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game — helped lead Middleton to the Big Eight Conference championship and a Division 1 sectional semifinal against Milwaukee Hamilton.

He was the Big Eight’s player of the year for the second consecutive year and a finalist for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Mr. Basketball Award (an honor shared by Momcilovic and Kinziger).

Hurley was accompanied on the AP second team by Lakeside Lutheran senior Levi Birkholz (who’s committed to The Citadel), Milwaukee Hamilton’s Demarion Burch (Bradley), Schofield D.C. Everest senior Marcus Hall (UW-Green Bay) and Hartland Arrowhead senior Mac Wrecke (UW-Green Bay).

Among players from the Madison and WiscNews area, Stoughton junior guard Ty Fernholz was a high honorable mention selection, which wound up as a list of 11 players, including Deerfield senior Cal Fisher.

Honorable mention selections from the Madison area included McFarland senior Aidan Chislom, Madison Edgewood senior Al Deang, McFarland senior Dadon Gillen, Madison La Follette senior Arhman Lewis and Madison Memorial junior Sam Mickelson.

Honorable mention selections from the WiscNews area included Fall River senior Cullen Rauls and Columbus senior Aaron “A.J.” Uttech.

Kenosha St. Joseph junior Eric Kenesie, who scored a WIAA state tournament record 51 points in a WIAA Division state tournament semifinal victory over Neenah St. Mary Catholic, was named to the third team. Neenah senior Cal Klesmit was on the fourth team. His brother Max Klesmit plays for the University of Wisconsin.

Momcilovic, also the Gatorade state player of the year, helped lead Pewaukee to its third consecutive Division 2 state championship — 71-54 over Whitnall on March 18 at the Kohl Center.

“Going out on top as one of the best to ever do it in the state of Wisconsin and winning three in a row was truly a special feeling,” said Momcilovic, who won his third consecutive Woodland West Conference player of the year award this season.

Momcilovic led Pewaukee in scoring (23.6 points per game), rebounding (9.3 per game) and blocked shots (1.2 per game). He also averaged 2.6 assists per game, which was second to Janowski on the team.

“Milan is the player that every team on any level would want because he’s a great teammate and proven winner,” said Pewaukee coach David Burkemper, a former UW player. “It was an honor to coach him for four years.”

Momcilovic said the sweetest of his honors was hoisting a gold ball a third time.

“Our team and I worked so hard for that moment and put so much into each other,” Momcilovic said. “It was really cool to see.”

De Pere entered as the top-ranked team and Winchester guided the Redbirds to an undefeated championship season. De Pere defeated Hartland Arrowhead 69-49 in the Division 1 title game.

De Pere was the fifth school to go undefeated in Division 1 since the tournament moved from classes to divisions in 1991, joining Milwaukee King (2003), Oshkosh West (2006), Germantown (2012, 2013) and Stevens Point (1994, 2016).

The Redbirds won 28 games by double figures, defeated teams by 30.6 points per game, went 6-0 against Division 1 squads ranked in the top 10 and defeated Division 2 state champion Pewaukee in a February meeting.

Winchester, who has coached De Pere for 16 seasons, was chosen from a nomination list that included Burkemper, Onalaska Luther’s Brad Schaper, Wausau Newman Catholic’s Jeff Waldvogel and Brillion’s Chad Shimek.

“I feel very honored to be selected by those who cover high school sports throughout the state,” Winchester said. “The award represents the effort and commitment of the players and our entire coaching staff. Brian Pritzl, Jeff Kinziger and Jake Zeitler are highly deserving of recognition for how great they are working with our players every day and their outstanding contributions to scouting and game preparation.

“The success we experienced this year resulted from very talented and dedicated players along with the support of De Pere High School and the De Pere Basketball Booster Club. It is truly amazing how many people have coached, supported and created opportunities for all players in our program over the years. I feel very fortunate to be a part of it.”

Zac Bellman of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Scott Venci of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin contributed to the AP report.

