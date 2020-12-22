Nate Abel heats up at right time as Beaver Dam beats Sauk Prairie

Beaver Dam, after leading 39-29 at halftime, pulled away in the second half — leading by as many as 25 points.

Bunkoske, a 6-foot junior guard, made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points. He made three 3s and scored 13 points in the first half.

Helbing, a 5-10 junior guard, added 16 points.

“Ty and Brady got going and they had to focus on Ty, and especially Ty’s ability to hit the 3,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “He was really good tonight. When they go, it opens up the floor for Nate. Obviously, Nate is a great player, but we have been really balanced all year. We have four guys scoring in double digits for the year. It’s hard to focus just on one guy.”

Abel, a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger North last season who entered averaging 20.3 points per game this season, was looking to attack and distribute.

“I draw a lot of help-side attention,” Abel said. “So, when I attack there are a lot of guys open and I’m trying to find shooters. Tyler was really rolling there the whole game, so I was trying to find him.”