2022-23 AP BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Milan Momcilovic, 6-8, sr., Pewaukee

COACH OF THE YEAR – Brian Winchester, De Pere

FIRST TEAM

Nick Janowski, 6-3, jr., Pewaukee

*Johnny Kinziger, 6-0, sr., De Pere

Kon Knueppel, 6-6, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran

Jeremy Lorenz, 6-8, sr., Brillion

*Milan Momcilovic, 6-8, sr., Pewaukee

*unanimous

SECOND TEAM

Levi Birkholz, 6-4, sr., Lakeside Lutheran

Demarion Burch, 6-4, sr., Milwaukee Hamilton

Marcus Hall, 6-6, sr., Schofield D.C. Everest

Gavyn Hurley, 6-6, sr., Middleton

Mac Wrecke, 6-5, sr., Hartland Arrowhead

THIRD TEAM

Tyran Cook, 6-2, sr., Waukesha South

Will Hornseth, 6-8, jr., De Pere

Eric Kenesie, 6-0, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph

Xzavion Mitchell, 6-6, so., Oshkosh North

Cody Schmitz, 6-4, jr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

FOURTH TEAM

Davion Hannah, 6-6, so., Glendale Nicolet

Cal Klesmit, 6-2, sr., Neenah

Peter Lattos, 6-8, sr., West Salem

Nolan Minessale, 6-5, jr., Milwaukee Marquette

Kai Rogers, 6-11, so., Wauwatosa West

High Honorable Mention (received at least two votes)

Evan Anderson, 6-4, jr., Onalaska; Logan Baumgartner, 6-4, sr., Medford; Jamariea Dalton, 6-2, sr., Fond du Lac; Ty Fernholz, 6-2, jr., Stoughton; Cal Fisher, 6-0, sr., Deerfield; Jaquan Johnson, 5-11, jr., Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic; Amari McCottry, 6-6, jr., Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Mason Prey, 6-4, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Alex Sherwood, 6-7, sr., Appleton Xavier; Bo Vollrath, 6-6, jr., Fall Creek; Nic Williams, 6-2, sr., La Crosse Central.

Honorable Mention

Chandler Batchelor, sr., Dodgeville; Aidan Chislom, sr., McFarland; Al Deang, sr., Madison Edgewood; Dadon Gillen, sr., McFarland; Brady Larson, sr., Fennimore; Max Lucey, sr., Cuba City; A.J. Bender, so., Lake Mills; Arhman Lewis, sr., Madison La Follette; Sam Mickelson, jr., Madison Memorial; Aaron Uttech, sr., Columbus.

Gavin Wunderlin, jr., Potosi; Drew Daoust, so., Southern Door; Caleb Glaser, sr., Appleton East; Zach Kinziger, so., De Pere; Emmett Lawton, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Connor Pytleski, sr., Green Bay Southwest; Matt Merlo, sr., Random Lake; Mitch McCarty, sr., Campbellsport; Cullen Rauls, sr., Fall River; Pierce Arenz, jr., Kiel.

Tanner Schumacher, sr., Howards Grove; Jaydon Awe, so., Stevens Point Pacelli; Dawson Schmidt, sr., Shiocton; Eli Talsma, sr., Hurley; Grant Warren, jr., Marathon; Jamiir Allen, sr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Ahmad Badwan, jr., Salam; Devin Brown, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Jake Dunham, sr., South Milwaukee; Dupree Fletcher, jr., Carmen Northwest.

Luther Smith Jr., sr., Sussex Hamilton; JR Lukenbill, sr., Burlington; MJ Stackhouse, jr., Kenosha Indian Trail; Will Gardner, sr., Franklin; Canan Huss, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central; Tyson Lucas, sr., Cameron; Eddie Mittermeyer, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central; Tyler Orr, sr., Rice Lake; Ryan Popowich, jr., Bruce; Domanyck Schwarzenberger, jr., Bloomer.

Bennett Fried, sr., La Crosse Central; Tanner Jones sr., Bangor; Carson Koepnick, sr., West Salem; Isaiah Schwichtenberg, sr., Onalaska Luther; T.J. Stuttley, so., Onalaska.

